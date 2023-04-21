This hanging egg chair from The Range is on offer with £150 off – could it rival the Aldi icon?
This is a garden staple worth nabbing at a discounted price not to be missed
The Range is selling a hanging egg chair that's on offer right now for less than £200 – it's currently the same price as the coveted Aldi garden staple. Run, don't walk!
As Spring comes and we get glimpses of warmer weather, there's no better thing than unwinding beneath the sun. A hanging egg chair is arguably one of the best garden furniture pieces you can invest in for your outdoor living space, and when we spotted this deal, we thought it was too sweet to pass up.
You can't talk about hanging egg chairs without mentioning the fan-favourite Aldi hanging egg chair, which continues to reign as a sellout bestseller year after year and is available to pre-order on the Aldi website (opens in new tab).
This well-sought-after garden staple sits at a competitive price point other retailers can only dream of – until now. It appears that we have a new contender, coming in strong from The Range.
The Range hanging egg chair
The Range's Selene Hanging Egg Chair (opens in new tab) is currently on offer for £199.99, down from its usual £349.99 price point, saving shoppers a generous 43 per cent off for a limited time.
The Range claims that Selene Hanging Egg Chair invites you to cocoon yourself for ultimate relaxation, complete with luxurious cushions to mould yourself into.
Sumptuously soft and inviting, cocoon yourself in this gorgeous Selene Hanging Egg Chair for ultimate relaxation.
Boasting a beautiful wicker design that is sturdy and reliable, this hanging egg chair is sure to be a focal point for any outdoor living room idea. It's also a stylish supplement to any burning patio ideas you may have in the bag.
This hanging egg chair has received glowing five-star reviews from shoppers, praising its comfort, and quality, and even claiming that it's the 'best money they've ever spent' – and mind you, these reviews came in before the hanging chair was on offer.
A hanging egg chair is easily the best conversation starter and the perfect addition to a garden party idea that'll last even after the celebrations come to the end.
We're not sure how long this deal will be around, so if this hanging chair is taking your fancy, we suggest moving quickly to nab one while the price is right.
