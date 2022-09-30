Shop Amazon Prime's new Early Access Sale like a pro with Ideal Home's tips for finding the best deals

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is just around the corner, taking place on October 11th and 12th. It's easy to get whipped into a frenzy, with lightning deals and all too much choice, but the Ideal Home team is here with a few key items to have on your radar.

Based on some of the deals we spotted on Amazon Prime Day back in July, there are a few products we suspect will see further discounts. From Shark vacuum cleaners (naturally) to some of the best air fryers on the market – plus some cleaning essentials to stock up on – here are the deals we're most excited about.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Vacuum cleaners

When we hear the words 'Amazon' and 'deals', we instantly think of Shark vacuum cleaners and whether we might be able to finally snag one at a bargain price. This could be our year, because on July's Amazon Prime Day, the Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, at Amazon (opens in new tab), was reduced – and guess what?

Right now it's £129.99 down from £179.99, meaning it's one to watch for further discounts. It's lightweight, it's compact and it screams 'I've got my life together'. We really want one for cleaning up crumbs and generally keeping our dining table sparkling clean.

Alternatively, the Shark WandVac System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, at Amazon (opens in new tab) is currently £199, down from £229.99.

Air fryers

(Image credit: Instant Brands)

This most wished-for list at Amazon (opens in new tab) includes products that will help you save energy at home through the winter, such as air fryers, heated drying racks and electric blankets.

The Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer, at Amazon (opens in new tab), is current 20% off, at £55.78. Because the cost of running an air fryer is so much lower than turning the oven on, it could be a great purchase to help keep bills down.

Cleaning products

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Rather than splashing out on big-ticket items like a new TV, this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale you'll most likely find us stocking up on the best cleaning products to save us money in the long term. We'll be bulk buying cleaning sprays, disinfectant wipes at a fraction of the normal price.

For example, these Dettol Antibacterial surface cleaning wipes, at Amazon (opens in new tab), was £18.00, now £9.00. Also, this pack of 6 Dettol All Purpose Spray, at Amazon (opens in new tab), is now £8.00, down from £16.00.

It's easy to get overwhelmed and end up buying things you didn't really need, but if you miss out this time, Black Friday will be back on November 25th.