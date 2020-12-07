We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas wishes have come true! Dreams have just announced an exciting launch of this season’s must-have chocolate selection box… Quality Sleep!

Inspired by the festive favourites Quality Streets, the bed specialist has created an alternative chocolate box. But with a twist. At a time where indulging is most likely to impact sleep patterns, these chocolates are made to to aid with sleep.

Dreams Quality Sleep chocolates

The limited-edition chocolates have been created using natural flavours to encourage sleep. Handy ahead of the most anticipated sleep of the year!

Quality Sleep are made from luxury dark chocolate and infused with essential oils. All inspired by flavours proven to help stimulate rest and sleep. Plus they contain significantly less sugar than high-street competitors – sure to help ease a restless night’s sleep.

The 4 new flavours

The four unique new flavours include Calming Chamomile, Joyful Jasmine, Lavender Lullaby and Peaceful Peppermint.

‘The festive period is a time of year where we are surrounded with such an abundance of foods and with this our routine is often distributed’ explains Rhiannon Lambert, Registered Nutritionist.

‘Something a lot of us forget is just how much sugar is included within Christmas foods. And this can impact the quality and quantity of your sleep. Many people tend to consume more alcohol over this period, and it contains a sugar also known as polyols. Which can also impact the sleep you’re getting each night.’

She continues, ‘The four delicious chocolate combinations included within the Quality Sleep box have been carefully selected due to the sleep-inducing benefits of the flavours’.

How to get your hands on the quirky new chocolates

Video Of The Week

Festive chocolate fans can get their mittens on a limited-edition Quality Sleep selection box via social media. Where over 100 boxes are up for grabs.

How? By simply tagging someone who needs a good night’s sleep. On the dedicated post from @dreams_beds on Instagram. Or retweeting the dedicated post on @dreams_beds Twitter channel.

The competition is open throughout December, to receive a box.