Are you a Next homeware fan? Do you love a bargain? If the answer's a resounding yes you really won't want to miss this copycat collection, which can save you over £120!

The selection of B&M bargains never fails to amaze us! They offer stylish homeware at super low prices, and their latest range appears to be in direct competition to Next.

There’s no denying that of the two, Next has the upper hand when it comes to style on the high street. But there’s simply no beating B&M when it comes to price.

If you love a bargain keep an eye here: Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week

We’ve found like-for-like from both stores, can you tell which is B&M and which is Next?

The glam cushion

The glam Next customer will love the metallic geometric print cushion, but they’ll surely love the sequins even more? Especially with a saving of £6.

Ideal (right): Geo Jacquard Studio Cushion, £12, Next

Great deal (left): Luxor Sequin cushion, £5.99, B&M

The embossed bowls

Add a touch of style to dining with either of these ethnic-inspired sets of embossed bowls. They look like they could be from the very same set. Added bonus of the B&M set (on the left), they are stack-able and you get four rather than three. Not to mention the fact they are cheaper too.

Ideal (right): Geo Dip Bowls, £10 for 3, Next

Great deal (left): Embossed Stacking Bowls, £6.99 for 4, B&M

The plush throw

Add a touch of luxe to your home with these the simple addition of a plush throw. Next knows only too well how to cater for it’s glam customer, as demonstrated with this luxurious throw. B&M have a copycat design to help shoppers emulate the look for less (on the left).

Ideal (right): Ombre Velvet Quilted Throw, from £50, Next

Great deal (left): Kendall Velvet Stripe Throw, £19.99, B&M

Country style

From country-style check soft furnishings to sleek chrome tripod lamps, there’s an accessory to suit every style from this new B&M range.

The upholstered cube

A bold check pattern screams country classic. Either of these designs will command attention in any living space. A bean bag cube is such a versatile piece, it can be used as a footstool or extra seating. The shapes are slightly different and the B&M version (on the left) has a simpler check, but it’s still a pretty good match and a saving of £22.01.

Ideal (right): Versatile Check Cube, £40, Next

Great deal (left) in store now: Tara Woven Tartan Bean Cube, £17.99, B&M

The tripod floor lamp

A modern classic, the tripod floor lamp is a winner for adding a touch of design credibility to any room. These designs vary the most, the B&M version is in sleek chrome with a neutral shade making it feel better suited to a contemporary decor. The Next model is on-trend copper and on-trend grey – double trendy! BUT they are both offer a real style statement, only one is a saving of £60.01.

Ideal (right): Tripod Floor Lamp, £90, Next

Great deal (left): Tripod Floor Plap, £29.99, B&M

The checked cushion

Add colour and pattern to sofas and armchairs with either of these statement checked designs. The B&M cushions comes in at a featherweight price of just £7.99, which equals a saving of £14.01.

Ideal (right): Astley Check Cushion, £22, Next

Great deal (left): Tara Classic Woven Tartan Cushion, £7.99, B&M



The lantern

Video Of The Week

These almost-identical lanterns will light up your home/patio a treat this summer. The B&M buy (on the left) will leave you enough change to stock up on candles galore. Your total saving? £28.

Ideal (right): Large Chrome Lantern, £40, Next

Great deal (left): Large Lantern, £12.99, B&M

Speaking of bargains and candles: M&S Home launches affordable candles to rival Jo Malone

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

If there’s one thing we love most here at Ideal Home HQ, it’s finding style on a budget! And it’s mission accomplished with this range.