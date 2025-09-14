‘It’s an exotic twist on the timeless stripe’ – interior experts share how to style zebra print in your home this autumn

When it comes to incorporating patterns into our homes, leopard has long reigned supreme as the go-to animal print. However, while browsing the autumn collections of our favourite high street brands, I couldn’t help but notice that zebra print is having a moment right now…

This past year alone has proven that while leopard print is a marmite home decor trend, it will never go out of style. We’ve seen it used both as a kitsch motif in maximalist designs and as a toned-down neutral within earthy schemes. But, despite leopard’s tried and tested status, we can’t get enough of zebra stripes right now.

Zebra stripes seem to be the playful print popping up in the most stylish autumn/winter 2025 collections, and they're an easy way to elevate your home. Want to get the look? I asked the experts all you need to know.

The rise of zebra print

‘Over the years we have seen leopard print dominate as the animal print of choice in both fashion and interiors,’ says Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery at DFS. ‘But this season, a new pattern has caught the attention of the design world and zebra print is now ruling the roost.’

When we picture classic zebra print, monochrome designs often spring to mind. However, zebra print can be adapted to suit any scheme, whether you prefer a neutral style of soft beiges, taupes and browns, or want to create a colourful and bright space. This versatility is exactly why zebra pattern is giving leopard print a run for its money.

‘As interiors shift toward more expressive, layered styling, zebra’s ability to be both neutral and dramatic makes it a strong contender to rival leopard’s reign,’ explains Lisa Jones, Editorial Design Manager at Dunelm. ‘Used subtly, it’s an exotic twist on the timeless stripe that can add a playful edge to your space,’ she adds.

So far in 2025, people have not only experimented with the use of colour, but with the use of shapes too, and this sense of playfulness in design is here to stay this winter. ‘This autumn, we’re noticing a real appetite for bold, statement-making patterns in the home. Zebra print is a great way to instantly energise a living space; it’s graphic yet organic, timeless yet modern,’ adds Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design at H&M Home.

How to style zebra print in the home

It’s clear that, much like leopard, zebra is a versatile pattern that can be used as a neutral base or striking accent in any scheme. Here are our top styling tips to make the most of this playful stripe.

1. Don’t limit yourself

While it traditionally follows a monochrome colour scheme, zebra stripes are emerging in an array of different shades as the pattern gains popularity. So, be sure to experiment with variations of this classic pattern.

‘For a softer take on zebra, go for a design that combines two tones of the same shade, such as brown or olive – to retain the impact but add a touch of softness,’ suggests Kellie.

2. Less is more

‘The key with zebra print is to let it be the hero. Whether that’s through an armchair, a stool, or a rug, it works best when given space to stand out,’ says Evelina.

Keep the rest of your space plain and simple, allowing your zebra accent piece to do the work.

3. Experiment with placement

Investing in zebra-style furniture seems an obvious choice to bring this look to life. But, if you really want to have some fun with this pattern, then it's important to be bold with how you use it.

‘For extra flair, feature zebra print in unexpected places, like wallpaper, bookshelf linings, or framed prints,’ suggests Lisa. This approach will give you a sense of freedom when it comes to styling your space.

4. Incorporate natural textures

There’s no better time to lean into cosy accents than during the autumn/winter months, so dress your space with soft textiles and warm wood for the perfect finishing touch.

‘Zebra pattern reimagined into a neutral palette increases its appeal,’ explains Lisa. ‘Mix zebra with natural textures like wood or linen, and elevate with metallic accents like brass or chrome.’

Do you prefer leopard or zebra print?