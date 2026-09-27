3 best paint colours for a country kitchen that oozes warmth and character

Country kitchens are an aspiring goal for many of us, and they don't just exist in farmland territory. Wherever you live, you can create a cosy, farmhouse-style culinary space, and it's even easier when you know the best paint colours for a country kitchen.

Country kitchen ideas are oozing with rustic charm, and they embrace a lived-in aesthetic over a too-perfect look. They're built around warming kitchen colour schemes that instantly make us feel cosy, and its the paint ideas that do a lot of the legwork. Get the paint colours right, and creating a charming country kitchen becomes infinitely easier.

But what are the best paint colours for a country kitchen? To find out, I asked two top kitchen designers, who – knowing all the colours that work for every type of aesthetic out there – narrowed it down to three. The three colours on this list were chosen because of the way they work with period features typical of country-style homes, as well as the warmth they bring to a space, which we all know is what a country kitchen is all about.

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Here are the top three paint colours the experts recommend for a gorgeous rustic kitchen.

1. Deep heritage green

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

Tom Howley, kitchen designer at his namesake bespoke kitchen company, always comes back to deep, heritage green for country-style kitchens. 'I particularly like it for cabinetry,' he says. 'It's wonderfully grounding and brings a rich, earthy quality. It works especially well in country kitchens because of its connection to the natural landscape.'

Deep, heritage green is one of the first colours that come to mind when we think of country-style homes, so it makes sense that this is one of the designer's top picks. Charlotte Dubery, kitchen designer at Harvey Jones Brighton & Hove, also likes olive-toned green for rustic kitchens. 'Its earthy character interacts beautifully with the timber and stone features that my clients are always keen to preserve in their homes,' she says.

If you're embracing green kitchen ideas, just keep in mind the colours that don't go with green kitchen cabinets (like cool greys and harsh whites).

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2. Muted yellow

(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Massey)

Kitchen designer Charlotte favours muted yellow for country kitchens because it adds warmth without feeling too bright or overpowering – a key feature across kitchens in this style.

'Softer, muddier yellows have a slightly heritage feel to them, so they sit naturally alongside timber, stone and more traditional cabinetry, while still keeping the room feeling fresh.'

Butter yellow – like Fenwick & Tilbrook's Primrose Hill – has cetainly been in the country-kitchen spotlight for the last couple of years, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere yet. 'It doesn’t have to feel like a bold colour choice either,' Charlotte adds. 'It can almost act like a warm neutral, adding character without taking attention away from the materials and craftsmanship in the room.'

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3. Chalky pink

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

Chalky pink – sometimes referred to as clay – is another one of the best paint colours for a country kitchen, say the designers. While we might think of pink kitchens as too bold for some of us, the right shade can be suprisingly versatile, and lend itself well to country aesthetics. Setting Plaster from Farrow & Ball is a great example.

'Shades that sit between a soft pink and an earthy brown have a warmth that naturally complements the architectural details found in country homes, like exposed beams or flagstone floors,' Charlotte explains. 'Their softer casts allow the grain of timber and subtle variations in tiled surfaces to become more prominent.'

Tom Howley agrees, emphasising muted, chalky pinks over anything too sugary. 'It adds warmth without overwhelming the space,' he says. 'I recommending using it alongside cream, off-white, and natural wood.'

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Now you know the three best paint colours for a country kitchen, will you be creating a rustic cuilnary space at home?