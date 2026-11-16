Over the past few years, wellness has become something that most of us are striving for in life. The rise of self-care rituals has encouraged us to pay more attention to how our home decor ideas make us feel, as well as how they look.

This is what sensory design is all about. It’s an approach to interiors that looks beyond appearance and aesthetics, asking us to tune in to how we feel to create a space that responds directly to our sensory needs.

Creating a sensory home looks different for everyone, and it can sound complex. But QVC x The Sensory Home’s new homeware collection makes it easier than ever to create an environment that pleases both the eye and the senses.

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‘We are a nation that has been programmed to like something based on how it looks,’ explains Pippa Jameson, interior stylist, author and founder of The Sensory Home. ‘But, how we respond to something actually varies massively from person to person.'

(Image credit: QVCUK x The Sensory Home / Jon Day)

‘My subconscious experience with interiors has always been influenced by how much our environment can affect mood, productivity and behaviour,’ explains Pippa. But this understanding deepened following her experiences with neurodivergency.

While conversations around sensory-led design often focus on neurodiverse people, Pippa ultimately believes it’s something we can all benefit from. ‘Sensory design is relevant for individuals with sensory sensitivity, but it’s also important to bring it into the mainstream.’

Her collection with QVC does exactly that. ‘It’s affordable pieces for everyday living, with a sensory-led approach,’ explains Pippa. The 10-piece collection is made with a focus on natural materials, tactile design, and muted colours. From bedding and throws to cushions and storage solutions, it’s a range that can seamlessly slot into any existing scheme, while providing strong sensory benefits.

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Here are some of the stand-out pieces that will help you create a space that really works for you.

Bedding

Everyone knows that a good night’s sleep is vital for our wellbeing, so it’s no surprise that this collection features a lot of bedding.

(Image credit: QVCUK x The Sensory Home / Jon Day)

The best bedding should instantly elevate your sleep space, but it should also provide a comforting retreat at the end of the day. With four different sets to choose from, there is something for everyone in this collection. ‘We often buy bedding for how it looks, without thinking about the functionality and properties that help you with the switch from day to night,’ explains Pippa. ‘Because of this, texture and materiality is an unsung hero when it comes to routines, rituals, and sleep.’

With a focus on natural materials, the bedding sets have been designed with comfort and breathability in mind. There is no one-size-fits-all, but the use of cotton, wool and linen can aid individual sleep experiences.

‘There is a place for synthetic fabric, but most of the time, they just don't carry those breathable properties,’ explains Pippa. ‘Some of us might overheat, some of us get really cold, but the natural materials used have that ability to let you breathe, but also trap heat as well,’ she adds.

Blankets

Alongside the bedding, there is an array of tactile blankets and throws to choose from. ‘Materiality and touch was the starting point for this collection, so I was constantly asking: “how does it feel?”’ explains Pippa. ‘Based on that, the muslin throw has become a multi-functional hero product.’

Made from triple layers of muslin, it has a soft and foamy feel that creates a sense of comfort, with a frayed edge for added texture. Whether you use it as the finishing touch to dress your bed , or layer it on the sofa in a relaxing living room , it’s guaranteed to provide a comforting sensation.

(Image credit: QVCUK x The Sensory Home / Jon Day)

The collection also features a bamboo weighted blanket, designed to create a gentle pressure for those who use it. ‘I do some work with individuals that benefit from a cocooning, grounding feeling during sleep,’ says Pippa, ‘and there’s real evidence that gentle weight can actually make you feel more relaxed.’

While the inspiration for this blanket links to sleep aides, it can also provide comfort in day-to-day life. ‘Having one downstairs in the living room can work well too,’ suggests Pippa. ‘It’s a really nice way to let the body decompress at the end of a really busy day.’

Storage solutions

While the majority of the collection focuses on soft textures, it’s important not to forget the benefits that decluttering can have on our mood and sensory experience. That’s why Pippa chose to include a stylish storage ladder within the QVC collection.

‘When my children were younger, there was a lot of mess and overwhelm in the bedroom which became a trigger and stress point,’ recalls Pippa. ‘I found it helpful to quickly pick stuff up off the floor and place it onto a hook or a ladder.’

‘It provides a quick fix when you’re exhausted, and creates a kind of visual clearance,’ she explains. ‘But it also looks lovely, so it combines beauty and functionality.’

QVC The Sensory Home Storage Ladder £44.43 at QVC UK

It’s this exact combination that makes the collection work so well. The classic palette can work effortlessly within your home, while the textures and materials add the calming element that can help to settle our senses and create an at-home sanctuary.

This collection feels like a natural next step for both QVC and The Sensory Home. While The Sensory Home has already released a book and a paint collection with Graham & Brown to make sensory design accessible, QVC has established itself as a retailer that advocates for wellness.

‘QVC has got such a huge investment in wellbeing now, and they have loyal customers who really care about their environment and how they feel,’ says Pippa. ‘It was like a perfect marriage.’

The Sensory Home x QVC sensory homeware collection is available to shop now.

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