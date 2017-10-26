Aldi Special buys this week are set to be a game changer

The world of child's play looks set to become one of pure nostalgia thanks to the resurgence of traditional wooden toys on the high street

Remember the good old days when toys didn’t require hundreds of batteries or make abhorrent noises? When kids interacted with each other to improve social skills, rather than being sat solitary transfixed to a screen for hours on end. Traditional wooden toys are all about children using their imaginations, a great learning tool to help kids find motor skills as they grow and develop.

This week the high street is awash with wooden toys, see why Traditional wooden toys are back in fashion

Aldi special buys this week are a range of fabulous wooden toys you won’t want to miss. On sale from today, be quick because these adorable buys won’t be around for long.

Play kitchen

What child doesn’t like pretending to be a adult, nothing feels more grown up than cooking (albeit pretend). Feed their imaginations with this mini play kitchen, complete with oven, microwave, cooking hobs and sink.

The toy kitchen is up there are the most favoured of all the wooden toys and this simple grey design is available at an unbeatable price!

Buy now: Little Town Grey Wooden Kitchen, £29.99

Stir up a passion for baking with an adorable wooden baking set. Complete with a movable whisk and vegetables that can be split in two for a more realistic playtime experience.

Buy now: Little Town Baking Set, £12.99

Can’t get enough of Aldi Specialbuys? You heard it here first: Aldi are selling luxurious faux fur rugs and sequin cushions

Traditional dolls house

A charming dolls house can become a family heirloom to cherish for years to come. A dolls house gives children total creative freedom for role-play activities, perfect for enhancing their social interaction skills as well as their imagination.

This three story house offers endless hours of playtime fun; for an added bonus one of the roof panels doubles up as a beautiful garden. Assembly is super easy as the panels all slot together seamlessly, no glue required.

Buy now: Little Town Wooden Dolls House, £29.99

Unicorn rocking horse

Unicorns are undoubtedly a popular character this year. This update on a traditional rocking horse brings the unicorn to life, looking fabulous in majestic white with pink glittery seat and unicorn horn

Buy now: Little Town Wooden Rocking Unicorn, £27.99

Who doesn’t love a classic train set? This beautifully designed track and train set comprises of 80 pieces including a battery-powered train with wagons, accompanying buildings and people to boost your child’s creativity as they play.

Buy now: Little Town Wooden Railway set, £14.99

It’s not all work and no play thanks to this charming workbench. The realistic design looks just like the real thing, with everything any young budding DIYer needs including a drill, screwdriver, hammer, saw and vice.

Buy now: Little Town Wooden Workbench and Tools, £34.99

All the cool kids will soon be playing with traditional wooden toys this Christmas ! Snap yours up now to avoid being left out of the in-crowd.