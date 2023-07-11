The 5 Joseph Joseph items I wish I'd waited until Prime Day to buy
Learn from my mistakes and grab these savings while you can
There are few home buys I can resist less than items that will organise my kitchen and make everyday life run that little bit more smoothly. That's where my addiction to Joseph Joseph products come in.
Unfortunately, they're not always the cheapest and although I always seem to find a way to justify them, it does sting a little see them available at such great discounts in the current Amazon Prime Day sales.
These are five of the Joseph Joseph items I use every single day but wasn't patient enough to wait for them to pop up in a sale. Learn from my mistakes and grab these deals while you can!
Joseph Joseph Nest 9 Plus |
was £60.00, now £24.99 at Amazon
This iconic piece saves space and looks good while doing so. I actually keep mine out on display to add a splash of colour to my neutral kitchen. In the set you'll find measuring cups, mixing bowls, a sieve and a colander, all dishwasher safe and at an oh-so-satisfying 58% off.
For the minimalists there's a tonal blue version reduced to £42.97 that's a perfect - if more expensive - alternative.
Joseph Joseph Bread Bin |
was £60.00, now £31.99 at Amazon
Bread bins are massively underrated, and this was the one to change my tune on the matter. As well as being - of course - a place to store your favourite carbs, the bamboo lid is actually a cutting board, so you just have to take it off to get slicing that sourdough.
Joseph Joseph Nest Lock |
was £40.00, now £22.99 at Amazon
Ah, the eternal kitchen storage dilemma - plastic containers and their lids. Keep yours sorted with this 5 piece set which neatly contains them together. Plus, they're freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe so you can use them for all manner of foodstuffs.
Joseph Joseph 5-Piece Elevate Knives in Storage Block |
was £70.00, now £44.99 at Amazon
They may not be overly well known for their knives, but the Joseph Joseph Elevate range are top notch in my book. The handles literally elevate the knives to keep them from touching unhygienic surfaces, and the colour coded highlights help you grab the right knife for your needs with ease.
Joseph Joseph Intelligent Waste Compost Caddy|
was £32.00, now £14.99
Whether you're into composting or not, this caddy is a great kitchen addition. The integrated odour filter stops unwelcome smells, and keeps stinky produce out of your main bin. And in hot weather I'm especially grateful for that!
So get your kitchen organised at a fraction of the price that I shelled out for the same effect. And let me know if there are any other Joseph Joseph items I should add to my collection (while the sales are still on, please!)
