Hallway wallpaper ideas

Wallpaper is making a huge comeback and, with so many different designs and colours available, it’s a fabulous choice for creating impact in your hallway. Whether you’re looking for something bold and bright to enhance a modern scheme, calm and elegant to complement a period home or a bright retro wallpaper, the choice is endless. We’ve put together some fab hallway wallpaper ideas to help inspire you.

Bear in mind the size of the entrance hall you are decorating before you start. Smaller spaces will often be dark, so white, cream and other neutral colours are a great way to enhance the light and make the hallway appear larger, while darker shades will make it feel more enclosed. When it comes to patterned wallpaper, it’s also worth choosing carefully, as large designs will dominate the space and you will lose the beauty of a repeated pattern in a small area.

If you do have the luxury of a larger hallway, there are lots of bold designs that would work well. Stripes and trailing patterns looks gorgeous running the length of a long hallway or working their way up the stairs, extending the space and drawing your eye into the room. Incorporating the staircase into the scheme means you need to consider the pattern repeat and drop of the wallpaper as it ascends, but the large expanse of wall will provide the perfect opportunity to be brave and go for a statement design.

Many period homes, particularly Victorian and Edwardian, may be lucky enough to have retained the dado rail in the hallway, which helps to break up the space. Choosing a bold wallpaper design for above or below the dado rail means you can mix and match colours and patterns on the other half or simply go for a cohesive look.

Liven up a storage unit

Choose a geometric grey wallpaper for a thoroughly modern way to jazz up a white storage unit in your hallway. Cover the wall before you fit the unit, and any gaps in the shelving will appear beautifully decorative. Circular hooks such as these will add to the futuristic effect.

Wallpaper Direct

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore
Head to the rainforest

Take a daring approach to decorating your hallway – this beautiful tropical wallpaper is sure to brighten your mood as soon as you walk in the door. Here, an equally bold stair runner sits alongside the botanical print, its hot pink stripes tying it to the paper. Parrot wall sconces are a fun addition to this lively, nature-inspired scheme.

Jane Clayton

Image credit: Simon Bevan
Go luxe with gold

Shine out with a white and gold wallpaper that demands attention. This design is a great example of a large-scale, uncluttered design that loses none of the eye-catching powers of a more busy print. It’s light and bright feel is ideal for a hallway, where natural light is often lacking.

Harlequin at Fashion Interiors

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore
Think big

Choose a design that will complement your home. This large-scale botanical motif is ideal for a country hallway, where nature is such an important part of life. Blue woodwork picks out one of the colours in the print and makes a beautiful feature in itself. The chair also creates a welcoming focal point.

Farrow & Ball

Image credit: Paul Raeside
Sail away

Hang this treasure of a wallpaper in your hallway for a light-hearted look that will be popular with all the family. In a muted palette of blue and white, it lends some colour and pattern, while being very subtle too. Get in on the voyage theme with travel trunks used for stowing away all those bits and bobs that make a hallway cluttered. Land ahoy!

B&Q

Image credit: Simon Scarboro
Do a double take

Watch as visitors stand and stare at this striking wallpaper, which features a traditional landscape oil painting as its design. You’ll almost feel as though you could walk into this scene and the space will seem larger for this trick of the eye. Stick to furniture that will blend in, rather than add contrast.

Murals Wallpaper

Image credit: Katya De Grunwald
Coordinate your colours

Choose a trailing trellis design to create the look of a summer garden in your hallway. Paired with a gardener’s table painted in a distressed green shade, this look is for those who can’t bear to be parted from their gardens when indoors. An abundance of cut flowers could barely be more appropriate as an accessory.

Wayfair

Image credit: Jon Day
Pay a tribute to mans’ best friend

Add a sense of fun to your hallway with a dog-print wallpaper. Go for a neutral design so that the colours are versatile and choose a print that features small dog motifs so people have to look at it quite closely to determine the details. A wooden rack mounted on the wall breaks up the design and provides a practical spot for hanging bags, umbrellas and dog leads, of course.

Designer Wallpapers

Image credit: James Gardener
Travel the globe

Adopt a super subtle approach to decorating with wallpaper by choosing a design that is so neutral it almost looks like a coat of paint. Travel enthusiasts who favour an understated way of conveying their passion will love this design. The cushion also picks up on the theme, while furniture in dark neutrals adds some contrast.

Murals Wallpaper

Image credit: Tim Young
Fake it with wallpaper

Create a rustic hallway scheme by choosing a wallpaper that looks like weathered wooden boards. Distressed wall finishes are a popular look just now, and wallpapers are an easy way to get the look without the need for expensive wooden cladding. A sleekly painted blue door, neutral wicker accessories and a stripey storage seat show that this space isn’t in the slightest bit neglected.

Graham & Brown

Image credit: David Brittain
Hold on to traditions

Go for a classic hallway scheme if you love an opulent feel that’s full of tradition. This dark-brown wallpaper has been successfully paired with a mix of luxurious neutrals in both cream and dark brown. The sumptuous curtain fabric is heavy enough to keep chills at bay, while adding to the grand feel even when it’s carefully tied back.

House of Fraser

Image credit: Brent Derby
Choose a standout monochrome design

Hang a fabulous statement wallpaper like this one and your guests will be blown away on arrival. Keep accessories and furniture minimal to let the paper take centre stage. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the odd hit of colour, though, as this pink umbrella shows.

Fabrics & Papers

Mix retro with modern

Team a bright retro wallpaper with simple, modern accessories and box shelving to add definition to the look, and provide some practical storage. The wood panelling below the wallpaper is painted in white, which along with the furniture, adds a lightness to the bold print, preventing it from looking too full-on.

B&M

Paper below the dado rail

Use the dado rail as a feature and wallpaper just the area below the rail. Use a design that complements the main wall colour to creative a cohesive yet eye-catching look. Also think about the colour of your dado rail itself. A darker grey tone here helps to provide definition between the paper and paint.

Sanderson

