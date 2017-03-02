Spring decorating ideas – 10 of the best
When the lighter, longer days of Spring roll around, it’s the ideal time for decorating (or redecorating) your home with fresh furnishings. Whether it’s giving your bathroom decor an overhaul or updating your ideas about the best way to decorate a living room, the brand new season is the ideal time for home improvements; spring hails the arrival of the latest interiors trends, home accessories and design collections – both high-end designer and high street.
As with every new season, there are hot decorating trends and new textiles, soft furnishings and patterns that fit in a colour palette or theme. Right now, the freshest colours are inspired by nature and the ever-changing landscape, and sit very well in rural settings (although they work just as well in urban homes). From paint and home accessories to of-the-moment furniture and textural finishes, there are a multitude of ways to bring fern green, blush blossom pink, sky blue denim and honey yellow hues into your home.
Let’s be honest, florals are big – when are they not in Spring, right Miranda Priestley? But there’s always a fresh take on the form that they take. Right now, it’s about hand-blocked prints on fabrics and wallpapers, and accessories featuring painterly petals in something close to hyper-colour. Fronds and ferns bring lush, succulent woodland (rather than overtly tropical) greenery and depth into the home, while rougher textiles are having a bit of a moment. See? It’s not all lambs in fields and bunnies in hedgerows, nor is it only a time for deep-cleaning your house… although that can go hand-in-hand with bank holiday DIY projects and decorating in general!
Freshen up with Fern Green
A perennial favourite, green is the colour that heralds the arrival of spring. This season, the new hues are definitely more lush. Taking the tonal lead, rather than its usual place as a complementary colour, fern greens bring an energetic and refreshing look to decorating.
The trick to keeping this look grounded and modern is in the design pairings you choose to work it with. Raw, rustic timbers and luxurious velvets add texture, while furniture in a black finish – rather than the usual classic, crisp white – gives these greens a contemporary vibe.
In terms of print, go for indigenous shapes to keep the look country, rather than tropical. Blend scales for an organic-looking finish.
Blind
Rapture & Wright
Bench
Out There Interiors
Cushions
Clarissa Hulse; Mark Alexander; Osborne & Little; Dunelm
Blush with blossom pink
In nature, blossom brings beauty back to the wild after winter. Inside this is no different, but what does differ is the tone of the bloom-inspired pinks this season; they’re less powder-pink more crisp power pinks, with violet undertones that combine to make a room feel fresher.
On-trend Japanese-style drawings – on a large, energetic scale – delicate illustrations and inky washes create a contemporary take on country decorating. Mix with cool marble, painted furniture and timber touches for a smoooooth finish.
Wallpaper
Sanderson
Curtains and runner
Designers Guild
Table and chairs
Loaf
Cushion
Villa Nova
Reach for the sky-blue denim
In Spring, we have our eyes firmly on the skies, hoping for a crisp clear day. Evoke that fresh feeling inside with blue tones that cover everything from pale cool mornings to end-of-the-day dusky hues.
Use the versatility of this colour spectrum to create cosy nooks or airy open spaces suitable for all-year-round lounging. Blend block colours of different textures – such as flat painted surfaces, denim-like upholstery and herringbone weaves – with mini hand-block designs and graphic repeat-patterns for a sophisticated style fusion.
Curtain
Villa Nova
Sofa
Sofa.com
Rug
Luma
Get a golden honey-coloured glow
A new hue of yellow is bringing subtle glamour to the home this season. Mellow, modern and moreish, the pollen glow of this golden colour is set to be a firm favourite in home decor for its ability to add warmth and a little drama to your rooms. Max out on luxury with velvet upholstered pieces, like this statement buttoned bed.
Offset the honey hues with blackened metal or grey tones, for a sophisticated, grown-up feel. This room uses a full-bloom yellow-and-grey wallpaper, with gunmetal design elements like the bedside table and lamp to ground the look.
Wallpaper
Wallpaper Direct
Bed
Love Your Home
Pillowcases
Clarissa Hulse
Table
Rockett St George
Lamp
Rowen & Wren
Blend graphic prints and colour-blocked blues
Proving that yellow and green don’t hold the monopoly on spring colour, this room features a Moorish tile-effect wallpaper in a beautiful cobalt blue. Offsetting the Midnight-blue velvet sofa – yes, velvet has definitely made a design comeback – gives the richly patterned living room a fresh and breezy feel.
Similar wallpaper
Designers Guild
Similar sofa
Made
Similar bolster cushion
Anthropologie
Add warmth with blush and-honey bedroom decor
No-one said you had to stick to a monochrome palette when it comes to the new spring colours. Blush pink and honey yellows make a warm and inviting colour combination when blended in this bedroom.
Against a crisp white backdrop, a deep blush-coloured headboard acts as the base for layers of fresh bed linen with blossom prints and soft furnishings with featuring subtle, textural patterns. As with an all-out honey scheme, a deep grey chest of drawers adds depth and creates a modern romantic look that stops short of saccharine.
Headboard
The Dormy House
Similar bed linen
Zara Home
Similar cushions
John Lewis
Make an entrance with fresh florals
A far bolder take on the fern-like prints and painterly florals, this season also sees the resurgence on wals featuring statement blooms. This hallway, which is almost like a Magic Eye image (in a great way!) is a perfect example of how to work it.
Keep walls, woodwork and furniture monochrome to balance a paper like this and maintain a fresh feel: the rich emerald green is jewel-like in tone, but kept in check by the zesty green and blush pinks. Combined, they form a statement floral that’s right on trend and which gives this hallway serious character.
Wallpaper
Brian Yates
Pendant light
Davey Lighting
Console Table
William Yeoward
Opt for sunshine yellow all year round
If all-out yellow isn’t your thing, a golden velvet armchair offers an easy update in this country living room, and lends itself well to the artistic decor.
There’s a definite bohemian vibe here, which is controlled by choosing to keep architectural details – like the wooden beams and flagstone floors – exposed in the room. Warm wooden furniture and picture frames complement the pollen-coloured chair, while the decorative gilded table base offers another nod to nature and the seasons!
Similar chair
Made
Similar side table
Graham & Green
Choose a fresh-as-a-daisy colour palette
If your decorating aesthetic is more on the minimal end of the spectrum, you can still give your home an on-trend update this Spring.
Take the petal-hued blush pink and apply it to the walls/ doorway adjacent to the bathroom – or a panel, if you prefer – in a block colour. You can switch out your painterly blossoms for a pop-art inspired mirror frame, with a simplistic flower-like shape. Against subtle green and white tiling, the pink tones look sophisticated and fresh.
Paint
Benjamin Moore
Mirror
Balineum
The new way to do inside-outside living
Spring trends can be used to add a new dimension to moodier decorating schemes – there’s no requirement for a complete overhaul.
This teal-based living room’s wallpaper also features of-the-moment fern-green hues. Picking these out via accent furniture such as the fresh green armchairs, or soft furnishings like throws and cushions, lifts the mood instantly with a sense of spring freshness.
Wallpaper
Morris & Co
Similar chairs
Graham & Green
Similar throw
Made