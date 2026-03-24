Aldi’s enchanting garden lighting range will make your outdoor space look straight out of a fairytale – these pretty floral lights are the standout buy

Aldi's garden specialbuy drops are currently in full swing, but their recent enchanted garden lighting range is one of the best yet. Landing in stores on 29th March, the new collection is packed with playful outdoor lighting ideas that are perfect for adding some whimsy to your outdoor space.

With the sun finally shining this spring, more and more of us will be thinking about getting out and enjoying our outdoor spaces. If you have plans to transform your garden on a budget , I’d highly recommend scheduling a trip to Aldi's middle aisle this week.

With prices ranging from £7.99 to £9.99 for the solar lighting collection, I'd recommend acting fast as these purse-friendly picks won’t be on the shelves for long.

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My standout from the latest Enchanted garden range is the Solar Grass Flower Stake Lights (£9.99), which will illuminate your garden with pretty flowers. Available in either blue, pink or yellow, these statement lights will add a magical flourish when positioned along pathways or within your flower beds to give your garden a ‘fairytale’ look. They are made from metal and glass, so they will require a little care when choosing where to place them.

These more playful, dare I say novelty solar lights are set to be a big garden trend this year. I've seen no shortage of hot air balloon solar lights and mini toadstool lights in the outdoor lighting collections this year.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi is following this trend with their own range of hot air balloon solar lights, whimsical mushroom stake lights, LED animals (including a statement flamingo) and an enchanting solar fairy house. I’m also a big fan of the solar iridescent bulbs (£7.99), which will add a pastel glow to your garden.

Alternative enchanted lighting

Aldi's Enchanted Garden lighting range will only be available to buy in-store. If you don't live near one, I’ve tracked down some ethereal-looking outdoor lighting alternatives you can shop online.

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Lights4Fun Set of 3 Dandelion Solar Stake Lights £39.99 at Lights4Fun I love these stunning dandelion stake lights. Simply add to your flower beds for a statement glow. Lights4fun Outdoor Solar Powered Flower Stake Path Light £15.99 at Amazon These flower lights are so pretty. They're a perfect alternative if you're not a huge fan of the bold Aldi lights. Next Set of 2 Natural Rattan Toadstools Outdoor Solar Light £35 at Next UK Mushroom lamps are a trend going nowhere and these fun little rattan ones from Next will light up a forgotten corner in the garden.

Are you a fan of the whimsical outdoor lighting trend?