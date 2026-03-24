Aldi’s enchanting garden lighting range will make your outdoor space look straight out of a fairytale – these pretty floral lights are the standout buy
Add some whimsy to your outdoor space
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Aldi's garden specialbuy drops are currently in full swing, but their recent enchanted garden lighting range is one of the best yet. Landing in stores on 29th March, the new collection is packed with playful outdoor lighting ideas that are perfect for adding some whimsy to your outdoor space.
With the sun finally shining this spring, more and more of us will be thinking about getting out and enjoying our outdoor spaces. If you have plans to transform your garden on a budget, I’d highly recommend scheduling a trip to Aldi's middle aisle this week.
With prices ranging from £7.99 to £9.99 for the solar lighting collection, I'd recommend acting fast as these purse-friendly picks won’t be on the shelves for long.Article continues below
My standout from the latest Enchanted garden range is the Solar Grass Flower Stake Lights (£9.99), which will illuminate your garden with pretty flowers. Available in either blue, pink or yellow, these statement lights will add a magical flourish when positioned along pathways or within your flower beds to give your garden a ‘fairytale’ look. They are made from metal and glass, so they will require a little care when choosing where to place them.
These more playful, dare I say novelty solar lights are set to be a big garden trend this year. I've seen no shortage of hot air balloon solar lights and mini toadstool lights in the outdoor lighting collections this year.
Aldi is following this trend with their own range of hot air balloon solar lights, whimsical mushroom stake lights, LED animals (including a statement flamingo) and an enchanting solar fairy house. I’m also a big fan of the solar iridescent bulbs (£7.99), which will add a pastel glow to your garden.
Alternative enchanted lighting
Aldi's Enchanted Garden lighting range will only be available to buy in-store. If you don't live near one, I’ve tracked down some ethereal-looking outdoor lighting alternatives you can shop online.
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Are you a fan of the whimsical outdoor lighting trend?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!