These 5 storage options are silently making your home dustier – the quick (and affordable) changes you can make to stop dust in its tracks

Anyone who has ever lived both with and without proper storage in their home will know just how essential it is for everything to have a dedicated place. But while storage is key to a clutter-free home, many storage options can actually make your house dustier without you ever realising.

Yes, just as there are many items you need to declutter to prevent damp, there are so many storage options out there that are making your home so much dustier and dirtier. And before long, this will affect your home’s air quality, leave you struggling to get rid of dust, and potentially accelerate the deterioration of your belongings.

Cleaning more is obviously an easy solution to this problem, but making quick (and relatively inexpensive) changes to these storage options can also make a huge difference. So, these are the home storage mistakes making your home dustier - and what to do about it.

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1. Open shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Many people aspire to have open shelving in their homes - from stylish open shelving in a kitchen to custom storage units in their living rooms. And while there’s no denying that they look good and make a space look so much more inviting, they’re a breeding ground for invisible particles like dust, dirt, pet dander, and even pollen.

This is echoed by Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co., who says, ‘Open shelving and uncovered storage (especially for items not used daily) can quickly become dust traps. This is particularly true in bedrooms and living spaces where soft furnishings are already holding onto allergens. Open shelving looks great, but it does mean committing to more regular cleaning.’

For those who love their open shelving but still want to maintain a dust-free home, regular damp dusting is the way forward. This dusting method will help you trap this dust with each pass over the open shelving, so you don’t simply spread it from one area of the shelf to the other. Just remember to damp dust underneath the items on the shelf, too.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster £2.99 at Amazon The whole Ideal Home team has been converted to the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, as it really does catch dust in its tracks.

2. Fabric and woven baskets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

I’m a sucker for pretty-but-practical storage baskets that help to hide clutter and give everything a home. But if you’re worried about rising dust levels in your home - or you want to pollen-proof your home - it’s best to avoid using fabric or woven baskets.

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Shannon explains, ‘Wicker, along with fabric storage boxes and rope baskets, tends to trap dust and is much harder to clean thoroughly. They can look lovely, but they’re not always the most practical choice for anyone sensitive to allergens or wanting to keep things in pristine condition.’ That doesn’t mean that you need to avoid storage baskets completely, though.

In a kitchen, swapping to glass containers can still be pretty and practical, and there are many plastic storage baskets and boxes that will still make a statement. Plus, fabric and woven baskets can still be used if you pick them properly - like choosing a wicker basket with large gaps between each weave, instead of choosing one that’s tightly woven. This way, you can still dust them.

ComSaf 1.6L Glass Storage Containers with Lids £24.99 at Amazon Glass jars just look so chic, and these glass jars are ideal for storing food items - and incredibly easy to clean. Habitat Open Weave Blanket Storage Basket £25 at Habitat This may be a woven basket, but the large gaps allow for better airflow and for easier cleaning. Dunelm Ribbed Storage Box £5 at Dunelm These storage boxes are easy to dust and come in six different colourways and four different sizes!

3. Long-term storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Unless you’re a keen minimalist, most people like to keep items that they don’t use regularly. These are those ‘just in case’ items, or memories that they just can’t bear to part with. And while there’s nothing wrong with this per se, these long-term storage areas can be a breeding ground for dust. In fact, professional organisers say that garages and lofts are forgotten too often.

Shannon says, ‘Boxes that are packed away and forgotten about (especially in lofts, cupboards or spare rooms) can become hotspots for dust and even mould if conditions are right. Regularly getting these items out and editing what you keep is important and gets the air moving.’

This is particularly dangerous if you opt for cardboard boxes, as they are difficult to clean and can damage the contents if they become damp or damaged. That’s why I’d suggest swapping these cardboard boxes for plastic storage boxes with airtight lids to keep dust and moisture at bay.