The clever Foodi Electric Ninja Electric Multi-Cooker is a 7-in-1 multi-tasker that works as an air fryer, slow cooker, crisper, and pressure cooker.

It’s available for 2 hours only from 10am on Wednesday 14th October.

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker: was £199, now £136.99



Not only does this 7-in1 multi-tasker work as an air fryer, slow cooker and crisper, switch it up to a pressure cooker for a speedy solution to last minute meals. A simple touch screen allows you to swap between the functions. Plus, the handy rack means you can layer up your meal, starting with your sides like potatoes, grains and veg on the base followed by meat or fish on the rack above.

View deal: Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker, was £199, now £136.99, Amazon

The beauty of a throw-it-all-in slow cooker, means meals can be prepped the night before. So rather than labouring over a favourite risotto dish while there’s a million other things to do, you can add the ingredients and come back to it the following day.

The Air Fry function means you can treat everyone to French fries or chicken wings, using little or no oil. It makes it a much healthier option, using up to 75 per cents less fat than a traditional frying pan.

The autumnal snap in the air signals the season for hearty stews, chillis and roasts. The pressure cooking function quickly cooks these winter warmers, so even if it’s a last minute vote for a roast chicken, it can deliver. Just use the crisper to give it the prefect finishing touch.

If baking has been your lock-down saviour, but you no longer have the time to indulge, use the bake function to make anything from sourdough to chocolate fudge cake.

The compartments are dishwasher safe too, so someone in the family gets off washing-up duty lightly.

If you're on a health kick or fancy getting creative in the kitchen, it steams, sautes, grills and steams too.

