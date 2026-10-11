This clever Argos coat rack is now 20% off – and its bonus storage space makes it ideal for smaller hallways
It'll keep soggy coats and wet bags tidy this autumn
I put it off as long as I could, but I’ve finally given in and brought my coats down from the loft. And just like I couldn't ignore the colder mornings and torrential downpours, there’s no denying my hallway is now paying the price. So, to keep things tidy, I’m snapping up the Argos Home Hallway Wall Shelf & Coat Rack with Storage Boxes (£52 at Argos, or £41.60 with code COSY20)
Yes, right now I’m on a mission to autumn-proof my narrow hallway, as muddy shoes, wet coats, and messy bags have left my entryway feeling (and looking) worse for wear. And although I’ve already enlisted shoe storage ideas for smaller spaces to organise my muddy shoes, my coats still don’t have a proper home.
That’s why I’ve decided it’s time to stop flinging my jackets and coats over the bannister and invest in a proper storage solution that’ll keep coats tidy and give them space to dry. Not only does this Argos coat rack fit the bill, but it also comes with bonus storage every small hallway needs.
Thanks to the Argos Big Red Event, you can now get an extra 20% off this coat rack with the code COSY20. Just be warned: this event ends on 13 October 2026.
As far as coat racks go, the Argos Hallway Wall Shelf & Coat Rack is definitely one of the prettier options on the market. Especially when you consider that old-school freestanding coat racks aren’t always feasible in a small hallway with limited floor space, and drill-in coat hooks rarely offer anything besides practicality.
But this one strikes a happy medium: cosy yet convenient, with a wall-mounted design that helps you create order in a small room by using vertical space. This means you’re not encroaching on the walkway, but still adding storage that becomes even more important during the autumn and winter months.
The three double hooks technically offer space for six coats or bags - more than enough for every member of the family to have one each - but there’s nothing stopping you from layering them and adding more if you need to.
Just remember that if you want to keep the coats dry and prevent damp in your home, it’s best to organise your coat hooks properly and give them some breathing space.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
But the pièce de résistance, in my eyes, is that this coat rack also comes with oodles of extra storage space, thanks to the three included storage boxes and the shelf above. This means you can store everything from your car keys to your post, hats, scarves, and other essentials, and use the top shelf for the all-important decor.
In my home, these storage boxes will work perfectly to store my dog’s leads, harnesses and poo bags so they don’t clutter up the rest of the house - and they’re always right by the door so I can grab my coat and doggy essentials just as I’m leaving.
And since many of the best storage baskets cost up to £30 individually, having them included with this coat rack is music to my ears. Plus, the beauty of a rack with hooks like this is that you can also use it in various rooms of the house.
Admittedly, its natural place is in the hallway, but you could also use it to hang towels and dressing gowns to organise a bathroom, or even in a bedroom for extra storage.
But if you need hallway storage and this isn’t quite what you’re after, I’ve popped some alternatives below, too.
So, don't let your coats clutter your hallway this autumn!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!