When the lighter, longer days of Spring roll around, it’s the ideal time for decorating (or redecorating) your home with fresh furnishings. Whether it’s giving your bathroom decor an overhaul or updating your ideas about the best way to decorate a living room, the brand new season is the ideal time for home improvements; spring hails the arrival of the latest interiors trends, home accessories and design collections – both high-end designer and high street.

As with every new season, there are hot decorating trends and new textiles, soft furnishings and patterns that fit in a colour palette or theme. Right now, the freshest colours are inspired by nature and the ever-changing landscape, and sit very well in rural settings (although they work just as well in urban homes). From paint and home accessories to of-the-moment furniture and textural finishes, there are a multitude of ways to bring fern green, blush blossom pink, sky blue denim and honey yellow hues into your home.

Let’s be honest, florals are big – when are they not in Spring, right Miranda Priestley? But there’s always a fresh take on the form that they take. Right now, it’s about hand-blocked prints on fabrics and wallpapers, and accessories featuring painterly petals in something close to hyper-colour. Fronds and ferns bring lush, succulent woodland (rather than overtly tropical) greenery and depth into the home, while rougher textiles are having a bit of a moment. See? It’s not all lambs in fields and bunnies in hedgerows, nor is it only a time for deep-cleaning your house… although that can go hand-in-hand with bank holiday DIY projects and decorating in general!