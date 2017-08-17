Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

Here at Ideal Home HQ we're constantly on the look out for the best new home buys to share with you



1. A bed made for Glamping

Quick the sun’s out, let’s all go camping! The long weekend is not far off, the perfect time for outdoor adventures. In true glamping style the bed is the first port of call – just because you’re outdoors doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable. Gone are the days of sleeping on the hard, muddy ground with only a tent ground sheet for protection, for the ultimate night’s sleep on the move there are Bundle Beds. These fabulous designs are self-contained beds, featuring a deceptively-comfortable self-inflating mattress, built in luxury duvet and pillow and tops sheets to provide a warm, comfortable night’s sleep. If camping is not your thing you can still utilise the Bundle Bed, ultra handy for impromptu nights away from home and sleepovers.

Buy Now: Bundle Beds, £199 each

2. Digital scales

On your marks, get set, BAKE! Are you sensing our excitement about the new Bake Off? It’s back and although the jury is out on how it will compare to the old format, we still can’t wait to be inspired to get baking. Aldi, as always, are one step ahead by releasing a whole new range of Baking specialbuys on August 27th – just in time for the show. One of our favourite pieces has to be the set of digital scales charmingly decorated with a feel-good sentiment about the joys of baking, ‘Nothing says home like the smell of baking’. We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

Buy Now: Digital Kitchen Scales, £6.99, Aldi (pre-order)

3. Hanging plant pots

The trend for houseplants is going from strength to strength, only set to become even bigger come autumn. Stay ahead of the trend with these stunning hanging plant pots from garden experts Burgon & Ball. The statement designs are perfect for adding a Scandi touch to any living space, thanks to the soft coloured finishes, textured glaze effects and delicate leather hanging straps. Surrounding ourselves with indoor plants helps create a sense of calm by bringing nature indoors.

Buy Now: Plant Pots, £7.99, Burgon & Ball

4. A fancy Jewellery box

New in this week is this simple yet sleek solution for storing jewellery. With three spacious compartments this on-trend glass tray with brass edging makes for a great place to keep all manner of jewellery in order. We also think it would be equally as fabulous as a desk tidy, with the compartments being the prefect sizes for post-it notes and pen etc. It’s such a versatile accessory and almost too good a price to pass up – we’re almost making up storage needs just to buy one.

Buy Now: Copper and Glass Tray, £12, George Home

5. Mohair throws

This week the sun may have it’s hat on, but you just never know with this unpredictable British weather so it’s always best to be prepared. No one wants to be that person with the heating on in August, not only do we spend enough in winter heating our homes, it isn’t great for summer feel-good vibes. When the weather does take a very British U-turn, plummeting us into seasonal mayhem a mohair throw can do wonders. Not only are they totally irresistible to snuggle up with, in the right colour they add a real wow factor – these delicious jewel colours are the perfect example!

Buy Now: Mohair Throws, £90 each, Arlo & Jacob



Every week we’ll be rounding up the latest buys not to be missed! Be sure to check back in the same time next week to see more. Until then, happy shopping all.