IKEA has just dropped a new space-saving bin for just £4, which is perfect for organising your recycling. With new recycling rules coming into effect around the country, it couldn't have landed at a better time.

There aren’t many instances where I feel excited writing about kitchen bin ideas . But, with the new Simpler Recycling rules having come into effect on 31 March, and for some of us, bringing with it more bins to contend with, IKEA is providing an easy way to keep your waste organised.

The TRÖSKNING £4 bin looks very similar to Lakeland’s Rotho Albula Recycling Waste Bin Fern Green Colour 25L (£19.99) , with both convincing me that this style of caddy is exactly what I need to keep my recycling waste organised.

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IKEA TrÖskning Bin With Lid - Light Beige 12 L £4 at IKEA At £4, these sleek-looking bins are a bargain. They will blend into your home's decor, take up little room, can be stacked on top of each other and have a large 12L capacity. Rotho Rotho Albula Recycling Waste Bin Fern Green Colour 25l £19.99 at Lakeland This stackable, modular bin has a whopping 25 litre capacity, making it a prime choice for large households and families. It also has a front flap and is very easy to wipe clean.

Space isn’t a premium in my flat, and doing the bins is my least favourite job. So, I do use ‘being a home’s journalist’ to justify spending lots of my work time researching space-saving bins that promise to make the job easier. At home, I’m using the Habitat 55 Litre 2 Compartment Recycling Bin (£70) , which is a great size for storing both the general waste and recycling of two adults.

My building has large communal recycling bins outside, so the two-compartment bin works well for us. However, for individual homes, investing in the TRÖSKNING bin can be especially helpful if you’re short on space and have a lot of recycling waste.

Unless you’re under one of the 79 councils that have delayed the new recycling rules , you’ll be getting used to separating all your recycling into different bins. The TRÖSKNING Bin makes this a breeze. With a large 12L, this compact recycling bin can be used freestanding or stacked on top of each other to save space, and allow for recycling organisation before you take your waste outside.

Available in an icy blue (which is a popular colour trend for 2026) and classic beige that will blend right into your home’s decor. It has a small hatch at the front, allowing you to dispose of recycling such as plastic, tins and glass. You should bear in mind that it’s designed for dry materials, so if you’re looking to recycle food waste , the Joseph Joseph Food Waste Caddy (£29.99, Amazon) is a far better choice.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

We’re not the only ones impressed with this smart bin, either. The TRÖSKNING Bin has already racked up a host of positive reviews, with shoppers raving about how effective it is at organising recycling.

‘I have two for recycling that fit neatly and discreetly in my kitchen. May get more. Well made, good value for money,’ said one review.

‘Perfect size, so easy to carry out to recycling bins. Love the flap to add the rubbish in. Stackable, which is handy!’ said another.