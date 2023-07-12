Don't have a Prime membership? We found 15 other great deals you should be shopping right now!

Although we may be right at the peak of Amazon Prime Day festivities, that's not to say you can't enjoy amazing deals elsewhere. If you don't have the luxury of an Amazon Prime membership, fear not as there are still other deals to be had – and of course, we don't gatekeep around here.

We've scoured the internet for the best deals you can shop today that aren't from Amazon, so you can still get in on some super sweet savings to spruce up your home, garden, and small appliance collection for less.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

15 of the best deals to shop outside of Amazon

At Ideal Home, you know we're all about getting the most bang for our buck when it comes to anything home-related. Whether you're after the best vacuum cleaner, air fryer, or garden furniture pieces, we've got you covered.

We've scoured pages and pages from just 5 of our favourite retailers to find some of the best savings currently available, to save you the extra legwork so you can spend more time shopping than searching (you're welcome).

Argos

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Corded Vacuum Cleaner | was £330.00 now £230.00 at Argos Save £100 on this brilliant vacuum cleaner that will ensure a deep clean into your carpets and seals in suction on hard floors – it's perfect for all floor types.

Instant 6-in-1 Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer | was £120.00 now £90.00 at Argos The air fryer craze is still alive and well with us here at Ideal Home, and you can get this top-rated Instant air fryer for 25% off at Argos.

Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier | was £180.00 now £149.00 at Argos Top-rated as one of the best air purifiers we've tested at Ideal Home, you can save £31.00 on this model at Argos.

Habitat

Habitat 2 Seater Wicker Garden Barrel Bistro Set – Grey | was £380.00 now £253.00 at Habitat Need to brush up on your garden furniture ideas? You can save up to a third on this beautiful bistro set that we think will look gorgeous on a patio.

Habitat Folding Wooden Director Chair | was £60.00 now £45.00 at Habitat This Hollywood-style director's chair will allow you to sit back, soak up the sun, and unwind as the good times roll. It'll be perfect for a garden party or to bring to a beach or picnic.

Habitat 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set – Brown | was £360.00 now £288.00 at Habitat This garden sofa set from Habitat is one of the retailer's bestsellers, and it's easy to see why. Add it to your outdoor living room ideas as a garden seating idea that will keep the summer entertaining going all evening.

Currys

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine – Black | was £106.99 now £39.00 at Currys If you're looking for an affordable solution to get your coffee fix every morning, this coffee machine has been reduced with £67.99 in savings. At this bargain price, we can't complain.

SHARK Anti Hair Wrap with Pet Tool NZ710UKT Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – Silver | was £299.00 now £199.00 at Currys We're coming in hot with another vacuum cleaner deal, from one of our favourites once again, Shark. If you've got furry friends, this is definitely one for you with its anti-hair wrap technology and adjustable suction control.

SHARK Anti Hair Wrap with Pet Tool IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Purple | was £379.00 now £279.00 at Currys If you wanted a cordless vacuum cleaner at a great price, on the other hand, this Shark vacuum is one for the books. It's also ideal for pet owners with its anti-hair wrap technology and 40 minutes of battery life to save you the faff.

John Lewis

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Silver/Nickel | was £329.00 now £249.00 at John Lewis Thought we were done with letting you in on vacuum deals? Although the toss-up between Dyson vs Shark is very close, if you're one to lean more towards Dyson, you can save £80 on this powerful, low-noise model.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pasta Bowl, 21.7cm, Ultra Violet | was £22.00 now £15.40 at John Lewis Need some new tableware for all the dinner parties you're planning to host this summer? Lucky for us, you can save 30% on all Le Creuset products at John Lewis. We're a big fan of this beautiful ultra violet colour.

John Lewis ANYDAY Flourish Embroidered Cushion, Mimosa | was £25.00 now £12.50 at John Lewis The name of this cushion colourway is incredibly fitting for the bottomless brunches we hope to be in attendance for this summer. Add a pop of colour to your living room sofa ideas with this affordable yet stylish addition.

Very

NINJA Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer AF300UK | was £219.00 now £169.00 at Very You know we love a good Ninja deal here at Ideal Home, and one of the best dual-zone air fryers on the market is currently on offer for £169 at Very, and it's a deal not to be missed.

Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer 8L – Black | was £149.00 now £99.00 at Very If you're keen on snagging a dual basket air fryer for a little less, the Vortx dual basket air fryer is exclusive to Very and is going for less than £100! Run don't walk.

TefalEasy Fry Precision 2in1 Air Fryer & Grill with 8in1 Programs & 2 Cooking Functions 4.2L| was £125.00 now £79.00 at Very Save £46 on this versatile kitchen appliance that's sure to not only help you save energy at home but also money.

We suspect these sweet deals may not be around for long, so if there's something you've got your eye on, we recommend acting quickly so you can say you nabbed these savings outside of the Prime Day craze.