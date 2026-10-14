Paint colours, and companies, have quickly become a 'if you know, you know' status symbol in the interiors world. While I'm well acquainted with Farrow & Ball's famous shade names, Edward Bulmer was less familiar - but started cropping up more often in the most stylish of kitchens.

Kitchen colour schemes are one of the biggest decisions you'll make in your cooking space. Paint is an investment of both time and money, so choosing a shade that will stand the test of time is key. But you also want it to pack some personality and create a warm hub that will invite the whole family in.

Edward Bulmer's 'Clove' feels like the perfect fit. It's a warm beige that has hints of pink, while remaining a neutral. Here's why you should consider it for your kitchen.

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(Image credit: Edward Bulmer)

Choosing the right paint for your kitchen can be one of the most difficult decisions. The colour is one thing, but understanding the right finish for your kitchen is another - you want to ensure your choice of paint stands the test of time in terms of both taste and practicality.

Edward Bulmer paint is unique in that it combines beautiful, heritage-inspired shades with an eco-friendly approach. They have a 100% natural, plastic-free, and plant-based formulation that prioritizes building breathability and indoor health - and the paint has been used to decorate some of the biggest stately homes in the country, so you can be sure that it has lasting power.

'Clove' is a shade that I've seen popping up more frequently, and it offers a more earthy alternative to the ever-popular Farrow & Ball 'Setting Plaster'.

Warm neutrals are an easy bet for a kitchen colour scheme, but opting for a shade with more depth than cream is key for creating an inviting and visually interesting space.

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(Image credit: Edward Bulmer)

'Clove is a wonderfully versatile neutral, with an earthy richness that comes from its red oxide pigment. Much like the spice it's named after, it brings depth without being overpowering. It has more character than a conventional beige, making it a lovely choice for interiors that feel both welcoming and considered,' explains Ellie Owen, colour consultant at Edward Bulmer.

Earthy hues are a big kitchen trend for 2026 and heading into 2027. Colours with muted, warm, and earthy undertones make for a lived-in atmosphere that is ideal for a cooking space. It's all about creating a kitchen scheme that feels like it's always been that way, even if it's newly designed.

'Clove works particularly well in kitchens, where its earthy tones complement natural materials and traditional joinery. We particularly love it on walls, where it creates an inviting backdrop for oak, limestone, marble and aged brass,' Ellie adds.

(Image credit: Edward Bulmer)

The clever thing about Edward Bulmer paint is that you can customise the opaqueness of the paint. 'For a softer look, Clove 40% offers a lighter interpretation of the same colour. It's also a wonderful choice for colour drenching, used across walls and woodwork to envelop the room in colour and create a cohesive scheme,' Ellie says.

This is particularly useful for those who perhaps have a north-facing, dark room and would prefer a lighter interpretation of the shade to lift the space.

(Image credit: Edward Bulmer)

Edward Bulmer paints all work beautifully well together, too - so creating a cohesive scheme across your home is simple. Interior Designer, Fenella Jane, shows exactly how easily this can be achieved, with a home packed full of muted Edward Bulmer shades that are subtle but work towards creating a colourful home.

Shop the look

Edward Bulmer Natural Paint Clove £34 at edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk Clove is a deep beige, enriched with an earthy red tone that wraps a room in colour without overwhelming it. Graham & Brown Toasted Teacake £66 at grahambrown.com Even the name creates the atmosphere of a warm kitchen on a winters day - Toasted Teacake is a deeper brown that would add dimension to a kitchen drenched in Clove. Little Greene Tuscany £37 at littlegreene.com This is perfect for those wanting to recreate Tuscan interiors - the shade is reminiscent of ancient buildings and Italian summers.

Earthy shades are a sure-fire way to add warmth to a kitchen, and it works just as well in a utility. This is the inviting colour palette to try in your utility this autumn/winter.

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