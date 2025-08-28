Shopping the ‘secret’ side of Dyson is my favourite money-saving hack — it’s my new go-to for discounted vacuums, fans and more

My mum always taught me that ‘if you buy cheap, you buy twice.’ And while I’ve come to appreciate that spending a little more for a quality home appliance pays off in the long run, I also love a bargain and will always try and save money where I can. That’s why I’m always looking at the ‘secret’ side of Dyson for a must-have deal.

Of course, as Ideal Home’s resident floorcare and air quality expert, the best Dyson vacuums and the best air purifiers always catch my eye. And although I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a big fan of the impressive engineering that makes this brand the crème de la crème, I often struggle to justify the price tag. After all, they’re not cheap.

But when I discovered a secret way to buy official Dyson products for less, I knew that I had to share the news with my family, friends… and now you. So, let me introduce you to Dyson Renewed.

What is Dyson Renewed?

Essentially, Dyson Renewed is the brand’s official purchase point for refurbished products, a feature also offered by other brands such as Dunelm through their hugely popular returns outlet. But the difference between Dunelm and Dyson is that the recommended RRP of the refurbished products is generally much higher, and you also get a bigger discount.

These discounts span across the best vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, the best fans, and even the brand’s sellout haircare range. And while it’s easy to find refurbished vacuum cleaners from other third-party retailers, the beauty of buying from Dyson Renewed is that it also offers a 35-day money-back returns policy and a one-year Dyson guarantee.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Rosie Walldock, Global Refurbishment Engineer at Dyson, told me, ‘Dyson Renewed offers expertly refurbished machines, including vacuum cleaners and purifiers, that perform just like new. Every product is meticulously serviced, hygienically cleaned, and rigorously tested to meet Dyson’s high standards of performance and reliability. By choosing a refurbished machine, you’re helping to extend its lifespan and reduce the need for new materials, all while maintaining a clean home and better air quality.’

Of course, it’s worth noting that these refurbished models aren’t going to be perfect. As they are refurbished machines that have been previously sold by Dyson and returned, they’ll often have small scuffs, scratches or other cosmetic imperfections that affect the exterior of the appliance. But Dyson will never resell something that hasn’t been checked and isn’t still in full working order.

These refurbished models are also renewed with genuine Dyson parts, which is something third-party alternatives don't do - and something our Renovations Editor, Sarah Handley, knows from first-hand experience is incredibly important.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

She told me, ‘I've had my Dyson vacuum for more than 10 years, and during that time, I have replaced the brush head a couple of times. The first time, I bought an official Dyson replacement head, which lasted a good few years. But more recently, I bought a cheaper, non-branded version, and the first time I used it, I knew I'd made a mistake. Despite looking the same, it’s nowhere near as effective at picking up all the dirt and debris from the floor. I wish I'd paid a bit more and got an official Dyson part - I won't make the same mistake again!'

Rosie also adds, ‘Each refurbished purifier also includes a brand-new filter to ensure optimal hygiene and performance.’ So, you can be confident that the appliance will still work as intended, albeit maybe not as beautifully as a brand-new model, but that's a small price to pay for something that's often hundreds of pounds cheaper.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Of course, the downside of this initiative is that stock levels—and the products available—are constantly changing. Case in point is that, at the time of writing, all of Dyson’s refurbished air purifiers have sold out completely on the brand’s website.

You can still buy air purifiers on Dyson’s official Renewed Outlet on eBay, though, as the stock is often different to the products you can purchase through the brand’s website. Because of this, it’s worth checking out both options to find what works best for you and your needs.

The best refurbished Dyson products to buy right now

Would you buy a refurbished Dyson appliance?