Following the 70/30 design rule is a shortcut to a perfectly designed kitchen, according to pros – here's how to use it in practice

Designing any interior, particularly a kitchen, can feel like a daunting task. Even if you have a distinct creative vision, executing it is no mean feat - which is why we're always on the look out for handy rules to follow to make the process simpler.

In our cooking spaces, practicality comes first, so there are so many handy rules to follow to ensure that the layout and storage works efficiently. The 70/30 rule is all about splitting the room so that it is well-balanced proportionally and visually pleasing - which is essential in a kitchen where banks of cabinetry often take over.

Here's what the 70/30 rule is, and how you can use it in your kitchen design.

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(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

When designing a kitchen, it can be quite easy for practicality to take over. You want to include as much storage as possible, but this sometimes means that the room is taken over by cabinetry and the design ends up looking crowded.

'The 70/30 rule is a useful way to think about kitchens because it stops a space from becoming too safe, while still keeping the overall design in check,' explains Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.

'The 70% is your anchor: the cabinetry, worktops, flooring and main finishes that need to feel calm, cohesive and built to last. The 30% is where the kitchen gets its character,' she adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

Banks of cabinetry in a specific material or a statement colour scheme, can easily contribute to this 70%, whereas the other 30% is made up of smaller details that make a kitchen feel like the heart of your home.

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'The 70% could be a bold island colour, a richer timber, a beautiful piece of stone, a pantry cupboard in a different finish or a shift in texture through tiles, brassware or shelving. It does not have to be loud to be effective; often the strongest kitchens are the ones where the contrast isn’t too strong,' Charlotte continues.

'The trick is to make sure the 30% earns its place. A different colour or material should connect back to the rest of the kitchen in some way, whether that is through undertone, texture or the wider architecture of the room. Otherwise, it can feel like a feature for the sake of it.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

So what exactly should the contrasting 30% consist of? In a kitchen, you don't want lots of decorative clutter, as function has to come first, so make sure that the 'fun' 30% still has purpose.

Kitchen island ideas are the perfect place to put this into practice - a stand out colour or material adds that interesting 30% to a kitchen layout, but it's also a practical storage solution and area for cooking. This green freestanding kitchen island from LaRedoute would make the perfect 30% to contrast from other cabinetry.

'Breakfast cupboards and dresser-style storage are particularly good places to play with the idea, because they already have their own role within the kitchen,' Charlotte adds. 'Giving one of these areas a different finish can make the room feel more layered, without tipping into anything too busy.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The 70/30 rule is the perfect design ethos for everyday homes - it encourages you to be playful and try out something new, so that your space will bring joy, but it also considers the importance of longevity. 70% of the design is all about functionality and choosing design features that you feel confident in for the long term.

If you're on the hunt for layout rules to make planning the physical formation of your kitchen simpler, the kitchen convenience zones will make your space function well for everyday life.