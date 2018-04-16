M&S Home are going green for spring

This season Marks and Spencer are shaking things up in the homeware department

The Marks and Spencer shopping experience is set to be colourful this season! If you’ve popped into store lately you might have already noticed a change of tone, quite literally. This season M&S are bringing us the new homeware collection in colour trends rather than ‘themed’ trends. The retailer took inspiration directly from those who matter most – the faithful M&S customer.

After conducting an in-depth trend analysis and listening to the needs of it’s customers the new home range is broken into three key colour palettes. The first is ‘Living Greens’, described as a botanically inspired range of delicate and invigorating green hues.

The shake up comes thanks to a new Head of Design, Karen Thomas who talks us through the new green collection. ‘We’ve watched the colour green grow in popularity over the last few years, so it’s become a must have colour for 2018!’ explains karen, ‘Injecting a fresh new palette into accent pieces can be such an easy seasonal update for the home.

Living Greens

‘My favourite piece in the collection is the bug print bedlinen (above).’ Karen reveals. ‘ Our talented in-house print team worked this up in the studio, it strikes just the right note of modern and quirky but feminine.’

‘Our Design Team have been inspired by a botanical palette of delicate and invigorating greens. Emulating nature, colours are both soft and natural or vibrant and bold complimented by abstracted textures, leaves, florals and wildlife patterns. The natural theme continues in hand crafted glazes, natural and grainy woods and an abundance of greenery in pattern or faux plants.’

Faux plants

The new range of artificial plants is very impressive. Adding foliage, real or faux, is a great way to enhance the green colour palette in any room. Indoor plants are growing in popularity with every season, making a realistic faux plant a winning buy.

‘We’ve seen huge success of the ‘greening-up’ your home trend so prevalent across social media. I love our range of faux plants, particularly the 70’s vibe cheese plants and cactus’, ‘says Karen of the new plant range.

The classic Supersoft throws are a fabulous way to inject a key accent colour. For this season the new Lime green colourway is set to add a vibrant green to interiors. This fresh citrus shade is the perfect compliment to enhance the the rich leafy greens of the faux plants.

Summer soirees are set to be stylish with the striking leaf print tableware.

‘Linen is my fabric of choice both in our cushion and upholstery ranges, it’s a summer favourite.’ reveals Karen.

It’s clear to see how the beauty of the natural world has been instrumental to this new collection.

Are you a fan of this luscious colour? Fear ‘Artisan Blue’ and ‘Simply natural’ are the other two colour themes, watch this space.