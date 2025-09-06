September is here, and while that means the return of all things pumpkin spice (yay), it also means the evenings are getting darker earlier (boo). But, there is a glimmer of light in the evening's newfound darkness, and that is a whimsical new outdoor lighting trend to keep us illuminated all autumn long.

Moonlighting is the breakout garden lighting idea for the autumn and one of the best ways to create a cosy, ambient atmosphere in your garden as you relax by a fire pit or the best patio heater on milder evenings.

Inspired by the moon, this trend mimics the glow of the moon by subtly casting shadows and creating soft, dappled light reminiscent of moonbeams. Here’s how to do it in your garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

What is moonlighting?

Moonlighting adds a whimsical and nostalgic touch to your garden. If you’ve strived for the fairytale garden look all summer, this is definitely a trend for you.

‘As summer slowly draws to a close and the evenings begin to get darker, outdoor lighting will help you make the most of your garden in the autumn and winter months. There are many ways you can place lighting to create the right ambience, and moonlighting is a lovely, subtle way to bring a cosy, atmospheric feel to your garden’ says Adam Wilkins, managing director at Lighting Legends.

‘Moonlighting is a trend we’ll be seeing more of over the coming months, thanks to the soft, cosy atmosphere it provides. Using this effect will make you feel as though you’re wrapped up in nature, with gentle light filtering through just like moonlight.’

Hanging lights above your seating area can create 'moonbeams' of light. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

How to get the look

To create a moon-lit look, you’ll want to pay attention to creating pools of light in your garden, as if moonbeams are beaming down.

Hanging lanterns on your trees gives the illusion of light beaming down into your garden. (Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Placing lights high in trees or on elevated structures creates a natural play of light and shadow that evokes the romance of a full moon. Solar lights offer a warm, understated radiance for this technique, illuminating with elegance while preserving a dreamlike atmosphere, perfect for evening gatherings or quiet moments outdoors,’ advises Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman .

You can also include ground lights to accentuate the main beams coming down from your trees or fences. This summer, we saw the globe light trend making its way into every garden, so why not continue the trend with these stunning lights? In fact, Habitat’s Solar Mood Light (was £25, now £16.63) looks just like a moon, giving the trend a little more emphasis.

Shop the look

Next Sage Green Set of 2 Solar Filigree Lanterns £35 at Next Hang labnters from your trees to create the effect of moonbeams. Or, place on your patio for added ambience at ground level. GPATIO Outdoor Festoon Lights £16.99 at Amazon Festoon lights are a garden lighting staple. Hang from your pergola, trees or fencing to create overhead beams of light. ValueLights ValueLights Pack of 4 - Black Multi-Functional Outdoor Solar Lights £22.99 at B&Q These pretty lights attach to your garden wall or fence and create a warm, cosy glow to frame your garden seating area.

‘Autumn evenings arrive earlier, and by utilising this trend, you can maximise your time in the garden. Crisp autumn evenings are perfect for cosy firepit gatherings and outdoor dinners; this trend allows you to light these outdoor retreats in an ambient and comfortable light setting. The beauty of autumn is also accented, highlighting reds and amber colour tones that are naturally occurring,’ concludes Jamie Moxey, lighting expert at Dusk Lighting.

‘It makes a garden feel a bit more welcoming and makes it easier to navigate patios and garden paths after dark. Ensuring a mix of practicality as well as aesthetics. It's a really good way of highlighting any garden features as well, without subjecting them to harsh lights that startle more than enhance.’

Are you feeling inspired to try it in your garden?