We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to making your home more eco-friendly, turning to the kitchen can have a huge impact. From food prep to cooking to enjoying your delicious homecooked meals, the products you use to prepare your food can have a big impact. So, how can you make your kitchen more eco-friendly? A great step is to upgrade your kitchen products to some more sustainable options.

For more inspo take a look at our kitchens section

Of course, making sustainable decisions for your kitchen is never simple. For a start, replacing a kitchen product can actually just mean you’re wasting what you already had. Switching out that plastic water bottle for a stainless steel option is a great step, but you should only do it when your plastic bottle is no longer of use. The same goes for pans, utensils, and kitchen scales. If it is time to upgrade your kitchen appliances though, here are some options to make your kitchen more sustainable. What’s more, we’ve tried and tested every single one.

Eco-friendly kitchen products

1. Bee’s Wrap Set of 3 Assorted Size Wraps

Tried and loved by the Ideal Home team for years, Bee’s Wraps are the replacement for cling film you never knew you needed. Made of sturdy cloth soaked in beeswax, Bee’s Wraps can be re-used to cover cheese or secure that leftover half an avocado. Whatever your current roll of clingfilm does, simply swap it out for Bee’s Wraps.

What makes it eco?

Bee’s Wraps are a brilliant way of reducing your single-use plastic usage. Clingfilm cannot be recycled, so every time you use it that’s one more sheet of plastic that ends up in landfill. Bee’s Wraps arrive in recyclable, plastic-free packaging and are made using organic cotton, sustainably harvested bees wax, organic jojoba oil and tree resin. They’re also easy to clean and relatively waterproof. Used several times a week, a sheet will last you for over a year. When they’re done, toss them in the fire pit to act as a brilliant natural kindling.

2. Salter Eco Bamboo Rechargeable Digital Kitchen Scale

The kitchen scale we’d been waiting on; the Salter Eco Bamboo Rechargeable Digital Kitchen Scale doesn’t require single-use batteries and can simply be recharged using a USB-C charging cable. That means there’s no disappointment when the battery runs out halfway through a recipe, and you can use it for years to come.

What makes it eco?

It’s not plastic-free, but with just 2.5% plastic compared to 86.3% bamboo, it’s a huge step up in terms of sustainability. Using it is easy too, because the controls on the side are simple and touch-enabled. The display is responsive and looks lovely, for what it’s worth.

The Salter Eco Bamboo Rechargeable Digital Kitchen Scale arrived in entirely plastic-free packaging, too. If you’re looking for some new scales, these ones will last you for years and years.

3. Samuel Groves Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Non-Stick Wok

The Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Non-Stick Wok from Samuel Groves is weighty and commanding. The design is visually appealing and a guaranteed feature point, should you choose to display it. Using the wok is a delight thanks to the high quality stainless steel and double-coated non-stick. You should clean this one by hand as much as possible to keep it in top shape.

What makes it eco?

Non-stick gets a bad reputation when it comes to sustainability, largely because it’s typically non-recyclable. Samuel Groves has found a solution to this issue by offering a Pan For Life scheme on qualifying products. The non-stick has a double layer that’s designed to last and if for some reason it doesn’t, you can simply send it back to have the pan repaired. That means your favourite wok won’t need to be replaced, ever. Just sign up to the Pan For Life scheme within 30 days of buying the product.

4. Magic Reusable Non-Stick Baking Tray Liner Sheet

A staple in our kitchen for years and years (especially when testing the best stand mixers with lots of baked goodies), the Lakeland Magic Reusable Non-Stick Baking Tray Liner Sheets are game-changers. While you can recycle baking paper, it’s only possible when it’s clean, which makes it single-use most of the time. The Magic Reusable Non-Stick Baking Tray Liner Sheet, by contrast, can be used time and time again. It’s a non-stick option that protects not only oven pans from grime and oil, but will also prevent your food from sticking. A true win-win.

What makes it eco?

It lasts for up to five years, so buy yourself one for a baking tray, loaf tin and cake tin and you’ll never need to use single-use baking paper again. You can clean it in the dishwasher and it also wipes clean with some soapy water. It preserves your favourite tins and trays, which helps to extend their lifespan, and can be cut to size for just about any task. We couldn’t live without it.

5. Prestige Eco Frying Pan

The Prestige Eco 20cm Frying Pan has the sustainability story baked right in. It works on induction ovens and is non-stick and dishwasher safe. Prestige claims it’s the world’s most environmentally friendly plant-based non-stick pan, and there’s a few contenders vying for that crown.

What makes it eco?

First off, it’s PFOA & palm oil free. The packaging was a welcome step away from plastic-packed shipping, with recycled paper acting as padding as opposed to packing peanuts or plastic sheets. There wasn’t a smidge of plastic. The pan does have plastic, but it’s recycled and fully recyclable, too. Working with Tree Aid, Prestige is planting a tree for every pan sold. We put the pan to the test for a few months and found the non-stick to be sturdy and durable, even through tricky tasks like scrambled eggs. The same goes for the saucepans, and you can take a look at our guide to the best saucepans for more options.

6. Made To Last Cast Iron Frying Pan

The Made To Last Cast Iron Frying Pan takes a step back from imported products and big brands. It’s made in Shropshire with locally sourced British oak handle covers (optional, if you want something oven-safe then you can give the wood a miss) and hand made in small batches. The pan is pre-seasoned, which makes it a top choice for those who like the idea of cast iron but find the idea of seasoning daunting

What makes it eco?

Made To Last has sustainability in mind with every product. Not only does this product come from the UK, meaning it’s not had to travel far to arrive at your front door, it’s also made of one of the most durable materials out there. The cast iron can handle incredibly high temperatures, meaning you can sear your steaks and chargrill courgette without doing any damage. The durable design is crafted from 99.1% pure iron, and using it feels weighty and high quality. Netherton Foundry also has a lovely range of pans, saucepans, trivets, and chopping boards.

Buy the Made To Last Cast Iron Frying Pan at Made To Last, £52.90

7. Smidge Dice Chopping Board

A dishwasher-safe chopping board that’s made of sustainable materials? Count us in. The Smidge Dice Chopping Board comes in two sizes and has handy grooves around the edges to catch any cooking juices. It feels sturdy and heavy, not likely to break but with a thin profile that will slot away in drawers and crevices.

What makes it eco?

Made from recycled salvaged paper, the Smidge Dice Chopping Board gives a great alternative to wooden chopping boards. The major win is that unlike wood, the recycled paper design is completely dishwasher-safe. It’s easy to clean and feels hygienic to use. Packaging was also eco-conscious, which is a big tick for us.