Hands up if your home is a constantly evolving mix of all the things you love – as it should be. But as with new season fashion trends we see new emerging new home decor trends each season, that tempt us to update our homes – rather than change them entirely.

Whilst ‘trends’ change and evolve, they do so at different paces – some are popular for years rather than merely a season. Take the Nordic trend, it has been with us for years now and yet continues to surprise and delight. But there are also key colours that become the big thing for decorating our homes – especially now with various ‘Colour of the Year‘ accolades.

Read on, and you’ll discover that many of our key trends for spring/summer 2020 offer new ways to update an existing decor. This means you don’t have to redecorate your whole home to be on song with the latest styles.

Home Decor Trends 2020

There’s no escaping trends. Whether you live by them or feel totally unaffected, from popular paint shades to furniture choices, everything designed for our homes is influenced by a wider trend.

We’ve seen the previews from all your favourites on the high street and beyond; and trust us when we say there is plenty to look forward to! We’ve rounded up the top home decor trends to look out for to help give homes a refresh for 2020.

Trend 1. Abstract Energy

This is the fun, free-spirited interiors trend that takes inspiration from abstract expressionist artwork. With bold geometrics, hand-drawn sketches and playful blocks of colour this look is all about expressing personality in our homes. The purpose is to evoke emotion and create a mood – and that, it certainly does.

Bold patterns and punchy colours lend a more playful approach to styling a decor. As with the expressionist art movement this trend celebrates the imperfect and fluidity of hand-drawn forms – line drawings play a key focus within this look.

The colour palette

This is where colour comes into the forefront. This trend allows you to be bold with colours, even with combinations – try burnished red with navy or mustard with mauve.

Where to use it

In any room you want to make a statement. Translating from canvas this trend is best represented flat on cushions, duvet covers, statement rugs and wallpaper designs.

This fabulous design has certainly won our hearts. It perfectly demonstrates the artistic flare of this new trend and embraces the tactile details, popular from the past season.

Buy now: Nina Embroidered Cushion, £25, Marks & Spencer

Trend 2. Structured Simplicity

Evolving from the Nordic Retreat trend of 2019 this look is stripped back style back. The purpose is to create a calm, comfy, chilled-out space to relax in – it’s all about making our homes a safe, inviting space to rest and regenerate.

Had grey had its day? The new neutrals are warming, as we look to create a calm yet uplifting space to retreat to from the outside world.

Trade bold and bright for soft and neutral and go for pared-back pieces and considered choices. This element of more thoughtful home choices comes from the trend for being aware of sustainability.

Where to use it

This look works in any setting, whether it’s a rustic kitchen or a small modern bathroom, but it’s especially at home in a living room or bedroom, paired with a dark accent colour.

When to choose it

You like simple, understated style and honest, unfussy pieces but still want a home that feels relaxed and comfortable rather than overly minimalist. You’re drawn to crafted, artisan style, raw materials and unrefined finishes and prefer to invest in quality pieces rather than quick-fix buys. Textures and tactile qualities are taking the place of bold colours for adding interest.

The colour palette

Shift away from cool grey, with more yellow based neutrals. Embrace warm neutrals, from oatmeal and natural buff. Beige makes a comeback as the perfect base colour to build upon. Accent colours are still soft, think the new Dulux Colour of the Year 2020, Tranquil Dawn.

Trend 3. Honest comforts

Layer up comforting cushions, throws, knits and faux furs to make any space feel instantly inviting. This approach will see you through the winter and still light enough to see your home fashionably dressed ready for spring.

The colour palette

The emphasis on natural pigments remains at the roots of this trend. Go for a mix of cool blues and greys teamed with accents of warmer pinks and browns. This organic colour palette can be complemented by washed teals and mossy greens, that are easy to work into a relaxed, neutral scheme.

Comforting textures, soft colours and decorative details are key for textiles and bedding this season. Think quilted throws and bedspreads in washed linens and tactile weaves, and thick woollen blankets with decorative fringing, tassels and trims.

When to choose it

Your home is your haven. A personal sanctuary that you enjoy, that you don’t treat as a showpiece and nothing is reserved for best. Furniture feels comfortable and inviting with comfortable sink-into sofas and hearty tables to gather around. You like a low-maintenance look with weathered woods, faded tones and time-worn finishes.

Where to use it

This homely look is perfect for places with character, whether it’s a period property or a country cottage, this style sits well in combination with parquet flooring, exposed beams and bare brick. Style with a mix of vintage and new home buys to add charm.

