Daniel Hopwood shows us inside this stylish bedroom and talks about spatial planning, storage and feature walls

See inside interior designer and judge on BBC2’s Interior Design Challenge, Daniel Hopwood’s Chiswick apartment project and be inspired by his classic style. From the striking picture wall to the clever use of space, this sophisticated bedroom scheme has plenty of ideas to steal.

Daniel turned this old converted factory in Chiswick into an apartment with two bathrooms and one bedroom. The ingenious wall panel, with its various tones of grey-stained oak and little brass insets hides a bathroom, clothes cupboard and a bedroom.

Every detail of spatial planning was considered when designing this bedroom. The bed was placed in the middle of the room and a floating wall behind it, making space for a practical and stylish dressing area. This bedroom has a lot of lovely storage, which means there is no unsightly clutter.

A fabulous collection of well-thought-out pictures on the wall gives this space plenty of character and charm. The dark colour on the wall sets them off nicely.