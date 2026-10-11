This clever Argos coat rack is now 20% off – and its bonus storage space makes it ideal for smaller hallways

I put it off as long as I could, but I’ve finally given in and brought my coats down from the loft. And just like I couldn't ignore the colder mornings and torrential downpours, there’s no denying my hallway is now paying the price. So, to keep things tidy, I’m snapping up the Argos Home Hallway Wall Shelf & Coat Rack with Storage Boxes (£52 at Argos, or £41.60 with code COSY20)

Yes, right now I’m on a mission to autumn-proof my narrow hallway , as muddy shoes, wet coats, and messy bags have left my entryway feeling (and looking) worse for wear. And although I’ve already enlisted shoe storage ideas for smaller spaces to organise my muddy shoes, my coats still don’t have a proper home.

That’s why I’ve decided it’s time to stop flinging my jackets and coats over the bannister and invest in a proper storage solution that’ll keep coats tidy and give them space to dry. Not only does this Argos coat rack fit the bill, but it also comes with bonus storage every small hallway needs.

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Argos Home Hallway Wall Shelf & Coat Rack with Storage Boxes £52 at Argos Thanks to the Argos Big Red Event, you can now get an extra 20% off this coat rack with the code COSY20. Just be warned: this event ends on 13 October 2026.

As far as coat racks go, the Argos Hallway Wall Shelf & Coat Rack is definitely one of the prettier options on the market. Especially when you consider that old-school freestanding coat racks aren’t always feasible in a small hallway with limited floor space, and drill-in coat hooks rarely offer anything besides practicality.

But this one strikes a happy medium: cosy yet convenient, with a wall-mounted design that helps you create order in a small room by using vertical space. This means you’re not encroaching on the walkway, but still adding storage that becomes even more important during the autumn and winter months.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The three double hooks technically offer space for six coats or bags - more than enough for every member of the family to have one each - but there’s nothing stopping you from layering them and adding more if you need to.

Just remember that if you want to keep the coats dry and prevent damp in your home, it’s best to organise your coat hooks properly and give them some breathing space.

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But the pièce de résistance, in my eyes, is that this coat rack also comes with oodles of extra storage space, thanks to the three included storage boxes and the shelf above. This means you can store everything from your car keys to your post, hats, scarves, and other essentials, and use the top shelf for the all-important decor.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

In my home, these storage boxes will work perfectly to store my dog’s leads, harnesses and poo bags so they don’t clutter up the rest of the house - and they’re always right by the door so I can grab my coat and doggy essentials just as I’m leaving.

And since many of the best storage baskets cost up to £30 individually, having them included with this coat rack is music to my ears. Plus, the beauty of a rack with hooks like this is that you can also use it in various rooms of the house.

Admittedly, its natural place is in the hallway, but you could also use it to hang towels and dressing gowns to organise a bathroom, or even in a bedroom for extra storage.

But if you need hallway storage and this isn’t quite what you’re after, I’ve popped some alternatives below, too.

LARHN White Wall-Mounted Coat Rack - 6 Hooks £19.99 at Amazon UK While it might not be the most aesthetically pleasing coat rack, this one is a no-frills option that gets the job done. With six triple hooks (technically adding up to 18), it offers function over form. Argos Living and Home 4 Tier Shoe Rack with Coat Hanger £10 at Argos If you're on a tighter budget, this shoe and coat rack-combo is just £10 and offers four shelves for shoes and eight double hooks for coats and bags. It's nothing fancy, but its a 2-in-1 solution if you're struggling with shoe clutter, too. Dunelm Fulton Wall Shelf With Hooks Pine £40 at Dunelm This Dunelm coat rack also comes with a shelf for your essentials or hallway decor, but still boasts five double hooks and a pine finish to add that extra zhuzh to your hallway.

So, don't let your coats clutter your hallway this autumn!