The Range has cut the price of its garden furniture by 50% – what we're adding to our basket

The Range has launched its huge summer sale, with discounts of up to 50% on hundreds of items across homeware, gardens, and more – and unsurprisingly, we have our eyes set on some of their best garden furniture bits that immediately caught our eye.

The Range has recently become a formidable competitor in the world of garden furniture, making their most notable debut when the retailer released a hanging egg chair rivalling Aldi's cult garden buy.

Lucky for us, their garden furniture deals in this year's summer sale are even sweeter. Here are our top picks from the sale (all under £200) to shop now just in time for those summer garden parties.

Shop The Range's summer sale – up to 50% off garden furniture, homeware, textiles, cleaning, and more

The Range summer sale – our top 6 garden furniture picks

We're never one to turn down a budget garden idea, and in this sale, The Range has got many for us to choose from – but to save you the legwork of what might feel like endless scrolling through the website, we've handpicked some especially good deals that stopped us in our tracks.

Sun Umbrella Parasol – Cream White | was £39.99 now £29.69 at The Range In need of a garden shade idea that won't break the bank? This parasol is the perfect addition to any modern garden idea that claims to provide strength and durability for years to come.

2 Seater Wicker Glider Bench – Black | was £127.99 now £65.69 at The Range This garden bench is the ideal piece of garden furniture to complement your garden, patio, or conservatory. Made from a metal frame with rattan weave, this bench also lets you rock back and forth for ultimate garden fun.

Outdoor PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set – Brown | was £169.99 now £104.99 at The Range Garden seating ideas are about to get a whole lot more stylish with this garden set that makes for an excellent social spot for any outdoor living space. Made from durable plastic and crafted into a rattan effect, this is the perfect garden addition.

PE Rattan Set 2 Tier Table Set – Brown | was £239.99 now £131.39 at The Range Save up to 45% on this three-piece outdoor seating set that's bound to support endless hours of comfort and joy this summer. Sporting thick, comfortable cushions, and a matching two-tier table to keep your drinks close, this is sure to be a hit at any summer gathering.

Riviera 3 Seater Swingbed Combo | was £249.99 now £149.99 at The Range Enjoy 40% in savings on this classically designed garden swing that can be folded back until it becomes a swinging mattress, allowing you and a loved one to truly lounge around and relax this summer. Customers praise this garden swing seat, saying it's an absolute steal.

Rocking Chair – Brown | was £125.99 now £60.29 at The Range Embrace tradition this summer with a rocking chair so you can channel your inner Italian Nonna in style. This acacia hardwood designed chair will make any outdoor space sing, not to mention how much fun you'll have kicking back and relaxing these summer months with a good book and drink in hand.

If there's any time to give some love to your outdoor living room ideas, it's now. And if nothing from The Range is quite your vibe, it's worth checking out the Argos summer sale alongside the Wilko sale until you get your 'Aha' moment with a garden furniture piece that's just right for you.

Mind you, we've only picked out a couple of our favourite buys from the sale, but believe us when we tell you that there are pages upon pages of deals to be had. However, act quickly because we suspect that some of these pieces won't be around for long.