As extended family members, it’s only fair to think of pets when buying Christmas presents. These Black Friday deals make buying pet gifts all the more affordable.
From a comfy new bed to a posh new feeding bowl, there are accessories to suit furry friends of all shapes and sizes.
Best Black Friday pet presents
FRED ‘I’m a dog person’ Mug and Bowl Set at Selfridges: was £24, Now £19.20
This matching mug and pet bowl set is almost too adorable to resist – to be twinning with your pet. The quirky stoneware set is the ideal gift for a partner and pet at the same time. Enter code SELFCCE to secure 20% off.
Plaid Personalised Dog Bed: was £33.03, Now £26.43
Make it personal with a snuggly bed with their name on. This adorable plaid design is made for dogs, but we’d say it’s suitable for cats too, as it’s available in many different sizes.
Barbour Quilted Checked Dog Bed at Selfridges: was £100, Now £80
Barbour is THE designer name to be seen sporting in the country. Who says designer is just for humans? This chic Barbour pet bed gives pets the chance to be in on the action too – for less thanks to the Black Friday sale. A treat for them and your home.
Made Capri Small Terrazzo pet Bowl: was £35, Now £25
Not all pets alike, this stylish on-trend terrazzo pet bowl is the perfect present for both them and you – or more specifically your kitchen/utility room
Harold Scratching post: was £37.99, Now £29.99
Save the furniture with this quirky scratching alternative. Often scratching post options are towering fluffy eyesores, this design looks more like a gallery piece – that will add a interest to the decor and a whole lot of curiosity for your cat. Currently 21% cheaper than before.
