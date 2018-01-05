Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

There's nothing we love more than a total bargain to treat our homes, especially at this time of year when we want to hibernate

It’s cold, dark and just a little bit too January – enough reason to not want to leave our homes at all right now. Determined to start the year on a positive vibe I’m throwing in a silver lining, January is the month of bargains not the blues. Our purse strings may be tight but if we can lift our spirits and improve on a few home comforts on budget then happy days. This week Ideal Home loves is therefore dedicated to sale finds.

Have you shopped the sales yet? Don’t miss out January sales 2017 – best high street and online bargains

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these bargain buys…

Quality TV

As staying in becomes the new going out why not treat ourself to a new smart TV. The clever chaps in programming know that we’ll be sat at home missing the endless reel of Christmas movies, so they release lots of brilliant new series this month. When the discounts are as good as this one it’s time to see the bigger picture, quite literally, upgrade your TV and enjoy all that’s on the box in the best quality.

Save £180 on this 4K Ultra HD TV that was £599

Buy now: LG 49UJ634V 49″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV, now £419, Currys

Comfy sofa

Now is the time to buy big ticket items like sofas, that perhaps you’ve put off buying until now because of the expense of Christmas. There’s nothing more satisfying than getting a good deal on something you actually need, and who doesn’t need a sofa. If your sofa isn’t comfy enough to sit for hours while you watch the latest box sets this this month then it’s a perfect excuse to upgrade it. We love this generously sized corner sofa from our Very range, the plump cushions are just inviting us to sit and relax in style for hours.

Save £210 on our Ideal Home Croft corner sofa, was £1049

Buy now: Ideal Home Croft Right-Hand Fabric Corner Chaise Sofa, £839, Very

Mid-century side table

Anything Mid-century design, made by uber-cool brand West Elm and designed with magazines in mind gets our vote. This stylish side table is the prefect storage solution for all your back issues of Ideal Home. The warm walnut finish is perfectly on-trend for the new season too, quite honestly we have no idea why it’s even on discount, but we’re more than happy it is.

Save £79 on this beautifully made side table, was £249

Buy now: West Elm Mid-Century Magazine Side Table, now £170, John Lewis

Speaking of being on trend, don’t miss Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

Bright light

Some days this week it’s barely even gotten light, that’s enough to give anyone the January blues. But again, on our positive spin we want the only blues this month to be those of our beautifully bright accessories. What better blue accessory to add to your home than a vibrant cobalt lamp that not only decoratively brightens a space it quite literally lights it up too.

Save 30 per cent on this cool blue Bobby design, was £22

Buy now: Bobby Blue Metal desk Lamp, now £15, Habitat

Noise cancelling headphones

Are you all about the bass? If you are then a decent set of headphones is a real investment. Forget the bog-standard set that came free with your last phone, you need a pair that offers quality sound. Of recent years headphone technology has come a long way, it’s now all about the noise cancelling credentials and trust us when we say Bose have got the goods – they take some beating when it comes to richer sound.

Save £130 currently on the Bose QuiteComfort headphones

Buy now: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC25 Over-Ear Headphones, now £169, John Lewis

Also this week, don’t miss New Aldi kitchen buys; for making deliciously healthy meals

Video Of The Week

Check back next week when we’ll have more of the same – the week’s hottest new buys for your home. Until then embrace the bargain folks!