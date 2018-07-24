Save your child’s room from its growing heap of clutter with smart storage solutions

Looking for ways to organise your child’s room? We’ve selected our favourite children’s room storage ideas to inspire your next decorating scheme.

Planning a successful child’s bedroom scheme depends on plenty of forward-thinking. Good storage, multi-functional furniture that serves a child’s changing needs, and imaginative décor are all key. A balance between form and function will result in a hard-working layout that stands the test of time.

As your children grow, their room will need to accommodate a desk for study, and plenty of additional storage space for books and equipment. Shop for multi-functional pieces of furniture that incorporate desk space with plenty of hidden, but accessible, storage. Avoid ‘theming’ a room too much, instead opting to bring to life your child’s favourite designs and colours through bedlinen and soft accessories. Remember that simple storage items such as boxes, baskets, hooks, hangers and wall organizers will all help to create an efficient space that still has plenty of personality.

1. Cover all bases

You can never have too much storage, and nowhere is this more true than in a kids’ bedroom or playroom. Team less-frequently accessed solutions, such as an under-bed basket, with easy-to-reach containers, baskets and peg rails so that everything can be cleared off the floor quickly and easily.

2. Make use of wall storage

In a compact space, make the most of walls for storage. Wall-hung shelves or units will not take up floor space, leaving it available for playing. Open shelves will keep everything within easy reach and will make tidying a quick and easy task. Combine storage with display by using crates as wall-hung, box-style shelves. Each of these boxes has been painted to match a chest of drawers, creating an eye-catching practical feature space against a white backdrop. The boxes have been lined with a decorative paper and then filled with favourite toys and accessories, proudly visible but nice and neat. The tops of the crates create additional display shelves too. If you prefer a more streamlined look, incorporate wall cabinets so you can store toys and other bedroom paraphernalia behind closed doors. Look for shelves that feature hooks or peg rails for a little additional hanging space.

3. Look for low-level storage

Make it easy for your child to play with and pack away their toys. Storage doesn’t have to be boring and bland. Get creative by painting each door in a different colour to stimulate the senses and provide an attractive display that you can change as often as you wish.

4. Consider under-bed storage

Ideally, look for beds with built-in storage. Divan beds will provide convenient drawers at a height perfect for little arms, and many feature sliding panels for easy accessibility that allow you to have a bedside table next to the bed. This also keeps you from having to drag out unwieldy storage systems. However, if the specific look of a divan bed does not fit into your chosen design, go for a bedstead that is high enough to stash small storage boxes underneath. Wicker baskets peeping through can keep a bedroom feeling rustic and homely. However, an overhanging piece of fabric in a soft, base complimentary colour as above can hide any cheap, basic but functional boxes you might buy.

5. Go for versatility

Look for storage solutions that can be adapted as your child’s needs change. Adjustable shelving allows for different uses, from big blocks to DVDs to ring binders. Tidying their own room will be impossible if they can’t reach. Use higher storage for things like bedding that only you need access to.

6. Think multipurpose solutions

If you want more storage, but don’t have the wall space, look no further than under the bed. A bed with built-in storage drawers is a sensible choice – also opt for a bench with lift-up seats, or a play table with storage hidden underneath the tabletop.

Check out our dedicated children’s room page for more ideas and inspiration

Like these children’s room storage ideas? We hope they help to solve your children’s room storage dilemmas.