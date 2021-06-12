Looking forward to Prime Day? Us too. Even more so since the news that Amazon’s small business promotion is back again for this year. How to take part? Spend £10 when shopping Amazon’s support small section and you’ll receive a £10 Amazon voucher to spend during Prime Day. Straight through to your email. So, essentially, you can buy something for a tenner and get it for free. Sounds good to us. Just be sure to do this by the 20th of June to grab your voucher in time. Even better? This year, over 300,000 sellers, globally, are taking part in this promotion. There’s lots to choose from, so now would be a great time to treat yourself and support a small business, or to buy a friend a lovely gift.

What’s up for grabs, you ask? Lots of homewares from personalised doormats to pretty and lovely smelling home fragrance, as well as customised wall prints and more. To save you the hassle, we’ve handpicked our favourite Amazon small business finds below so that you can take advantage of this promotion with ease. Amazon Prime Day is on the 21st and 22nd of June this year, so mark your calendars. This is an easy way to make even more of a saving during this sale, especially if you have your eye on a large appliance, a luxury mattress or even just something expensive for your home.

Amazon small businesses – Ideal Home’s 5 favourite finds

Don’t forget: you will need to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Prime Day sale and to take advantage of this promo, but there is a free trial up for grabs. Start yours now, by clicking below.