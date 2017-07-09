Grab a great deal on Amazon Prime Day with our round-up of the best buys for home and garden. Plus we've put together a foolproof guide to bagging a bargain.

You know we can’t resist a good deal here at Ideal Home. So you can just imagine how excited we got when we heard that this coming Tuesday is another epic Amazon Prime Day. To say we were squeaky would be an understatement.

Love a good deal? Check out the latest Aldi Specialbuys.

Here are our favourite deals for your home and garden – well, the ones we know about so far. We’ll be updating this page with the best bargains in kitchenware, gardening tools, furniture, appliances, tech and more as we hear about them, and throughout Amazon Prime Day.

Best garden deals

At least 30% Keter Corfu outdoor rattan sofa, armchairs and table.

We may have the perfect weather for chillaxing in the garden, but rickety furniture can really take the edge off. If your patio set has seen better days, take advantage of the big Prime Day discount on this handsome suite.

Available in smart graphite with cream cushions, these lightweight pieces are easy to reposition as the sun creeps across. They’re virtually maintenance-free, too, being made from a durable resin that’s rust-proof, decay-proof, weather-resistant and UV protected.

Add to your watch list: Keter Corfu Outdoor 4 Seater Rattan Furniture Set with Accent Table, TBA

50% off Flymo lawnmowers

We’re not quite sure exactly which mowers will be slashed in price, but there are sure to be some quality models among the reductions.

Best kitchen deals

At least 35% off Breville high-gloss sandwich toaster, was £49.99

Relive your student days with this fancy sandwich toaster in high-gloss white. As Breville invented the original electric sandwich toaster, you really can’t go wrong with this brand.

It’s a deep-fill model so you can be more experimental with your recipes – or just chuck in more cheese. You could also use it for making omelettes or apple turnovers.

Worried about cleaning it? The plates have a ceramic non-stick coating and can be removed so you can give them a good scrub in the sink.

Add to your watch list: Breville high-gloss sandwich toaster, £TBA

At least 50% off the De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch coffee machine, was £279.99



Wow. This is potentially a great deal. We’re big fans of Nespresso at Ideal Home. Those little capsules of joy are a life-saver first in the morning when we can’t be bothered to faff around with a bag of ground coffee. They taste amazing, too.

This clever machine takes things up a gear by pimping your espresso into your choice of barista-style drink. Press a button for a ristretto, cappuccino, latte, long (or Americano) or to add hot milk. It also makes ristrettos and regular espressos.



Add to your watch list: De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch automatic coffee machine, £TBA

Best tech deals

£3 off Dash buttons – plus get a £4.99 discount after your first press.



These small adhesive buttons have one use. Press them and they will automatically reorder a household essential through Amazon.

You could pop Andrex Dash button in your downstairs loo, attach an Ariel Dash button to your washing machine or stick a Heineken button on the fridge door. Then, if you see you’re running low on toilet paper, washing detergent or beer, there’s no need to add them to a shopping list. Just tap.

There are more than 65 different buttons to choose from, including Duracell, Nescafe and Whiskas.

Buy now: Amazon Dash button, £1.99

£30 off the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition, now £69.99

You might think it’s too early to start thinking about Christmas, but you’ll be surprised how quickly it creeps up on you. Take advantage of this great deal now, and Santa’s purse strings won’t be quite so stretched later in the year.

The all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition is a 7-inch tablet with 16 GB of storage and an 8 hours battery life. The big draw for parents though, is its kid-proof case and two-year worry-free guarantee. So if little Johnny should break his Kindle, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.



Add to your watch list: Fire 7 Kids Edition, £69.99

£40 off the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, now £89.99

The 8-inch Fire HD Kid Edition is a good step up for older children, who will appreciate its high-definition screen, extra 32GB of storage and longer 12 hours of battery life.

It’s got the same protective cover and guarantee, and, like the Fire 7 Kids edition, comes with Alexa to help with homework.

Add to your watch list: Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

At least 65% off the Hoover Freedom 2-in-1 cordless stick vacuum cleaner, was £259.99



This powerful stick cleaner is already heavily reduced on Amazon but the price is set to go even lower on Prime Day.

Great for quick cleaning jobs around the house, the Hoover covers floors quickly and efficiently. Spilt cereal over the kicthen table? Whip off the handheld attachment to suck up the mess.

Because it’s powered by a Lithium-ion battery, performance won’t drop off as the cleaner loses charge. It’s good for 25 minutes of cleaning, and comes with three tools – a floor nozzle with a rotating brush bar to deep-clean carpets, a 2-in-1 dusting brush, and an upholstery tool for tackling curtains and blinds.

Add to your watch list: Hoover Freedom 2-in-1 cordless stick vacuum cleaner, £TBA

At least 30% off a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV from LG

Again, we don’t have the exact model number yet, but we’ll update the post as soon as we do. LG TVs have a decent Smart TV interface and are right up there on picture quality, so this is another discount worth keeping an eye on.

How to grab an Amazon Prime Day Deal

Ready to grab yourself a bargain? We’ve put together few tips on how to bag a brilliant deal on Amazon Prime Day. Because we’re nice like that…

1. Sign up for an Amazon Prime account

To get your mitts on the deals come Prime Day, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. An annual membership at a cost of £79, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and see how you get on.

Prime gives you access to lots of extra services, including a subscription to Prime Instant Video, where you can watch exclusive series like The Crown, Top Gear and Vikings. You’ll also get free next-day delivery, so you can enjoy your bargains straightaway. Because who wants to wait around for their goodies to arrive?

Sign up: Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

2. Write a list

Before you start shopping for tech, write a list of what you actually want, and stick to it! It’s all to easy to be distracted by – and waste money on – reduced-price gadgets that, in reality, you’ll barely ever use.

3. Do your research

‘Wow – a 4K, 46inch TV reduced to £80! I’ve not heard of the brand but surely I’d be MAD not to buy it?!’

OK, so maybe that’s a slight exaggeration, but you should always ask yourself why the item is so cheap. If the picture or sound quality of that £80 TV is so poor it’s unwatchable, you’ll only have to replace it with something more expensive down the line, and all the while you could have missed out on a really good deal on a really good set.

So whether you’re in the market for a TV or a blender, read reviews beforehand and jot down the names or numbers of the models that most impress you, along with their average pre-Amazon Prime Day prices or RRPs. That way, when you come to shop, you’ll know that you’re getting a great product and genuine deal.

4. Understand Lightning deals

Lightning Deals are what Amazon Prime Day is all about. An item will go on sale at a discount for a limited time (usually for a couple of hours, max) or until a certain number have been sold.

On any Lightning deal, you’ll see a timer counting down how long you have to claim the deal, and a percentage bar that shows how many of that particular item have already been purchased or are in a customer’s basket.

When stocks are really low, you might be added to a Waitlist. This means that if a shopper has the item in their basket but doesn’t go through to checkout, you might still have a chance to grab it. You’ll need to be quick though!

5. Use the Amazon app’s Watch-a-Deal feature

Download the Amazon app and you can also take advantage of the ‘Watch-A-Deal’ feature. This sends an alert whenever an item you want goes on offer.

To get alerted when your deals start, open the app, go to the menu and select Settings, then tap Notifications. Turn on Watched and Waitlisted deals.

Next, go into Today’s Deals and add any Upcoming Deals that you’re interested in to your Waitlist. Now as soon as a deal starts, a notification will pop up on your phone screen, so you don’t miss it.

Good luck, and remember – it’s only a bargain if you really need it!