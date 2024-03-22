10 cleaning products we're stocking up on in Amazon Spring Deal Days for the ultimate spring room reset

It’s now officially spring (hooray!), which means now is the perfect time to invest in great cleaning products to give your house a spring clean (boo!). But as Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event is currently underway, the good news is that it’s never been easier - or cheaper - to clean your home.

Yes, if you’re gearing up to tick some jobs off your spring cleaning checklist it’s a good idea to take stock of the cleaning products and gadgets that you have at your disposal. And if your vacuum cleaner is on its last legs or your microfibre cloths are falling apart, now is your chance to bag a bargain and stock up on these impressive discounts to make spring cleaning a breeze.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event has seen big brands and cleaning essentials enter the sales chat, with up to 50% off Shark vacuums , big discounts on cleaning appliances, and slashed prices on bulk-buy essentials. And without further ado, this is our roundup of the best.

SonicScrubber Original Household Combi Brush | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSonicScrubber-Household-Combi-Pack-Dishwasher%2Fdp%2FB01LVV6THF%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B01LVV6THF%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £22.95, now £17.95 at Amazon The SonicScrubber is a <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/news/sonicscrubber-cleaning-tool-253248" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> Mrs Hinch favourite , and I can understand why. I’ve recently bought this nifty cleaning gadget myself (before this sale, annoyingly), and it’s worked wonders on the <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/care-and-cleaning/how-to-clean-grout-242706" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> once-mouldy grout in my damp bathroom. The SonicScrubber is a handy precision tool to help you clean every crevice in your home, and this set also comes with four different heads to choose from. And for 22% off, who could resist?

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Ultra-Lightweight-Duster-Crevice-Removable-IW1511UK%2Fdp%2FB0CG2BQ6KB%2Fref%3Dsr_1_7_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £349.99 , now £189.00 at Amazon Rated the ‘best new’ vacuum in our <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/buying-guide-reviews/best-vacuum-cleaners-uk-197968" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> best vacuum guide , the Shark Detect Pro is the brand’s newest offering - and it bagged itself a perfect score in our Ideal Home <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/house-manual/cleaning/shark-detect-pro-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-iw1511uk-review" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> review . Not only is it stylish to look at, but it also offers four different technologies to efficiently clean your home this spring. And 46% discounts like this don’t come around very often, so you should snap it up while you can!

MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Pack of 12 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMR-SIGA-Microfiber-Cleaning-Cloth-Pack%2Fdp%2FB07HRCDDL1%2Fref%3Dsr_1_7%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £15.99 , now £10.19 at Amazon Whether you’re <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/care-and-cleaning/how-to-clean-windows-202058" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> cleaning your windows or <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/house-manual/cleaning/how-to-clean-marble-worktops" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> cleaning your marble worktops , you can never have too many microfibre cloths. They’re a spring cleaning essential and can be used across your whole house - which is why we’d always suggest buying them as a pack rather than individually. This typically makes your checkout price cheaper, and who can complain with a pack of 12 microfibre cloths for a tenner?

Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix Steam Mop | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FK%25C3%25A4rcher-Upright-Easyfix-Steam-Cleaner%2Fdp%2FB08VJ8YNH5%2Fref%3Dsr_1_5%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £134.99 , now £70 at Amazon Looking to give your floors a deep clean this spring? Well, the Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix Steam Mop has got your back. It’s the <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/buying-guide-reviews/best-steam-cleaners-best-steam-mops-198043" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> best steam mop for floors , and its heat-up time of just 30 seconds means you’ll be able to tick this task off your to-do list in no time. It also claims to get rid of 99.999% of viruses and bacteria in your home, which is perfect for those prone to seasonal allergies and illnesses.

Dettol Biodegradable Antibacterial Multi-Purpose Wipes, Pack of 8 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDettol-Biodegradable-Antibacterial-Multi-Purpose-Disinfectant%2Fdp%2FB0CW1YJPX8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_31%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £16 , now £13.49 at Amazon While we’re always inclined to stock up on antibacterial wipes, the Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts have inspired us to bulk-buy these Dettol offerings. A pack of 8 (which equates to a whopping 400 wipes) will set you back just £13.49, and they’ll definitely come in handy during your spring clean. They can tackle dirt, burnt-on food, grease, and bathroom scrum, and they smell pretty delicious, too.

