Trending:

Don’t forget pets this Black Friday with bargain new beds posh bowls & more

Make sure pets are treated too
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • As extended family members, it’s only fair to think of pets when buying Christmas presents. These Black Friday deals make buying pet gifts all the more affordable.

    From a comfy new bed to a posh new feeding bowl, there are accessories to suit furry friends of all shapes and sizes.

    Must-have with pets: Black Friday cordless vacuum deals – free your clean with these great discounts

    Image credit: Jo Henderson

    Best Black Friday pet presents

    FRED ‘I’m a dog person’ Mug and Bowl Set at Selfridges: was £24, Now £19.20
    This matching mug and pet bowl set is almost too adorable to resist – to be twinning with your pet. The quirky stoneware set is the ideal gift for a partner and pet at the same time. Enter code SELFCCE to secure 20% off.

    View Deal

    Plaid Personalised Dog Bed: was £33.03, Now £26.43
    Make it personal with a snuggly bed with their name on. This adorable plaid design is made for dogs, but we’d say it’s suitable for cats too, as it’s available in many different sizes.

    View Deal

    Barbour Quilted Checked Dog Bed at Selfridges: was £100, Now £80
    Barbour is THE designer name to be seen sporting in the country. Who says designer is just for humans? This chic Barbour pet bed gives pets the chance to be in on the action too – for less thanks to the Black Friday sale. A treat for them and your home.

    View Deal

    Made Capri Small Terrazzo pet Bowl: was £35, Now £25
    Not all pets alike, this stylish on-trend terrazzo pet bowl is the perfect present for both them and you – or more specifically your kitchen/utility room

    View Deal

    Harold Scratching post: was £37.99, Now £29.99
    Save the furniture with this quirky scratching alternative. Often scratching post options are towering fluffy eyesores, this design looks more like a gallery piece – that will add a interest to the decor and a whole lot of curiosity for your cat. Currently 21% cheaper than before.

    View Deal

    How to keep your pets cool in the summer

    Image credit: Colin Poole

    Related: The £2.99 cleaning tool every pet-owner needs – Cleaning guru Lynsey Crombie is already fan

    Now is the time to buy a paw-some present ahead of Christmas

    All the latest from Ideal Home