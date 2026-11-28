I rarely need an excuse to buy myself another candle, but it always helps to justify it with stone-cold maths to anyone in your orbit. The White Company does it best when it comes to winter candles - their sophisticated yet fun scents have been a mainstay in my home growing up, and as a result, they're a brand I always run back to.

In my opinion, they're the perfect price point for feeling like a premium 'treat yourself' moment without feeling sick when you check your bank balance. Slightly more expensive brands like Diptyque are another favourite of mine, but these are reserved for birthday and Christmas lists due to the elevated price point.

The White Company's White Weekend sale has made The White Company's candles even more reasonable, but just in case you needed another reason to hit buy (whether for yourself or as a Christmas gift), we've worked out the price per hour burn time to suss out which candles offer you the best value for money.

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Best value The White Company UK Winter Pillar Candle – Medium £20 at The White Company Let's cut to the chase - this is the best value candle out of the Winter collection, with an 114 hour burn time. With the current discount, this puts it at costing 18p per hour of burning.

I have tried most of The White Company's candle selection, whether by purchasing for myself or by experiencing through my family and friends who are all huge fans of the range.

However, it's the winter candle collection that comes out on top for me. The scent of the Winter (read: Christmas) candle is honestly second to none - it has well balanced notes of cinnamon, clove and orange that smells fresh and natural, rather than synthetic.

What I love about this collection is that there's something for everyone, and every price point. There are smaller votive candles that are perfect for stockings and secret santa gifts, while the larger styles would make for an excellent tablescape centrepiece.

If you're already a fan of the brand, or you want to get your Christmas shopping done, now is the best time to shop The White Company candles. The brand has discounts across their entire range, so if you know you love a certain scent, it's the best time to stock your cupboards.

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However, if you're looking to branch out into other winter scents, these are three more festive candles that took our fancy, along with the ever-important price per hour of burn time for each.

M&S Yuletide, Pine & Spice Boxed Candle £6 at Marks and Spencer UK This M&S candle would be a perfect stocking stuffer for £6 - it offers 25 hours of burn time at 24p per hour. NEOM Wellbeing London Neom Wellbeing London Christmas Wish Candle £29.40 at John Lewis Neom do some of my favourite festive candles and I love their new and improved packaging for this years' collection. This candle works out at 84p per hour of burn time. Diptyque Holiday Limited Edition Sapin Classic Scented Candle £73 at John Lewis If you want to treat someone to an extra special candle, this Diptyque Sapin is the best choice. It comes out at £1.31 per hour.

Now is the best time to buy gifts ready for Christmas - here are the 16 thoughtful gifts for the host that aren't wine or flowers.