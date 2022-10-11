Amazon Prime Day October 2022 – Ideal Home Editor's picks include a Shark vacuum cleaner

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day October 2022 is here! Amazon has dubbed it as two days of epic deals, and we've found some discounts on stuff we'd actually be shopping for anyway, plus appliances that we've tried and love.

Below, we've rounded up our favourites that are currently discounted, from Shark vacuum cleaners and electric blankets to coffee machines – here are the Amazon Prime deals worth jumping on.

Amazon Prime Day Editor's picks

Heather Young Editor-In-Chief, Ideal Home Heather Young has loved interiors since asking for a bedroom makeover for her 11th birthday present! Heather's been working on interiors magazines for over 20 years - she's seen inside many of the UK's most gorgeous homes and has written endless features on style and colour. Heather's on her fifth home renovation - she started with a one-bed flat in Peckham and her current project is a four-bed Victorian porter's lodge which she moved into with her husband and tween twins in November 2020.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is an extra Amazon Prime Day following the one back in July this year. It's easy to get overwhelmed and feel compelled to buy things you don't really need, so here's what we'd recommend to a friend, starting with Ideal Home Editor, Heather Young's top pick.

(opens in new tab) Editor's Choice Morphy Richards Total Control Soup Maker 501020 White Soupmaker: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

'This soup maker was a game-changer for me last autumn,' says Ideal Home Editor Heather Young. 'I love how it’s helped me switch up my boring lunch options (I was definitely stuck in a rut), and there’s nothing better than a steaming bowl of soup on a cold day to warm you up! It’s super easy to use, with 9 functions, including Smooth, medium and chunky soup settings, Saute, Drinks, Reheat, Blend and Pre Clean.'

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage: was £479.95 now £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

'If you're in the market for a coffee machine, I can't recommend the Sage Creatista Plus enough,' says Ideal Home Deputy Editor (print) Ginevra Benedetti. 'I love mine and it has fuelled my mornings for the past four years. It currently has a whopping 42% off the RRP on Amazon. 'Unlike a lot of coffee machines these days, it's made from stainless steel so it's dead sturdy. It heats up in a mere three seconds and features a milk frother on the side so you can whip up macchiatos, cappuccinos and lattes on demand. Like all Sage products, the Creatista Plus looks super smart so you'd be happy to have it out on your countertop, and it's not too huge either so it's basically a win-win!'

(opens in new tab) IZ320UK Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was 499.99 now £274.01 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

'I've wanted a Shark vacuum cleaner for years but as all cleaning fans know, they're a hefty investment,' says Ideal Home Deputy Editor (digital) Rebecca Knight. 'This cordless vacuum cleaner from Shark has 45% off right now on Amazon, so I've decided I'm finally going to nab one.'

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket - Single, White was £60 now £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) 'With all of us concerned about our energy bills this year, I'm recommending the Silentnight Comfort Control electric blanket to all of my friends,' says Decor Editor Amy Lockwood. 'Whilst it might not have the bells and whistles of some of the best electric blankets (opens in new tab) money can buy, it is one of the most affordable out there and the most economical to run, costing under 3 pence an hour at maximum temperature.'

(opens in new tab) Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer: was £119.99 now £103.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

'There's 13% off of this air fryer which we loved when we reviewed it,' says Ideal Home Ecommerce Writer Molly Cleary. 'It has a huge 11-litre capacity and a multi-shelf design for different meal components. During our tests, it was a game changer thanks to the rotisserie function, which allowed us to air fry a whole roast chicken.' Browse Amazon air fryer deals (opens in new tab) on our roundup.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell was £89.99 now £59.99 (opens in new tab)

'For both peace of mind when you're at work or on holiday and finally something that means I won't have to spend Saturday mornings trekking to the Post Office Depot centre!' says Ideal Home Assistant Editor Thea Babington-Stitt

(opens in new tab) Tower Cerastone 5 Piece Pan Set with Non-Stick Coating was £94.99 now £53.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

'I've just snapped up this set of non-stick saucepans, at nearly half price,' says Ideal Home Content Editor Holly Walsh. 'I’m chuffed to be getting 5 pieces at such a great price. My old ones had seen better days, plus I made the mistake of running them through the dishwasher. It turns out that cleaning them that way reduces their non-stick coating over time, so this new set will be hand-washed only going forward!'