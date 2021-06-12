Looking forward to Prime Day? Us too. Even more so since the news that Amazon’s small business promotion is back again for this year. How to take part? Spend £10 when shopping Amazon’s support small section and you’ll receive a £10 Amazon voucher to spend during Prime Day. Straight through to your email. So, essentially, you can buy something for a tenner and get it for free. Sounds good to us. Just be sure to do this by the 20th of June to grab your voucher in time. Even better? This year, over 300,000 sellers, globally, are taking part in this promotion. There’s lots to choose from, so now would be a great time to treat yourself and support a small business, or to buy a friend a lovely gift.
What’s up for grabs, you ask? Lots of homewares from personalised doormats to pretty and lovely smelling home fragrance, as well as customised wall prints and more. To save you the hassle, we’ve handpicked our favourite Amazon small business finds below so that you can take advantage of this promotion with ease. Amazon Prime Day is on the 21st and 22nd of June this year, so mark your calendars. This is an easy way to make even more of a saving during this sale, especially if you have your eye on a large appliance, a luxury mattress or even just something expensive for your home.
Amazon small businesses – Ideal Home’s 5 favourite finds
Don’t forget: you will need to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Prime Day sale and to take advantage of this promo, but there is a free trial up for grabs. Start yours now, by clicking below.
Customat Personalised Door Mat
Yes, this customised door mat is the same one Stacey Solomon has for Pickle Cottage. It's a lovely buy for your front door, to welcome guests in, or it would make an ideal new home present for a friend. It comes in three sizes and is made of 100% natural coconut husk.
Customat Personalised Door Mat, £26.95 for 4, Amazon
Bali & Boo Personalised Whisky Tumbler Glass
A great Father's Day gift idea, or a present for a special person in your life, this personalised glass is precision laser engraved. It can be personalised with a name, and you can choose from Whisky, Brandy or Cognac.
Bali & Boo Personalised Whisky Tumbler Glass, £18.95, Amazon
That’s Nice That Personalised Wooden Chopping Board
A lovely gift for a couple, or for your other half, this unique olive wood chopping board can be personalised with names and a date. Whether an anniversary, a proposal date or a wedding date.
That's Nice That Personalised Wooden Chopping Board, £34.95, Amazon
Wix and Stix Soy Wax Melts
A box of ten of these soy wax melts is just £12.50, so technically you will only pay £2.50 for them. Use them with a wax melt burner to scent your home – and in style. They come in 10 scents so you will receive one of each to try, while they are also vegan-friendly as well as phthalate and paraben free. This is because they are made with essential oils to make your home smell lovely.
Wix and Stix Soy Wax Melts, £12.50, Amazon
Artizzan Holding Hands, Couple Quality Print
This thoughtful print makes a lovely personalised gift for a couple, or to your other half on a birthday or anniversary. It comes in three sizes and it is printed on 300gsm luxury silk smooth card, while you can also add a frame to your order so that it arrives ready to hang. And to bump it over the £10 mark so you can get a free £10 voucher.
Artizzan Holding Hands, Couple Quality Print, £4.95, Amazon