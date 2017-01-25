21 images

Wallpaper is making a huge comeback and, with so many different designs and colours available, it’s a fabulous choice for creating impact in your hallway. Whether you’re looking for something bold and bright to enhance a modern scheme, calm and elegant to complement a period home or a bright retro wallpaper, the choice is endless. We’ve put together some fab hallway wallpaper ideas to help inspire you.

Bear in mind the size of the entrance hall you are decorating before you start. Smaller spaces will often be dark, so white, cream and other neutral colours are a great way to enhance the light and make the hallway appear larger, while darker shades will make it feel more enclosed. When it comes to patterned wallpaper, it’s also worth choosing carefully, as large designs will dominate the space and you will lose the beauty of a repeated pattern in a small area.

If you do have the luxury of a larger hallway, there are lots of bold designs that would work well. Stripes and trailing patterns looks gorgeous running the length of a long hallway or working their way up the stairs, extending the space and drawing your eye into the room. Incorporating the staircase into the scheme means you need to consider the pattern repeat and drop of the wallpaper as it ascends, but the large expanse of wall will provide the perfect opportunity to be brave and go for a statement design.

Many period homes, particularly Victorian and Edwardian, may be lucky enough to have retained the dado rail in the hallway, which helps to break up the space. Choosing a bold wallpaper design for above or below the dado rail means you can mix and match colours and patterns on the other half or simply go for a cohesive look.