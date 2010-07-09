The Neff Slide&Hide oven is a genius at multi-tasking

Promotional feature with NEFF



Rustle up a succulent roast with perfect crunchy roasties at the same time as baking a cake with NEFF's clever, multi-function oven.

Whether you’re cooking up a family supper, planning a dinner party for friends or baking your own bread, the NEFF Slide&Hide® oven makes it easier and more enjoyable.

Perfect for even small kitchens as its clever design features a space-saving door that tucks away under the oven for easy access to what’s cooking. This makes it simple to baste a roast, check a casserole for seasoning or test a cake.

The oven has CircoTherm® technology which lets you roast and bake different foods on four levels with everything coming out tasting just as it should, with no muddling of flavours.

CircoTherm® circulates hot air to seal in flavour fast which also means you can grill foods such as sausages and steaks in the oven itself – how convenient is that?

There’s no need to preheat the oven either as it heats up quicker than a conventional model, plus if you need to get something ready in a hurry the PowerBoost function speeds things up even more.

When you need precision cooking the MultiPoint MeatProbe sets the oven temperature and cooking time for expert results and the Baking&Roasting assistant suggests the ideal cooking methods for cakes and bakes.

If you’re keen to cook healthier meals the NEFF Slide&Hide® oven has two steam settings. Steaming seals in maximum nutrition and taste, reducing the need for salty seasonings or too much oil. The Full Steam setting is perfect for fish and vegetables and the VarioSteam® feature delivers a steam boost for succulent roasts and perfectly risen, crusty loaves.

Once you’re done cooking the cleaning’s all sorted too – with a push of a button the Pyrolytic Self-Clean function kicks into action burning away any spills. This really is a piece of kitchen kit that puts a cook’s needs at the very heart of its design.