Ikea summer sale – these are the best of the bargains
As if it wasn't already the ultimate in affordable homeware, it now has reductions in store
Whether you view a trip to Ikea as heaven or hell, you can’t deny it’s worth it for the bargain homeware (and meatballs). And right now, there’s even more reason to face the infamous one-way system and warehouse – the Ikea summer sale!
We’ve picked our favourites from the furniture, lighting and accessories on offer. Don’t miss out on these cracking pieces, available while stocks last until Sunday 1st July.
Just a bit of fun: 12 thoughts everyone has while walking around Ikea
1. Blavik LED wall lamp
Not only does it come in a patriotic line of colours (red white and blue), this light is also rather clever. You can install it without drilling as you can mount the light to the wall using its suction cup or self adhesive backing. Perfect for renters!
In store now: Blavik LED wall lamp, was £8, NOW from £3.50, Ikea
Available on offer at Milton Keynes (£3.50) and Reading (£6.50) stores only.
2. Ramsebo wing chair
If you’re in the market for a good reading chair AND have a thing for the Highlands heritage look, you’re in luck. This chair was well priced to start with, given its quality, but now it’s an absolute bargain!
In store now: Ramsebo wing chair, was £295, NOW from £149, Ikea
Available on offer at Milton Keynes (£149), Reading (£249), Croydon (£215), Belfast (£220) and Leeds (£200) stores only.
3. Stenstorp kitchen island
Gain workspace, storage and a place to eat with this one savvy – and stylish – buy.
In store now: Stenstorp kitchen island in black-brown/oak, was £250, NOW from £150, Ikea
Available on offer at Southampton (£200), Croydon (£150) and Wembley (£200) stores only.
4. Hemnes glass-door cabinet
Good old Hemnes is a classic. Both our print editor and digital editor have these at home!
In store now: Hemnes glass-door cabinet, was £225, NOW from £155, Ikea
Available on offer at Bristol (£155), Wembley (£180 for black/brown version) and Belfast (£155) stores only.
5. Fyresdal day-bed frame
The base pulls out to create a double bed for guests. If you’re looking to turn a box room into a guest room, you can’t go wrong.
In store now: Fyresdal day-bed frame, was £129, NOW from £90, Ikea
Available on offer at Wembley (£99), Glasgow (£99), Leeds (£90) and Reading (£99) stores only.
6. Gladom tray table
You’ll be Glad(om) you made the effort to track down this cute sunshine yellow table on offer. It’s top comes off and serves as a tray. Keep it near the sofa and use it for elegant TV dinners.
In stores now: Gladom tray table, was £20, NOW from £12.50, Ikea
Available at Coventry (£12.50) and Tottenham (£14.95) stores only.
With the money you’ve saved, you’ll be able to treat yourself to an ice cream on the way out!