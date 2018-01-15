Blue Monday buys to make you smile

Feeling blue? These kooky homewares should cheer you up

Today is ‘Blue Monday’, AKA The Most Depressing Day of the Year. Caused by a perfect storm of terrible weather, post-Christmas debt, failed New Year’s resolutions and low motivation, it explains why you might have woken up this morning feeling glummer than usual.

So what to do about it? Well you could go for a run, or arrange to meet up with your friends. But if you’re after an instant fix, we suggest you treat yourself to one of our quirky homeware finds. If they can’t turn that frown upside-down, nothing will…

Raise a toast to better times. These fabulously fun glasses can give even a glass of H2O a totally tropical vibe. The vibrant palm tree, flamingo, watermelon and pineapples designs are just the tonic to make you feel a little brighter on this Bluest of Mondays.

Buy now: Sass & Belle Tropical Drinking Glasses, £26.95, Amazon

Avo look at this little fella! It’s quirky that’s for sure – you can’t help but smile. We’re not suggesting you make this Avocado cushion a style statement by popping it pride of place in your tasteful Scandi-style living room – but it’s perfect for a kid’s bedroom or informal family living space. It took us to our happy place and we’re sure it will do the same for you, making it an instant win.

Buy now: Avocado Shaped Cushion, £5, George Home

Season meals with a sprinkle of personality with these quirky salt & pepper pots. The fun design takes inspiration from this season’s trendiest indoor plants. The stoneware set, resembling mini potted succulents, comes complete with a cork holder to make it the perfect table top accessory for dining tables.

Buy now: Succulent Salt And Pepper Set, £8, Next

Blue Monday is now ‘appreciation of a dog in a blue jumper day’ here at Ideal Home HQ. This gorgeous pooch is beautifully modelling a luxury knit, made from the finest lambswool. Although not technically for your home, it’s a buy for a beloved pet that lives in your home and brightens up your life – and that’s enough of an excuse to justify this treat.

Buy now: Navy Cable Knit Dog Jumper, from £68, Teddy Maximus

Get yourself ahead of next month’s pancake day with quirky Tefal frying pan. Unicorns are a major trend, making this a wise buy if you know any little ones who love unicorns. There’s more than meets the eye with this pan, as it’s actually a unicorn stencil! That’s right, your pancakes will be unicorn shaped – isn’t that just flipping awesome?

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Tefal Non-stick Unicorn Pancake Pan, £15, George Home

See? Things aren’t so bad, after all.