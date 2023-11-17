LIVE: Best Black Friday deals 2023 – early discounts on Ninja, Simba, Shark, Pro Breeze, Sage and more

Black Friday deals 2023 have arrived, and this year earlier than ever before with multiple Black Friday homeware sales launching left, right, and centre.

Although Black Friday itself doesn't officially begin until Friday the 24th of November, in order to bring you the best Black Friday deals as they land, the Ideal Home team will be updating this live Black Friday deals hub from now until Cyber Monday.

From early Black Friday deals on must-have Ninja air fryers to bestselling mattresses, we've scoured the net for all of the best Black Friday home discounts, so you don't have to.

Plus, with year's of product testing know-how under our belts, we'll be drawing on our experience of reviewing multiple products to make sure we only recommend our tried and tested favourites; whether that's deals on the best dehumidifiers for drying clothes, the best air fryers for cooking a roast dinner, or the best mattresses for a better night's sleep.

Find the best Black Friday deals and live updates on the latest homeware and appliance brands to launch Black Friday sales below.

Best Black Friday deals 2023

Early Black Friday sales

Jump straight to all the lowest prices with our edit of the best early Black Friday sales.

Amazon: up to 40% off Ninja and 50% off Ring and Echo deals

AO: Black Friday deals on Shark, Ninja, Smeg, Philips and more

Argos: price promise deals on Dyson, Henry, Shark, and Sage

Currys: Black Friday deals on Ninja air fryers and Shark vacuums

Dyson: save up to £150 on branded cordless vacuums

Emma: up to 65% off bestselling mattresses

Gozney: up to 20% off pizza ovens and accessories

John Lewis: deals on Ninja, KitchenAid, De'Longhi and more

Lakeland: up to 25% off own-brand kitchen electricals

Ninja: up to 25% off bestselling Ninja air fryers

Simba: up to 45% off bestselling mattresses and bedding

Shark: up to £100 off cordless and upright vacuums

Tower: deals on air fryers, vacuums, saucepans and more

Very: Black Friday deals on Shark, Ninja, Samsung and more

Wayfair: early Black friday deals on furniture and home decor

Best Black Friday deals

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L | was £219.99 , now £166.28 at Amazon

Shop Ninja's most popular sell-out air fryer at a fantastic price today thanks to Black Friday. It scored a perfect 5 stars in our review, and is a total favourite.

Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine | was £329.95, now £229.99 at Amazon

If you've been dreaming about owning a Sage machine for a long time then this is your chance to make that a reality for under £250.

Simba Hybrid Mattress | was from £809 now from £444.95 at Simba

One of Simba's bestselling mattresses, and a favourite with our review team (read more in our Simba Hybrid Mattress review), the Simba Hybrid mattress currently has 45% off in Simba's Black Friday sale.

Pro Breeze® 20L/Day Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode | was £249.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen on Pro Breeze's newest dehumidifier all year. If you want to speed up laundry this autumn our Pro Breeze 20L Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode review found it the best dehumidifier for drying clothes indoors, fast.

Dyson V8 Absolute | was £399.99 now £269.99 at Dyson

For those looking for a less expensive Dyson cordless vacuum, the classic V8 is currently on offer. This choice has up to 40 minutes of run time, and is equally low-noise in spite of being so powerful.

Black Friday Air Fryer deals

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF400UK | was £219.99 , now £169.99 at Ninja

This is a star Ninja air fryer deal. It's the top air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and it'll look pretty good on your countertop too.

Instant VersaZone Dual Air Fryer | was £199.99, now £119.99 at Amazon

This air fryer is very clever, with one XXL single drawer or two smaller compartments, with the option to switch between the two at any times. Our expert reviewer agree when she tried it in our Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone Air Fryer review. She gave it an easy 5 stars, and it's now even more affordable.

Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK | was £149.99 , now £79.00 at Amazon

Ninja is the brand behind our favourite air fryer, and this 3.1 litre alternative is perfect for smaller spaces. If you don't need a dual zone and you're not keen on the copper version above, this is the Ninja air fryer that should be at the top of your list. This is the best price we've ever seen it at. Our full Ninja AF100UK review has more if you want to read up on the finer details.

Black Friday Dehumidifier deals

Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier | was £189.99 now £127.49 at Amazon

This 12L Pro Breeze dehumidifier isn't perfect, as you'll see in our Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier review. However, it is an affordable dehumidifier that does the job, and with the current discount it's now an even better budget buy.

Black Friday Ninja deals

Ninja Speedi | was £254.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon

Ninja's limited edition colour-way version of the Ninja Speedi is now on sale with 45% off. Our Ecommerce Editor Molly has tried this multi-cooker and loved it, but we predict this deal won't hang around for long.

Ninja ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set | was £239.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon

Update your cookware with these exceptionally highly-rated pans. The non-stick is second-to-none (according to our Editor Heather, who owns them) and for a full set, this is a pretty good price.

Black Friday Vacuum cleaner deals

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] | was £479.99 now £303.00 at Shark

Another one of our top picks when it comes to the best Shark vacuums, the Stratos is now massively reduced thanks to these early Black Friday offerings. We gave it an easy five stars when we reviewed it.

Vax Blade 4 Pet and Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon

Vax is another solid contender in the vacuum market, and the Vax Blade 4 and the 5 get the great value seal of approval from us. Stick with the former if you're on a tight budget, but enjoy the features that come with the upgrade if you can stretch to the ££ of the latter.

Black Friday Mattress deals

Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress | was from £1198 now from £419.30 at Emma

We think this is Emma's best mattress, and our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review confirms it. The new launch has a cooler sleep surface, and now has a whopping 65% off in Emma's Black Friday mattress sale.

