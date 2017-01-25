Hallway wallpaper ideas
Wallpaper is making a huge comeback and, with so many different designs and colours available, it’s a fabulous choice for creating impact in your hallway. Whether you’re looking for something bold and bright to enhance a modern scheme, calm and elegant to complement a period home or a bright retro wallpaper, the choice is endless. We’ve put together some fab hallway wallpaper ideas to help inspire you.
Bear in mind the size of the entrance hall you are decorating before you start. Smaller spaces will often be dark, so white, cream and other neutral colours are a great way to enhance the light and make the hallway appear larger, while darker shades will make it feel more enclosed. When it comes to patterned wallpaper, it’s also worth choosing carefully, as large designs will dominate the space and you will lose the beauty of a repeated pattern in a small area.
If you do have the luxury of a larger hallway, there are lots of bold designs that would work well. Stripes and trailing patterns looks gorgeous running the length of a long hallway or working their way up the stairs, extending the space and drawing your eye into the room. Incorporating the staircase into the scheme means you need to consider the pattern repeat and drop of the wallpaper as it ascends, but the large expanse of wall will provide the perfect opportunity to be brave and go for a statement design.
Many period homes, particularly Victorian and Edwardian, may be lucky enough to have retained the dado rail in the hallway, which helps to break up the space. Choosing a bold wallpaper design for above or below the dado rail means you can mix and match colours and patterns on the other half or simply go for a cohesive look.
Liven up a storage unit
Choose a geometric grey wallpaper for a thoroughly modern way to jazz up a white storage unit in your hallway. Cover the wall before you fit the unit, and any gaps in the shelving will appear beautifully decorative. Circular hooks such as these will add to the futuristic effect.
Wallpaper
Wallpaper Direct
Head to the rainforest
Take a daring approach to decorating your hallway – this beautiful tropical wallpaper is sure to brighten your mood as soon as you walk in the door. Here, an equally bold stair runner sits alongside the botanical print, its hot pink stripes tying it to the paper. Parrot wall sconces are a fun addition to this lively, nature-inspired scheme.
Wallpaper
Jane Clayton
Go luxe with gold
Shine out with a white and gold wallpaper that demands attention. This design is a great example of a large-scale, uncluttered design that loses none of the eye-catching powers of a more busy print. It’s light and bright feel is ideal for a hallway, where natural light is often lacking.
Wallpaper
Harlequin at Fashion Interiors
Think big
Choose a design that will complement your home. This large-scale botanical motif is ideal for a country hallway, where nature is such an important part of life. Blue woodwork picks out one of the colours in the print and makes a beautiful feature in itself. The chair also creates a welcoming focal point.
Similar paint
Farrow & Ball
Sail away
Hang this treasure of a wallpaper in your hallway for a light-hearted look that will be popular with all the family. In a muted palette of blue and white, it lends some colour and pattern, while being very subtle too. Get in on the voyage theme with travel trunks used for stowing away all those bits and bobs that make a hallway cluttered. Land ahoy!
Wallpaper
B&Q
Do a double take
Watch as visitors stand and stare at this striking wallpaper, which features a traditional landscape oil painting as its design. You’ll almost feel as though you could walk into this scene and the space will seem larger for this trick of the eye. Stick to furniture that will blend in, rather than add contrast.
Similar wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper
Coordinate your colours
Choose a trailing trellis design to create the look of a summer garden in your hallway. Paired with a gardener’s table painted in a distressed green shade, this look is for those who can’t bear to be parted from their gardens when indoors. An abundance of cut flowers could barely be more appropriate as an accessory.
Similar jug
Wayfair
Pay a tribute to mans’ best friend
Add a sense of fun to your hallway with a dog-print wallpaper. Go for a neutral design so that the colours are versatile and choose a print that features small dog motifs so people have to look at it quite closely to determine the details. A wooden rack mounted on the wall breaks up the design and provides a practical spot for hanging bags, umbrellas and dog leads, of course.
Similar wallpaper
Designer Wallpapers
Travel the globe
Adopt a super subtle approach to decorating with wallpaper by choosing a design that is so neutral it almost looks like a coat of paint. Travel enthusiasts who favour an understated way of conveying their passion will love this design. The cushion also picks up on the theme, while furniture in dark neutrals adds some contrast.
Similar wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper
Fake it with wallpaper
Create a rustic hallway scheme by choosing a wallpaper that looks like weathered wooden boards. Distressed wall finishes are a popular look just now, and wallpapers are an easy way to get the look without the need for expensive wooden cladding. A sleekly painted blue door, neutral wicker accessories and a stripey storage seat show that this space isn’t in the slightest bit neglected.
Similar wallpaper
Graham & Brown
Hold on to traditions
Go for a classic hallway scheme if you love an opulent feel that’s full of tradition. This dark-brown wallpaper has been successfully paired with a mix of luxurious neutrals in both cream and dark brown. The sumptuous curtain fabric is heavy enough to keep chills at bay, while adding to the grand feel even when it’s carefully tied back.
Similar wallpaper
House of Fraser
Make a regal entrance
Give your hallway a regal look with painted wall panels and wallpaper above the dado rail. To avoid the hallway looking fussy, keep to one or two colours and team with matching accessories. This scheme is completed with an elegant table lamp and smart console.
Similar paint
Dulux
Choose a standout monochrome design
Hang a fabulous statement wallpaper like this one and your guests will be blown away on arrival. Keep accessories and furniture minimal to let the paper take centre stage. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the odd hit of colour, though, as this pink umbrella shows.
Similar wallpaper
Fabrics & Papers
Zone out a workspace
Make use of your hallway if you need to work from home, but don’t have the space for an office. Try zoning out an area for a desk with a bold wallpaper – just make sure it’s one that you will enjoy looking at for hours at a time, though.
Similar wallpaper
Designers Guild
Retreat to the country
Create a country-retreat-style hallway by choosing a rustic floral wallpaper in a pastel tone. Stick to vintage country-style accessories and furniture to complement the look. A four-legged friend is not essential but will always be pleased to see you!
Similar wallpaper
Little Greene
Cover your stair risers
Think outside of the box – wallpaper needn’t be confined to walls. We love this idea. Pieces of this orange patterened wallpaper have been cut to fit the stair risers, pasted on and then varnished to make the paper hardwearing.
Wallpaper
Orla Kiely at Wallpaper Direct
Be inspired by nature
Bring the outside in with a tree-print wallpaper. This look is great for those of you who love nature-inspired interiors – pick a neutral paper to create a tranquil scheme and team it with natural-coloured accessories in rustic finishes.
Similar wallpaper
Cole & Son
Add a touch of colour
Brighten up your hallway by pulling out an accent colour in your wallpaper and using it for accessories such as lampshades and rugs. Keeping a good balance so that the accent colour doesn’t become over the top is the key to making this look work.
Similar wallpaper
Osborne & Little
Mix retro with modern
Team a bright retro wallpaper with simple, modern accessories and box shelving to add definition to the look, and provide some practical storage. The wood panelling below the wallpaper is painted in white, which along with the furniture, adds a lightness to the bold print, preventing it from looking too full-on.
Similar cube shelves
B&M
Mismatch your florals
For a country-style hallway, choose a soft floral print and mismatched floral accessories. To keep the look eclectic, paint fixtures and fittings in contrasting muted shades that also bring out the colours in the wallpaper.
Paper below the dado rail
Use the dado rail as a feature and wallpaper just the area below the rail. Use a design that complements the main wall colour to creative a cohesive yet eye-catching look. Also think about the colour of your dado rail itself. A darker grey tone here helps to provide definition between the paper and paint.
Similar wallpaper
Sanderson