Regarded as one of the most trusted brands in the world of tried and tested products, what Which say goes, right? So it’s no small accolade to receive such high praise, LG will be delighted. So which washing machine is the winner?

It’s the LG FH4G1BCS2 model, praised by Which? as ‘The best washing machine ever tested’.

The 12 KG smart washing machine, with True Steam and TurboWash technology, received the much-coveted acknowledgement of ‘Best on Test’ earlier this month.

So what makes it ‘the best’? Well, the newly awarded ‘best in test’ LG model is commended for its ‘near-perfect washing, rinsing and spinning’. In addition to its ‘ease of use, quiet operating noise, and A+++ energy label’.

The key features

TrueSteam

This new technology supports Allergy Care, Steam Softener and Steam Refresh programs which deliver ‘thorough cleansing and garment invigoration’. Awarded the British Allergy Foundation Seal of Approval, clothes, towels and bedlinen will be cleaner and softer than ever – and won’t make you itch or sneeze!

TurboWash

This handy feature trims down the time of a regular wash programme to 49 minutes – reducing water and energy usage by up to 17 per cent. Clothes are cleaned quicker, while saving you money on your utility bills.

6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology automatically moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics proper care while getting clothes clean. So your jumpers are less likely to come out snagged or shrunk.

Inverter Direct Drive

Not one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance. while reducing noise. Inverter DD technology uses fewer moving parts, which reduces vibrations and should ensure your washing machine will last longer, cutting down on any required repairs. An added bonus is that the motors use less energy, therefore reducing electricity consumption.

Pause & Add Item

We’ve all been there. You load the machine, start the cycle then realised you’ve forgotten to include one essential item (socks, how do you always manage to escape our clutches?!). But there’s no going back, once the cycle has already started? Until now. Simply press ‘Pause’ and wait for the cycle to stop with this smart model. The door will open within 3 seconds, simply add your items then resume the wash.

Buy now: LG FH4G1BCS2 Freestanding Washing Machine, £1,099, John Lewis

Do you have this model? Does it get your vote, too?