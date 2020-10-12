We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of our favourite steam cleaner brands is on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This amazing Amazon Prime Day Kärcher Steam Cleaner deal is not one to be missed.

Good steam cleaners should be able to make light work of lifting grime from carpets, hard floors and even windows and bathroom tiles. Something that is guaranteed with a Kärcher steam cleaner.

Amazon Prime Kärcher Steam Cleaner deal

Kärcher SC2 Easyfix Steam Cleaner: was £120, NOW £99.99, Amazon



Steam cleaners have before a must for cleaning and sanitising your home with nothing but tap water. For today and tomorrow only, you can pick up this hardworking steam cleaner from Kärcher for 17 per cent off. The Steam Cleaner comes equipped with a hand nozzle, microfiber cloth, detail nozzle, round brush, extension tubes, floor nozzle and microfibre floor cloth. Making it the ultimate piece of kit for deep cleaning your home.

View deal: Kärcher SC2 Easyfix Steam Cleaner, was £120, NOW £99.99, Amazon

Kärcher steam cleaners have featured twice in our Ideal Home best steam cleaner guide. The Kärcher SC5 Easyfix Steam Cleaner was awarded five stars by our reviewer, and an Ideal Home approved badge. The slightly more affordable Kärcher SC3 Easyfix Steam Cleaner won a similar accolade as an ideal budget alternative.

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, so we expect big things from the Kärcher SC3 Easy Fix Steam Cleaner.

Like its Ideal Home approved successors is a completely different animal to other steam cleaners. Not only does it make quick work of floors, but it can get your bathroom tiles and windows sparkling in no time.

The steam cleaner heats up slightly slower than newer models. It comes up to heat and is ready to use within six minutes. However, it can clean continuously for 20 minutes and has the same area performance (75 metres squared) as the SC3.

At £99, for the next two days only, this Kärcher steam cleaner is a deal you do not want to miss.

