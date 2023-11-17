Live
LIVE: Best Black Friday deals 2023 – early discounts on Ninja, Simba, Shark, Pro Breeze, Sage and more
All the best early Black Friday deals for the home updated LIVE by the Ideal Home team, including the biggest Black Friday discounts on air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, kitchen appliances and furniture
Black Friday deals 2023 have arrived, and this year earlier than ever before with multiple Black Friday homeware sales launching left, right, and centre.
Although Black Friday itself doesn't officially begin until Friday the 24th of November, in order to bring you the best Black Friday deals as they land, the Ideal Home team will be updating this live Black Friday deals hub from now until Cyber Monday.
From early Black Friday deals on must-have Ninja air fryers to bestselling mattresses, we've scoured the net for all of the best Black Friday home discounts, so you don't have to.
Plus, with year's of product testing know-how under our belts, we'll be drawing on our experience of reviewing multiple products to make sure we only recommend our tried and tested favourites; whether that's deals on the best dehumidifiers for drying clothes, the best air fryers for cooking a roast dinner, or the best mattresses for a better night's sleep.
Find the best Black Friday deals and live updates on the latest homeware and appliance brands to launch Black Friday sales below.
Best Black Friday deals 2023
Early Black Friday sales
Jump straight to all the lowest prices with our edit of the best early Black Friday sales.
Amazon: up to 40% off Ninja and 50% off Ring and Echo deals
AO: Black Friday deals on Shark, Ninja, Smeg, Philips and more
Argos: price promise deals on Dyson, Henry, Shark, and Sage
Currys: Black Friday deals on Ninja air fryers and Shark vacuums
Dyson: save up to £150 on branded cordless vacuums
Emma: up to 65% off bestselling mattresses
Gozney: up to 20% off pizza ovens and accessories
John Lewis: deals on Ninja, KitchenAid, De'Longhi and more
Lakeland: up to 25% off own-brand kitchen electricals
Ninja: up to 25% off bestselling Ninja air fryers
Simba: up to 45% off bestselling mattresses and bedding
Shark: up to £100 off cordless and upright vacuums
Tower: deals on air fryers, vacuums, saucepans and more
Very: Black Friday deals on Shark, Ninja, Samsung and more
Wayfair: early Black friday deals on furniture and home decor
Best Black Friday deals
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L |
was £219.99, now £166.28 at Amazon
Shop Ninja's most popular sell-out air fryer at a fantastic price today thanks to Black Friday. It scored a perfect 5 stars in our review, and is a total favourite.
Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine | was £329.95, now £229.99 at Amazon
If you've been dreaming about owning a Sage machine for a long time then this is your chance to make that a reality for under £250.
Simba Hybrid Mattress |
was from £809 now from £444.95 at Simba
One of Simba's bestselling mattresses, and a favourite with our review team (read more in our Simba Hybrid Mattress review), the Simba Hybrid mattress currently has 45% off in Simba's Black Friday sale.
Pro Breeze® 20L/Day Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode |
was £249.99 now £229.99 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen on Pro Breeze's newest dehumidifier all year. If you want to speed up laundry this autumn our Pro Breeze 20L Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode review found it the best dehumidifier for drying clothes indoors, fast.
Dyson V8 Absolute |
was £399.99 now £269.99 at Dyson
For those looking for a less expensive Dyson cordless vacuum, the classic V8 is currently on offer. This choice has up to 40 minutes of run time, and is equally low-noise in spite of being so powerful.
Black Friday Air Fryer deals
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF400UK |
was £219.99, now £169.99 at Ninja
This is a star Ninja air fryer deal. It's the top air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and it'll look pretty good on your countertop too.
Instant VersaZone Dual Air Fryer |
was £199.99, now £119.99 at Amazon
This air fryer is very clever, with one XXL single drawer or two smaller compartments, with the option to switch between the two at any times. Our expert reviewer agree when she tried it in our Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone Air Fryer review. She gave it an easy 5 stars, and it's now even more affordable.
Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK |
was £149.99, now £79.00 at Amazon
Ninja is the brand behind our favourite air fryer, and this 3.1 litre alternative is perfect for smaller spaces. If you don't need a dual zone and you're not keen on the copper version above, this is the Ninja air fryer that should be at the top of your list. This is the best price we've ever seen it at. Our full Ninja AF100UK review has more if you want to read up on the finer details.
Black Friday Dehumidifier deals
Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier |
was £189.99 now £127.49 at Amazon
This 12L Pro Breeze dehumidifier isn't perfect, as you'll see in our Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier review. However, it is an affordable dehumidifier that does the job, and with the current discount it's now an even better budget buy.
Pro Breeze 1500ml Compact Dehumidifier |
was £69.99 now £50.74 at Amazon
It only has an extraction rate of 0.5L per day, but this mini dehumidifier is affordable, compact, easy to use, with low running costs of just 1p per hour, that's why it's our top recommendation for best dehumidifier under £100. Find full details in our Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier review.
Black Friday Ninja deals
Ninja Speedi |
was £254.99, now £139.99 at Amazon
Ninja's limited edition colour-way version of the Ninja Speedi is now on sale with 45% off. Our Ecommerce Editor Molly has tried this multi-cooker and loved it, but we predict this deal won't hang around for long.
Ninja ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set |
was £239.99, now £179.99 at Amazon
Update your cookware with these exceptionally highly-rated pans. The non-stick is second-to-none (according to our Editor Heather, who owns them) and for a full set, this is a pretty good price.
Black Friday Vacuum cleaner deals
Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] |
was £479.99 now £303.00 at Shark
Another one of our top picks when it comes to the best Shark vacuums, the Stratos is now massively reduced thanks to these early Black Friday offerings. We gave it an easy five stars when we reviewed it.
Vax Blade 4 Pet and Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon
Vax is another solid contender in the vacuum market, and the Vax Blade 4 and the 5 get the great value seal of approval from us. Stick with the former if you're on a tight budget, but enjoy the features that come with the upgrade if you can stretch to the ££ of the latter.
Black Friday Mattress deals
Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress |
was from £1198 now from £419.30 at Emma
We think this is Emma's best mattress, and our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review confirms it. The new launch has a cooler sleep surface, and now has a whopping 65% off in Emma's Black Friday mattress sale.
Simba Hybrid Mattress |
was from £809 now from £444.95 at Simba
One of Simba's bestselling mattresses, and a favourite with our review team (read more in our Simba Hybrid Mattress review), the Simba Hybrid mattress currently has 45% off in Simba's Black Friday sale.
Emma Original Mattress |
was from £311 now from £248.80 at Emma
Already a budget buy, the Emma Original Mattress is now even cheaper thanks to a 20% off Black Friday discount. Read our Emma Original mattress review for the full lowdown.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon's Black Friday sale is now live
Amazon's Black Friday offering officially starts today. You can shop limited lightning deals and enjoy discounts on all sorts of home essentials.
Ninja Speedi |
was £254.99, now £139.99 at Amazon
This is the Ideal Home team's first pick of the day, which has just gone live on Amazon. This multi-cooker from Ninja was only released this year, and this copper colour way is exclusive to Black Friday too.
Our Ecommerce Editor Molly has tested the Speedi, so can vouch for its powers when it comes to cooking meals in just 15 minutes. It can also perform two functions (like air frying and sautéing) at the same time, which is pretty impressive.
Hello and welcome to Ideal Home's live coverage of the best Black Friday deals in 2023.
Though Black Friday doesn't officially start until the 24th of November, the deals have already been flooding in. With our live coverage, we'll update you on the newest deals and tell you the ones most worth buying.