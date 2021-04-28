WIN a luxurious Laura Ashley bedroom makeover worth over £1,000

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you in search of master bedroom ideas for a much-needed makeover? Well, the Laura Ashley bedroom makeover competition is made for you.

We’ve teamed up with one of Britain’s most beloved lifestyle brands, Laura Ashley, for this week’s competition. You could win a selection of beautiful bedroom furniture and accessories from its SS21 collection at Next. Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is answer the question below.

Famous for its country style, floral prints and peaceful hues, Laura Ashley left fans heartbroken by the news stores were closing last year. Wipe away those tears, though, because Laura Ashley is back with an SS21 home collection available exclusively at Next, both online and in selected Next stores.

Laura Ashley SS21 collection at Next

Laura Ashley’s SS21 range includes some of its most treasured, classic home collections, alongside an array of brand-new pieces. And with the same timeless style synonymous with the brand.

‘With designs that appeal to a variety of interior styles, we’re excited to share this new collection that will inspire and excite both long-standing Laura Ashley fans and new customers too,’ says Helen Ashmore Head of Design at Laura Ashley.

And if you’re wondering how to sleep better, their bedroom furniture and plush bedlinen will create the perfect space for a restful night’s kip.

Enter the Laura Ashley bedroom makeover competition

To celebrate its comeback, Laura Ashley is giving away a bedroom bundle of dreams, worth over £1000.

Snuggle down in the lap of luxury in new bedlinen, cushions, bedside lamp and a brand new bed frame, courtesy of Laura Ashley. The prize consists of a dove grey Clifton bed frame, Josette duvet cover and pillowcase set, Sorrento 3 light table lamp with natural shade, two Josette steel cushions and a 200 thread count fitted sheet.

So, to be in with a chance of winning this luxurious bedroom makeover all UK readers have to do is answer the question below.