Kelly Hoppen’s new monochrome accent chair with M&S is proof that stripes are always effortlessly stylish – I can’t get over how affordable it is either

If you’re a fan of striped upholstery, then listen up as the latest Kelly Hoppen x M&S collection is the gift that keeps on giving. I am, of course, talking about their new Striped Accent Chair (£349) .

The striped upholstery trend is more than a typical trend. Stripes are timeless, and when used on the best chairs , become an effortlessly timeless statement piece. For anyone looking to add a little extra flair to their bedroom or living room ideas , a stripey chair is a sure win in our opinion.

Included in the latest Kelly Hoppen x M&S collection , this monochrome striped chair is crafted as a statement piece. If you're feeling bold this spring, here’s why we think it could be a great addition to your home.

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M&S X Kelly Hoppen Striped Accent Chair £349 at M&S Bold and dramatic, these monochrome stripes have the power to create a big impact in a room - it's up to you how you use it.

Featuring thick black and white stripes, the accent chair is certainly an interesting piece. M&S describes it as ‘quirky’, which sums it up well. It has elevated seat cushions, plush arms and a low back for comfortable lounging as well as style.

I’m a big fan of its bulbous, oversized seat, which looks ideal for curling up in. If it's a curvaceous piece of furniture with no harsh corners, embracing the ongoing trend for curvy furniture, which not only adds interest to a room but is designed to make you feel more relaxed and cocooned.

The chair is finished with a stylish dark ash wood base and comes with a 10-year guarantee, so you can rest assured that you're sitting on a piece that is built to last rather than a flash-in-the-pan trend. Plus, it’s also an excellent price. At £349, this chair isn't cheap, but one of the most affordable armchairs of this size on the market. I was honestly stunned by the price tag and expected it to cost £100s more.

(Image credit: M&S)

It’s also a piece that Kelly herself is really excited about, with the iconic interior designer sitting down with M&S to talk about her love of the striped accent chair.

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‘Black and white monochrome is just so easy to use in any space. So, if you have colour - doesn’t matter if it’s orange, it’s red or blue - this works because it’s a one-off piece,’ she explained in the Instagram post .

‘The design details on this is that it’s comfortable, it’s wide enough, but it’s also small enough. I think in your home, I’ve found that you always find your chair, your place. I think this chair is going to be my place.’

Alternatives

Dunelm Marlo Woven Mid Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm Dunelm are known for their cult snuggle chairs, and this latest has a beautiful curved design. DUSK Liberty Accent Chair - Mono Stripe £199 at Dusk Stripes don't have be horizontal or vertical to look good as this Dusk chair proves. Dunelm Zoe Linford Stripe Armchair £299 at Dunelm If you're a fan of a classic style, look no further than this chair. It's a fab price, too.

If you’re yet to find a chair that feels like ‘you place’, this stripey statement piece from M&S could be the one. Can you see it in your home?