Trend 4. Eclectic Glamour

A move on from Retro Revival last season, this is 2020’s bold, confident and sassy take on the glamour trend. Taking it up a notch this reimagined trend is a grown-up look that channels Thirties sophisticated elegance with a little sexy Seventies-style opulence thrown in. Here shapely furniture with rounded curves and fluid shapes takes centre stage within this elegant theme. Think 1920s elegant occasional chairs with the scalloped shell-like backs and soft edges.

The colour palette

Pick rich tones for key pieces, such as royal blue or ruby, mixed with warmer tones of ochre, rose and bronze. Layer on the bling with lashings of metallic touches – think gleaming gold, burnished copper, brushed brass and bronze.

Where to use it

Any room where you want to make a real style statement, because this trend is not one for the faint of heart. Show your flamboyant side with a glam cocktail trolley in the living room, an extravagant wallpaper in the dining room, and plush textiles in dusky tones and a characterful accent chair in the bedroom.

For this look Deco meets mid-century with a collection of mix-and-match accent chairs, paired with statement sideboards, cocktail cabinets, bar carts and tables in burnished brass and glossy marble.

Velvet is reigning strong throughout the next few seasons, especially when it comes to furnishings. With tactile qualities in favour this look is jazzed with piping, tassels and fringing.

Ideal Home style tip: Go for a plush statement sofa to anchor your scheme around, teamed with a pair of cocktail chairs in a contrasting tone. Weave the space together with accents of gold and brass on furniture, lighting and cushions.

Trend 5. Japani

There’s been a strong Japanese design element running as an undercurrent through interior collections over the past few season. This autumn winter it’s really coming into it’s own as a stand out trend. Several big retailers have presented us with collections bursting with rich silk textures, graceful bird motifs, stylised oriental prints and structured furniture shapes.

A mash-up of elegant Japanese minimalism and rustic Scandinavian simplicity, Japandi is a hybrid trend bringing together the best of these two much-loved styles. This trend is the one for you if your home is your sanctuary and you take a less-is-more approach with uncluttered spaces, clean lines and a calm, subdued colour palette.

The colour palette

Keep the colour palette soft. Embrace calming tones of pale blue, muted green, light grey and pink with accents of richer shades, such as teal, indigo, rust, emerald and black. For furniture mix pale, blonde Scandi woods with Japanese-style black and dark woods to bring depth.

Where to use it

This pared-back look will work in any room. Choosing quality over quantity will give small spaces room to breathe. While the busy patterns and statement dark pieces work just as well in larger rooms and open-plan spaces.

Combining the mindfulness elements of Scandinavian hygge and the Japanese theory of ‘wabi-sabi’ this trend finds effortless beauty in the simple things.

Lantern style lighting, like this bamboo floor lamp, helps to add a soft ambient light that’ll keep homes in a state of calm serenity at all times.

Buy now: Bamboo Floor Lamp, £79.99, H&M Home

Continuing Trends 2019

These trends are all still very relevant to modern interiors. Elements from all of they key trends can be worked into the new looks. While we report new trends, we very much continue to support and evolve existing interior looks. In a world where we’re more aware of sustainability, making something last the duration is key.

Trend 1: Nordic Retreat

Serene Scandi style is updated with hints of pattern and texture. This trend is the understated look that makes a big impact. This paired-back look is perfect for creating an effortlessly stylish decor.

For this season the ever-popular Scandi look is layered up with different textures to give the look depth – creating an inviting space to retreat and switch off from the world outside. Last season this look was filled with global-inspired pattern, for 2019 it’s more about simple understated pattern.

Key colours: Neutrals, from canvas white to natural buff

Key materials: Wool, sheepskin, wicker, earthenware and Ash/bleached wood

Continuing from last season we see the influence of global inspired patterns, mixing in to enliven this timeless look.

A key element is the tactile nature of the accessories. Above we see how simple artisan details can create interest on otherwise neutral ceramics.

This trend embraces natural wood, textural weave and the imperfect sculptural forms of rattan and wicker.

These simple bowls are exactly what this trend is all about – understated, but ever present beauty.

Natural sun-drenched woods are key for this calming, harmonious look.

Layering different textiles is key for adding depth when embracing a neutral colour palette.

