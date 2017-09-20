Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

Each week we select our favourite new buys to share with you! This week is a high-street special

This week we’re heading to the high street to shop the new autumn collections that have just dropped in store! We’ve got the statement wingback chair from Next, Jewel accent home accessories from Primark and ultra-sleek crockery from House of Fraser.

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these fabulous pieces…

1. Jewel-coloured accessories

The summer was all about tropical brights and the autumn, although more subdued, still offers that pop of feel-good colour by way of jewel tones.

The latest collection from Primark is bursting with velvet-effect cushions and throws in rich pink, gold, navy and teal. Velvet is very much the fabric to embrace as temperatures drop thanks to its warming, tactile feel.

Buy now: Soft Touch cushions, £8 each; Teal throw, £20, all Primark

2. The statement chair

This chair is so fabulous it needs no justification. It’s perfect for pets to perch beside proudly – as beautifully modelled by this little chap. On a more serious note, what’s not to love about this statement chair? We’ve fallen for the graceful high wingback shape in a luxurious golden shade of matt velvet.

New from Next’s Luxe homeware collection, this armchair is not only perfect to add an autumnal update to living rooms – thanks to its modern take on a classic shape and colour, it’s also a timeless piece that will see you through for years to come.

Buy now: Johanna chair in Mustard Matt Velvet, from £550, Next

3. Smart storage

September always has that back-to-school vibe, even if we left school many moons ago (ahem). There’s something about a new season that has us wanting to organise our homes, as we spend more time indoors retreating from the cold.

This Statuesque display dresser by Willis & Gambier is just the thing to make storage look stylish. Display cabinets are having a real resurgence this season, with this beauty being a fine example of why.

Buy now: Faro Display Dresser, currently on offer £989.10 (was £1,570), Debenhams

4. Charcoal china

Take dining to the dark side with this striking crockery collection. For us it was love at first sight, it’s the perfect antidote to safe white everything in kitchens. As colour trends get darker, it’s only natural that the kitchen accessories go the same way. Literally any plated meal would be beautifully framed by this statement colour.

Buy now: Gray & Willow Pebble Dinnerware, from £6 to £30, House of Fraser

5. Sophisticated lighting

As the dark nights draw in lighting becomes more of a home hero than ever, a good lamp can transform the ambience of any room – instantly making you feel cosy. Flood the corner of a living room or reading nook with a pool of warm light thanks to this sophisticated contemporary brass floor lamp, which features a downward-facing cylindrical light.

Buy now: Retro Brass Floor Light, £145, French Connection

The high street has never looked so full of promise for creating a curated cosy home for autumn. These fabulous pieces are just the tip of the iceberg.

Check back next week when we’ll have more of the same – the week’s hottest new buys.