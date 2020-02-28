We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

GoodHome kitchens are B&Q’s first kitchen launch in over 10 years, and they’ve really spoilt us for choice; with 9 new designs in a mix of both modern country and contemporary fitted kitchens.

However, with the rising trend for dark kitchens, it’s the three styles below that have really piqued our interest.

1. Artemisia – best for lovers of new traditional

Buy now: Artemisia in Midnight Blue, from £1,298 for 8 unit galley kitchen, B&Q

Smart Shaker-style, midnight blue and cup handles… what’s not to love about the Artemisia? We know this style and colourway has been the ‘go-to’ for a few years now, but it’s these classic traits that make it trend-defying and timeless.

The saturated matt finish means the blue will look the same in any light, so you’re guaranteed a uniform look. Pair it will marble-effect surfaces for a fresh combination. And if blue isn’t your thing, it’s also available in a moody, graphite grey.

2. Pasilla – best for a sleek statement

Buy now: Pasilla in matt carbon, From £1,648 for an 8-unit kitchen, B&Q

It was always the case that a contemporary kitchen meant glossy, but the cool matt surface on thin-profiled doors takes this to new design-led levels.

It’s available as smooth and handleless with a push mechanism, or go tone on tone with thin black Annatto handles. Why not embrace the darkness and team with a rich, enveloping wall colour and dark floors?

3. Stevia – best for busy kitchens

Buy now: Stevia in anthracite, from £1,048 for an 8 unit kitchen, B&Q

Gorgeously glossy, we think this versatile kitchen will slip comfortably into any space, from a large, open-plan area to a small, industrial style flat. The smooth surfaces are easy to wipe clean, making them perfect for both families and enthusiastic (AKA messy) chefs.

Anthracite grey is a modern twist on white, but we love the combination of the two. Pairing with white for top level units will stop small kitchens from feeling closed in, plus the reflective surfaces will bounce light around.

B&Q haven’t stopped there either. You can make any of the kitchens bespoke with a choice of handles, worktops, tiles, taps, sinks and more, with a visualizer tool to help cement your choice.