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Squeegee | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOXO-Grips-Stainless-Steel-Squeegee%2Fdp%2FB000NZKHKU%2Fref%3Dsr_1_74_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £15 , now £10.99 at Amazon You don’t have a squeegee in your life? Well, let’s change that. A squeegee may seem like a simple cleaning gadget, but it’s actually one of the handiest products you could add to your cleaning caddy. It’s a particular favourite of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/lynsey_queenofclean/" data-link-merchant="instagram.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Lynsey Crombie , best-selling author and regular presenter on ITV's This Morning and GMB. She told us, ‘These are perfect for keeping in the shower to remove water as you come out of the shower to prevent limescale, but they are also great for cleaning windows, mirrors, high glass cabinets and <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/house-manual/cleaning/how-to-clean-a-shower-screen" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="instagram.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> shower screens .’

Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB01HTTQ6A2%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £39.99 , now £27.75 at Amazon We could shout about this particular mop until the cows come home. Crowned the ‘best mop set’ in our <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/buying-guide-reviews/best-mops-285125" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> best mop guide , this product proves that old-school design never goes out of style. Within this set, you get the mop head itself and foot pedal-operated wringer, allowing you to kill 99.9% of bacteria with just water and no harsh chemicals. With a 4.5 score out of 5 (and over 75,000 Amazon reviews), it seems as though we’re not the only one who loves this mop, either.

Holikme Radiator Cleaner Brush, Pack of 2 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FHolikme-Radiator-Cleaner-Flexible-Cleaning%2Fdp%2FB08YXFYB3C%2Fref%3Dsr_1_9%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £9.99 , now £6.99 at Amazon Did you know that a <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/care-and-cleaning/how-to-clean-your-radiator-250545" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> dusty radiator could cost you an extra £225 a year? And as it’s not quite BBQ weather just yet, there’s a high chance that you still have your heating on. So, save yourself some money by adding a radiator cleaning brush to your basket. This nifty gadget may be cheap, but it can have a huge effect on your home - and your health, if you don’t have an <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/buying-guide-reviews/best-air-purifiers-242211" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> air purifier to get rid of the dust and pollen that gets stuck behind there.

Makerfire 500ml Water Spray Bottles, Pack of 2 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBottles-Reusable-Gardening-Cleaning-Freshening%2Fdp%2FB0CC983CC2%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £7.99 , now £5.99 at Amazon If you’re not sure which cleaning products to use for your spring clean, you can never go wrong with <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/house-manual/cleaning/cleaning-with-white-vinegar" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> cleaning with white vinegar . And while you can buy white vinegar in spray bottles, it often works out much cheaper to buy larger bottles of vinegar and pour them into your own spray bottles. These are currently on sale for the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, and we think they're a total bargain.

Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0CJRY53JX%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £179.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon A spring clean wouldn’t be a spring clean without doing a deep dive into the nooks and crannies of your sofa or giving your mattress a refresh, and one of the <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/buying-guide-reviews/best-handheld-vacuum-cleaners-286233" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> best handheld vacuum cleaners is perfect for those jobs. This Shark WandVac is small and lightweight and offers a 15-minute run time to help you out with those fiddly jobs. And this 28% discount is pretty impressive, so why not?

FAQs

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days event?

Amazon Spring Deal Days is a sales event from the retail giant running from the 20th to the 25th of March 2024 at midnight. It's the first Amazon shopping event of the year and takes place a few months before the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day, which typically falls in July.

During Spring Deal Days, you can expect a host of cleaning brands with Amazon storefronts to slash their prices, including plenty of Ideal Home favourites, like Shark, Vax, Vileda, Kärcher, Dettol, and more.

The only stickler is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the discounts, but once you're signed up, you’ll have all of the discounted Spring Deal Days products at your fingertips.

When should you start spring cleaning?

Now is the perfect time to start spring cleaning, and the Amazon Spring Deal Days event has come at the ideal time. With these discounts, you can stock up on all of the necessary cleaning gadgets and products to declutter your home, deep-clean your floors, and tackle the rooms that are often left untouched.

So, which Amazon deals will you be taking advantage of over these Spring Deal Days?