Trend 2: Retro Fusion

This nostalgic trend celebrates and reimagines Mid-Century interiors and designs from a bygone era. We have named this Retro Fusion to highlight the diversity of the term retro – from the colour palette of the 70s, to the scalloped shapes of Art Deco through to 50’s signature furniture styles this trend covers it all. If it’s a classic from a bygone era, it’s big news in the world of interiors right now.

Bauhaus is renowned for it’s clean lines and simple, yet stylish aesthetic. As this year celebrates 100 years of Bauhaus we look to the high street to celebrate this classic look. ‘At home, to achieve a practical yet modern aesthetic, in line with the Bauhaus philosophy, opt for contemporary design pieces with clean lines’ says Philippa Prinsloo, Partner & Head of Design Home at John Lewis & Partners.

Key colours: Mustard, Night Watch green, tan

Key materials: Velvet, wood and buff leather

Mustard is a key colour in interiors this year. Pinterest reveals search for this deliciously retro shade is up 45 per cent and growing.

In previous season we were seeing mustard paired with the Scandi neutrals, for this season this warming shade is matched perfectly with richer jewel tones.

This colour palette, put together by Dulux shows how the many rich tones within this trend can work together in perfect harmony.

‘Spiced Honey is a Queen Bee of colour,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux. ‘She doesn’t work alone to make Honey and so she needs workers to help her. There is a supporting palette of 9 colours that work effortlessly with her to create many beautiful looks. In some palettes she plays a lead role and some just a supporting one. We think that most people will be happy with just a touch of Spiced Honey in decorative details like a colour block, furniture or a painted ceiling.

Pinterest revealed ‘Geometric Paint’ as a search term is up 225 per cent, year on year. This indicates an emerging trend for being creative with walls, giving them a retro vibes with new paint techniques.

Trend 3: Soft Tropics

This uplifting trend is a joyous celebration of nature. The botanical prints are delivered in a softer format, diluted by a desaturated colour palette this season. There’s a strong painterly element to a lot of the designs, making the look feel less imposing that out-and-out tropical palms.

Palm prints are the key motif throughout this look, whether real or as part of a fabric or wallpaper design.

Key colours: Leaf green, Mustard, nude pink and blue

Key materials: Velvet, wood and buff leather

Bold wallpapers, such as tropical leaves are going from strength to strength this season. Vibrant bold prints can breathe new life into rooms, big or small.

This summery botanical trend is testament that our love of nature continues to grow.

This new fabric print from Scion is brought to life by intricate stitching. The sketching style design picks up on the popular houseplant trend – the artwork looks fresh from an artist’s sketchbook. The jade green is mixed with softer shades of yellow, pink and spiced brown reaffirming the desaturated colour palette.

Our homes continue to be a oasis of plants, as the trend for bringing nature into our homes grows and grows. Pinterest predict vertical Gardens are an emerging new trend, with searches up 287 per cent. Whether the vertical climb is to create more of a statement with greenery or utilising small spaces, the only way is up for plants it would seem.

Trend 3: Global Essence

This trend, continuing from last season, is a diverse celebration of globally-inspired patterns – taking homes on a journey of global eclecticism. The look welcomes the fusion of decorative Ikats, paisleys and intricate Indian block prints. Rich tones and rugged textures symbolise the authentic, handcrafted style of this nomadic trend.

Look out for hand-dyed textiles in rich earthy pigments and hand-thrown pottery. Its all in the detail with this look – think tassels, pom poms and macrame detailing on everything from cushions to wall art.

Key colours: Terracotta, umber and spiced red

Key materials: Earthenware, woven textiles and rope

Ode to the global artisan this look is celebrating the beauty of craftsmanship. Drawing on the raw beauty of imperfect finishes, this trend is about making natural materials look effortlessly stylish.

Dug deep from within the earth, natural pigments like ochre and teracotta, sourced from clays and volcanic rocks, have been used by artists all over the world for generations.

It’s this authentic rich colour palette that ensures your living space will feel warm and inviting when adopting this trend.

From woven wall hangings to heavily patterned soft furnishings, you can never have too much print with this look.

Trend 5: Refined Glamour

The new 2019 glam is less sheen, more sophisticated. Luxury materials such as pewter, marble and velvet all mix together beautifully to create fine decorative details. Fringing is everywhere this season, from lampshades to wall hangings – fringe is in!

Key colours: Dusky rose and pewter

Key materials: Velvet, marble, brass and smoked glass

The new metallics are more muted than in previous seasons, feeling more sophisticated. The brass is matt and the silver, despite being almost liquid silver, has a less shiny look compared to chrome.

