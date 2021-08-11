We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roost episode 10 is here and it’s time to take in all the home inspo, including our styling cushions 101, how to choose the best freezer and how to build a herb planter, suitable for even small garden ideas.

And, for UK viewers, one lucky winner will have the chance to win a £1000 gift voucher for Astro products at Dusk lighting.

Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

So what exactly is in the episode?

First up, we share our tips for choosing a new freezer.

As the way we cook and shop has changed, so has the household freezer. Where once most could make do with a small in-fridge ice box for the odd pack of peas or fish fingers, many of us enjoy keeping a good range of frozen food in stock, or freezing our leftovers meaning a small freezer compartment just won’t do.

And the idea of an overflow chest freezer in the garage isn’t so appealing in the modern home. So if you are looking to improve your freezer space in the kitchen, we take you through a few things to think about before you buy.

Next up, adding cushions is one of the easiest ways to transform your sofa or bed, whether it’s to complement your existing decor, add a pop of colour, or just to get super comfy. And with the right pairings and styling, you’ll help give a room a more polished look.

You could go bold with colours and prints to make a style statement, or opt for different finishes to add a touch of luxury… basically, you can’t go wrong with adding a cushion or two to tie a colour scheme together.

We run you through my tips on tying a room together with cushions.

Finally, if you’re interested in growing your own, our gardening expert, Teresa Conway, shows us how to arrange a herb planter for the best results. From choosing the right size pot and the right type of soil to the planting process, we take you through it step-by-step.

So, put your feet up and get ready to be inspired by Roost episode 10:

Enter this week’s competition

In the tenth episode of Roost, we’ve teamed up with two UK lighting brands to offer one lucky winner a £1000 voucher for Astro products, supplied by Dusk Lighting.

The winner will be offered a complementary consultation with experts at Dusk Lighting to find how best to fulfil their design goals – whether that’s adding some new stylish lights to the garden for the summer or completely overhauling the kitchen.

Astro uses the best possible materials and techniques to create their lighting, balancing high-performance with a commitment to sustainable design, so one lucky winner will have a great opportunity to reinvent their living space.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply watch the episode and fill in the form below. Entries close at midnight on 18th August, so good luck!