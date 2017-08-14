7 of the best hotels in Rome

Whether you’re looking for luxury, culture, or a family-friendly bolthole, these are the best hotels in Rome...

There’s no shortage of places to stay in Italy’s beguiling capital; whatever your style, our list of the best hotels in Rome is the place to start.

Rome ticks all the boxes for a European city break. Spend the day exploring the imperious Colosseum, throwing pennies into the bright blue Trevi Fountains, and marvelling at the art in the multitude of galleries dotted about the city. In between the sights, find pretty trattorias and bustling bars – all linked by cobblestone streets lined with designer boutiques.

1. The best luxury hotel in Rome

Villa Spalletti Trivelli

Villa Spalletti Trivelli offers a slice of luxury in the heart of historic Rome. Once a private home, this 20th-century villa underwent a major restoration to become one of the city’s most stylish hotels.

The drawing rooms are filled with antiques and the bedrooms are some of the largest in Rome. The charming gardens feel a world away from the bustling city centre, but the pièce de résistance is the rooftop bar where guests can enjoy sundowners in one of the luxurious whirlpool tubs.

2. The best budget Rome hotel

Relais Giulia

Tucked down a quiet cobbled street in the lively Trastevere district, Relais Giulia occupies one of the best spots in Rome – just a stone’s throw from The Vatican and Piazza Navona. Once a distinguished family home, the building has been lovingly transformed into an elegant 13-room hotel.

The stuccoed interiors are gracefully minimalist, with traces of frescoes across the walls, and the bedrooms are furnished in a contemporary style – some with fashionable four-poster beds.

3. The best hotel in Rome for families

47Hotel Rome

This central bolt hole is perfect for those with kids in tow. Sitting opposite The Roman Forum, the hotel is within walking distance of many key sites, including the Colosseum and the Domus Aurea.

Children will love the welcome gifts and their own special bathroom toiletries, as well as the tasty kids’ menus in the Circus restaurant. Under 10s stay for free, and parents will be relieved to know that babysitting can be organised on request.

4. The best hotel in Rome for shopping

Mario d’Fiori

This property is truly in the thick of it – and is one of the best hotels in Rome for action-packed mini-breaks. Sitting on a street behind the Piazza di Spagna, Mario d’Fiori is surrounded by some of the best shopping in Rome. On your doorstep you’ve got a wealth of Italian designers, small boutiques and hidden antique shops.

Fittingly, the hotel couldn’t be a more stylish choice – with cool contemporary interiors, vast bedrooms, and a coveted interior garden decorated with gorgeous hanging plants.

5. The best hotel in Rome for culture

CasaCau

Rome is a cultural melting pot and Residenza Torre Colonna is well-placed for seeing the best of it. Occupying what was once a defence tower, the unusual hotel offers bold design features and contemporary furnishings in the centre of Rome’s archeological area.

Most of the sights, including the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain, are no more than 15 minutes away on foot.

6. The best hotel in Rome for foodies

Villa Laetita

It may be located in a quieter neighbourhood but Villa Laetita is only 15 minutes’ walk along the Tiber to the Centro Storico threshold. If you’re looking for a quiet yet characterful bolthole, this is one of the best hotels in Rome. A painstaking restoration has taken it back to its glory days, revealing glorious frescoes, and the hotel’s owner has added some of her own flair.

To top it all off, the hotel’s restaurant, Enoteca LaTorre, gained a Michelin star in 2013 for its glorious off-seasonal Viterbese fare, served in the elegant marble-embossed dining room.

7. The best hotel in Rome for something quirky

G-Rough

Slap bang in the middle of the Centro Storico, surrounded by lively bars and cafés, G-Rough is the pinnacle of trendy, modernist design. Pared-back walls are coupled with eclectic lamps, bold furniture pieces and indoor plants, giving the hotel a shabby-chic look.

The modern wine bar is the place to be seen, where reflective brick-style walls add to the wonderfully unique atmosphere of this boutique hotel.