We’re seeing statement minimalist lightning, and furniture with decorative Art Deco rounded shapes playing key roles within this look.

Micro Trend to look out for: Fringing. From lampshades and mirrors, to hanging wall art fringing is going to be big this coming year.

Mirco-trend: Iridescence

Call it the mermaid effect. Iridescent finishes are everywhere this season. Inspired by natural pearls the finish is luxurious but not too high-shine – the essence of the new way to do glam this season.

Autumn Winter Trends 2018/2019

Trend 1: Woodland Retreat

For this autumn the look is dominated by intense hues of berries, bark and bramble. This look most captures the shift in seasons, as the colours of the landscape changes.

Another key element is layering up chunky knits. We’re seeing ‘giant knitting’ trending on Pinterest, with searches for the term up 200 per cent year on year. This truly autumnal trend is all about hibernating and creating a happy home in which to do so.

Key colours: Russet, Plum and Damson

Key materials: Woollen chunky knits, rustic country linens and hewn wood

It’s also worth noting that dried flowers are a rising trend on Pinterest, with searches up 345 per cent year on year. Dried flower arrangements can play a huge role in bringing a touch of nature indoors.

All the big names on the high street are bringing out decorative hare lamps – similar in style to the designer Seletti lamps. These quirky designs give the look a modern, playful feel – rather than a classic and heritage a country feel.

‘Reflecting nature at night time, Midnight Garden is moody and atmospheric,’ says Jemma Saunders, Crown Colour Specialist. ‘Warming plums and tonal navy blues are softened with wispy lilacs and neutral greys to create a cosy winter scheme.’

As the title would suggest, woodland animals aplenty feature within this trend. And the hero for this season is the handsome hare. From lighting to decorative bedding to dinnerware, they’re a key motif, outshining all other countryside creatures this year.

Trend 2: New Nordic

This trend is the understated look that creates a big impact. Perfect for creating an effortlessly stylish decor.

It’s a modern move on from the ever-popular Scandi look. Layer up different textures to give the look depth, creating an inviting space to hibernate from the darkness. The new element for this season is the influence of global inspired patterns and colours.

The gentle muted colour palette of accessories and furniture lends a softer edge to dark winter months –influenced by the Scandinavian way of life. With the popularity of dark pigment paints light woods and soft tonal textures are made to stand out.

Key colours: Lavender, sage, blush pink and canvas white

Key materials: Buff leather, Earthenware and Ash/bleached wood

Shades of lavender, pink and sage dominate – rather than the rich earthy tones most associated with global patterns.

Trend 3: Global Nomad

This trend is a diverse celebration of globally-inspired patterns – taking homes on a journey of global eclecticism. The look welcomes the fusion of decorative Ikats, paisleys and intricate Indian block prints. Rich tones and rugged textures symbolise the authentic, handcrafted style of this nomadic trend.

The warming tones of this trend metaphorically give you a comforting hug, cocooning you during the cold winter months – transporting you to warmer climates.

Key colours: Ochre, umber and spiced red

Key materials: Earthenware, woven textiles and rope

Trend 4: Luxe Revival

In the interiors world, luxe has become a buzz word in recent years – we can’t get enough of it. Luxe in this context best describes fabrics and furniture pieces that ooze a touch of decadence.

For this trend we’re seeing statement minimalist lightning, and furniture with decorative Art Deco rounded shapes.

This trend is bringing back cocktail hour in a big way, thanks to the the drinks trolley being a key furniture piece.

Key colours: Dusty rose, ochre and burnished gold,

Key materials: Velvet, marble, brass and detailed/smoked glass

‘The Palazzo collection channels a series of glamorous, 20th century influences reimagined.’ explains Fionnuala Johnston, Senior Designer, John Lewis. ‘The distinct silhouette of the Farrugia dining table, references a particular design style from the 1930’s called ‘Streamline Moderne’ which is characterised by soft linear architectural forms.’

This trend welcomes back cocktail hour with open arms! The drinks trolley is a key furniture piece for this trend – they’re more popular than ever. As staying in continues to be the new going out, recreate the feel of a plush members-only club in the comfort of your own home with elegant gin glasses and tumblers.

Staying in is set to be the new going out this season. From the money you’ll be saving on hiked up drink prices you can afford to treat your home to a little luxury.

This trend champions the ‘Maximalist’ look where more is more. Statement rugs are trending on Pinterest, with searches up 236 per cent year on year – showing an appetite for decorative pieces that can totally transform rooms.