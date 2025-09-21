Sink skirts exploded onto the scene in recent years. It's a trend that's only increased in popularity throughout 2025, and as we head into 2026, the love for sink skirts is still going strong.

A sink skirt is a curtain beneath a freestanding basin or kitchen unit and offers a soft, decorative way to conceal storage or plumbing. While traditionally associated with rustic kitchens and rustic bathrooms, sink skirts have been spotted in more modern celebrity homes – including Stranger Things star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen's kitchen, and Pearl Lowe's Portobello Road kitchen – and on TV (think Carrie Bradshaw's kitchen in ...And Just Like That!)

Whether you're looking for a way to soften the functional areas or just an affordable way to hide pipework, the fashion for sink skirts looks set to stay.

(Image credit: Future)

What are sink skirts?

A sink skirt is a curtain that covers the pedestal of a basin in the bathroom or the space beneath a sink in a kitchen. These café-esque curtains mean you can instantly hide practical but unattractive elements.

‘Sink skirts are a great bathroom or kitchen storage idea , helping to hide unwanted amenities while making a decorative statement. Opt for gingham or stripes for a country-inspired look and choose a colour that will unify your whole room scheme,’ says Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles.

Are sink skirts in style?

Yes, sink skirts are definitely in style and look set to continue throughout 2025 and into 2026. The love of all things sink skirt is mainly due to the softness they bring to colder spaces – something that is becoming increasingly important to homeowners, as evidenced by the rise of trends including cottagecore and rustic farmhouse styles.

'Designers frequently use sink skirts in heritage-inspired schemes, where they nod to tradition, but they can be equally effective in contemporary settings when styled in solid neutrals or minimal prints,' says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. With this in mind, it won't surprise you that adding a sink skirt could make your kitchen look expensive .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Not only are sink skirts in style in the kitchen and bathroom, but they have started to crop up in other rooms of the home, particularly as part of cosy living room ideas.

‘In living rooms and bedrooms, where you want things to feel cosy and relaxed, a skirt to front storage can add texture, colour or pattern to lift the room and make it feel more homely,’ explains interior designer Uns Hobbs. ‘It’s practical too, perfect for covering up bits and bobs you don’t want on show.’

Why are sink skirts popular?

(Image credit: Barlow & Barlow/Jonathan Bond)

The popularity of sink skirts is down to their affordability, versatility and their soft, vintage character.

In the current climate of ever-tightening budgets, sink skirts are a really easy and affordable way to make your kitchen or bathroom look more luxurious.

'Sink skirts can make an ordinary sink into something special, while being in keeping with the decoration around it. It especially works well when wanting to maximise space as they aren’t bulky but can be used to create additional storage,' explains Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs.

They also offer an affordable alternative to expensive cabinetry – especially in country kitchen ideas . 'Sink skirts offer a clever way to disguise clutter, and a chance to add softness where kitchens and bathrooms often feel hard-edged,' says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village.

Another reason for the increased popularity is their versatility. 'Sink skirts and cupboard curtains can be easily changed up time and time again, giving you the flexibility to change the look and feel of the kitchen without having to completely renovate the whole space,' says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director, Kelling Designs. 'People are moving away from modern-minimalist homes, and are looking to create homes that are more eclectic, personal and lived-in.' It's the same reason that valances are making a comeback.

(Image credit: Future)

How to make a sink skirt?

Making your own sink skirt is easy. Simply measure the space, then double the width and add around 6cm to the height. Sew 2cm hems and then fold the top edge over by 4cm and sew in place. Thread your curtain wire – available at Amazon – or pole through the gap and install it in front of your cabinet.

You can easily purchase fabric by the metre , curtain clips and a curtain rod all at Dunelm .

'To make them work practically, go for fabrics with a bit of weight so they drape neatly and don’t flap around, and consider a washable cotton blend if your sink sees heavy use. This way, your skirt will be as hardworking as it is stylish,' says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village.

'A skirt can be tailored in linen, stripes, or even bold prints to reinforce the overall style – they can suit schemes ranging from coastal Grandma trend to modern farmhouse kitchens,' says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse..

(Image credit: Laura Stephens)

Are there any downsides to sink skirts?

If thinking of adding a sink skirt, Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs, does urge caution.

'Despite their charm, there are some downsides to sink skirts. With kitchens being high-traffic environments, kitchen curtain ideas are prone to stains and general wear and tear if they're not looked after properly. They also lack the protective barrier of solid doors, so dust and debris can more easily build up on the items stored in your kitchen pantry ,' says Emma.

Will you be trying out this trend in your home?