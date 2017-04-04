Clever mini-me style furniture ideas for children’s rooms

These scaled-down versions of designer grown-up furniture will fit into any stylish look and the tightest of spaces

You don’t have to compromise on style when it come to kitting out your children’s room or nursery. Check out these cute ‘mini-me’ style furniture designs that are so bang on trend, they would look great in any room of your home.

Small-but-chic tables

Available in four pastel shades, these contemporary tables and stools bring co-ordinated style to any play-room. Play tables (h47cm x d60cm) £90 each; stools £50 each; all Flexa range, Nubie

Paintable Pine

Make the switch from little’un to something slightly more grown-up with the classically shaped mini pine bed It can also be easily painted to match any colour scheme. Olivia single kids’ bed in natural solid pine (H120cm x W96cm x L205cm) £108, Noa & Nani

Scaled down

This mini sofa and chair will keep your living room room smart or will give a playroom a social stance. Alfie sofa (H76 x W100cm x D67cm), £320; Chair (H76cm x W55cm) both Sofa.com

Retro classic

At an easy-to-reach height for littles one’s, this shelving unit is also environmentally friendly and free of toxins. Mini library shelving (H107cm x W150cm X D35.5cm) £495, Oefu range, MollyMeg

Smart suitcases

Whether you need to store extra clothing or little one’s bit n bobs, these pastel storage cases will give a child’s bedroom hotel style. Children’s suitcases, £16.50 for three Becky & Lolo

Cute Quilt

A chevron embossed eiderdown blanket will keep tiny toes warm at night and add a cool pop of colour.Reykjavik eiderdown, £40.42, Nobodinoz range, Smallable

Vanity for little divas

The perfect place for little ones to get ready for school or play. The stylish A-frame shape gives a slim and space-saving aesthetic. It comes with a suspended mirror and room to add your own decoration or hanging storage. Spot dressing table, (H150cm x W88cm x D60cm) £349, Vox range, Cuckooland.com

Designer print

Modern textiles can be so much fun. This bold tree print is appealing for both children and adults. Dotty yellow duet cover and matching pillowcase, £54, Ferm Living range, Mood

Mini Modern

Clean lines, contemporary colour and sparrow legs make this dresser a piece that looks good in any bedroom or modern nursery. Merlin three-drawer dresser (H84.5cm x W94cm x D50cm), £820, Oeuf range, Mood

Little Light

Petite lighting will look the part but there is no need to cut design corners with this cool and curvaceous desk lamp. Mini Gaston lamp (H32xm x base diameter 12cm) £55, Loaf

MPU 02

Dinky Desk

Create an organised space for homework and the odd computer game with a sleek and stylish desk Nikki computer desk (H75cm x W140cm x D62cm) £295, De Eekhoorn range, Cuckooland.com



Child’s play

The latest Livingetc x Made.com collaboration is down with the kids and they’ve thought of everything – the bed has built-in locker style storage, the Jigsaw chest of drawers is playfully higgledy-piggledy (with blackboard paint on some sections) and the accessories are decorated in graffiti-like patterns. Jigsaw desk, £229, stool, £79; Manhattan throw, £39; Jigsaw chest drawers, £349’ and Manhattan Kids Stripe lamp shade and Graffitti lamp shade, £25 each all Made.com/livingetc

Cool and compact

Perfect for tiny nurseries and box bedrooms; this clever storage unit is three-in-one; a double hanging wardrobe, chest of drawers and pop out change table. It’s not only functional but totally contemporary too. Soho storage unit, H175 x W103 x L60cm, £650, Silver Cross