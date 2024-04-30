7 things you should avoid keeping in your kitchen for positive Feng Shui, according to experts

The kitchen is the heart of the home, therefore it only makes sense that it deserves a little extra TLC. In Feng Shui philosophy, your kitchen represents prosperity and should be carefully maintained. That said, there are a handful of things you should avoid having in your kitchen to maintain abundance and harmony in your cooking space that extends beyond kitchen layouts.

We spoke to several Feng Shui experts about the items they'd recommend never keeping in a kitchen, and we have to say they all make a lot of sense. However, you might have to forgo a few kitchen trends to stick to them all.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Things to avoid in your kitchen for positive Feng Shui

We've previously looked at the things you should never see from your front door , as cautioned by Feng Shui experts, in which a kitchen stove was highlighted.

So, best believe that other areas in your kitchen ought to be held to a similar degree.

1. Broken or unused appliances

If you've got a bunch of broken or unused items you've been meaning to declutter from your kitchen, but rather have been sitting gathering dust in your kitchen cabinets for far too long, it's time to let them go.

'Broken or unused items of any kind disrupt the flow of positive energy,' begins Feng Shui consultant, Lorraine Lewis. 'They encourage stagnation and hinder progress in your life. Let go of appliances and any things you no longer use to revitalise this space.'

Lorraine Lewis Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Lorraine Lewis is a feng shui consultant and teacher with over 30 years of experience. She spent four years training in the practice of both Traditional Chinese Feng Shui (Compass) and Intuitive and Black Hat Feng Shui. She is also trained in Space Clearing, Nine Star Ki (Feng Shui astrology) and Geopathic Stress (earth energies). Lorraine combines the ancient theory with the needs of modern living and work spaces to deliver feng shui consultancy that is relevant, timely and supportive of people's lives today.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

This can be anything including that old air fryer you've been meaning to upgrade to that favourite kettle of yours that's seen better days.

'Ensuring that all appliances function correctly supports an active energy flow in the kitchen. Repairing or replacing these items can help rejuvenate the space, reduce frustration, and improve overall efficiency in your daily routines,' adds Joanne Jones, spirituality and Feng Shui expert from Trusted Psychics .

Joanne Jones Social Links Navigation Spirituality and Feng Shui Expert Joanne Jones brings over 30 years of experience to her role as lead psychic and co-founder of Trusted Psychics, a premier online platform for psychic readings. She leads a team of skilled advisors using tarot cards, crystal balls, and other tools to offer accurate insights on everything from relationships to career paths.

2. Broken crockery

Similar to the first point, it's time to say goodbye to any broken crockery you've got lying around. Not only is it dangerous to drink from chipped glassware, but it doesn't do you any favours in the Feng Shui department either.

'Broken crockery represents disrepair and disorder, which can negatively influence the overall energy of your kitchen and, by extension, your home,' explains Joanne.

'Prompt removal of these items is crucial as cracked or chipped bowls, mugs, dishes, and other crockery direct negative energy to whoever uses them, potentially leading to decreased wellbeing.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

3. Exposed knives and sharp objects

In Feng Shui, sharp objects represent arrows that are akin to cutting energy or conflict, in turn disrupting peace and harmony in a space. This is something we learned from the interior trends to avoid for positive Feng Shui, and we're now adding knives, scissors, and other sharp kitchen objects to this list.

'When knives are openly displayed, they contribute to a feeling of unease or subtle aggression,' explains Joanne.

We know wall-mounted knife blocks are a popular kitchen trend for chefs and budding cooks. However, Lorraine recommends instead opting to 'keep sharp objects in designated drawers or knife blocks (like this, at Amazon) to promote a sense of safety and calm.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathon Jones)

4. Empty containers

It's tempting to leave a bunch of empty containers sitting in your kitchen cabinets when you're pressed for time or simply out of pure laziness (trust me, we relate).

Even more so if you've hopped on the trend of organising your pantry by decanting food into containers and are yet to do a food shop to restock them.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

However, Lorraine warns that 'unused or empty jars and containers represent lack and scarcity' because 'they hold stagnant energy and block the flow of abundance into your life.'

So, keeping your kitchen cupboards organised and regularly decluttering food storage containers is even more important. 'By doing so, you'll invite abundance and prosperity into your life,' assures Lorraine.

5. Cluttered worktops

We know. You hate to see it but, indeed, cluttered kitchen worktops are always a no-no as far as encouraging positive Feng Shui in a kitchen goes.

'Clear, uncluttered countertops are essential for promoting positive energy flow into your kitchen. Clutter creates chaos and inhibits the flow of positivity – making it difficult to focus and causing stress,' explains Lorraine.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

'By keeping countertops clean and organised, you enable a smooth flow of energy, which enhances efficiency and brings a sense of calm to your daily routine,' assures Joanne.

Therefore, opting for clever kitchen storage ideas for the likes of storing mugs, or even investing in the viral IKEA RASKOG trolley to keep all your go-tos to hand can make all the difference.

6. Visible rubbish and recycling bins

There are very few ways to make kitchen bin ideas look that appealing, so if you've instead opted to keep bins out of sight, you're doing it right.

Joanne explains that 'the presence of rubbish and recycling bins within the kitchen can attract negative energy due to their association with decay.'

So keeping them in cupboards and pantries and ensuring you're properly cleaning your kitchen bin is key.

7. Reflective surfaces facing the stove

Finally, the last thing to avoid in your kitchen for positive Feng Shui are reflective surfaces facing your stove.

We've already learned about the power of mirror placement for Feng Shui in a bedroom, and the same goes for other areas of your home.

'Mirrors have a powerful effect on Feng Shui, as they double the energy of whatever they reflect. When a mirror faces the stove, it amplifies the element of fire, which can increase energy levels to an overwhelming extent,' explains Joanne.

So, she suggests removing or covering any mirrors facing your stove when it's in use to manage the energy more effectively.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Truth be told, this only scratches the surface of the things you should avoid having in your kitchen to promote positive Feng Shui but it's certainly a start to ensure your kitchen continues to be a hub of abundance for your home.